We all love to play games, right? But sometimes we don’t have enough money to buy new games. So what do you do? Well, there are plenty of free games on the internet that you can download and play without paying anything!

Gratis games

Free games are good for kids. The best free games are often educational and fun, but they can also be relaxing, helping you unwind and kill time in between other obligations. If you’re looking for something that’s not just another game (but isn’t too hard), these are some great options:

1. Minecraft

This popular sandbox game is one of the most popular titles on Steam. It allows you to create your world by building with cubes or using blocks from other players’ worlds. You can play alone or invite friends to enjoy collaborative building sessions! There’s no need for expensive subscriptions because all that needs downloading is the client—no extra charge is required! And don’t worry about getting bored either—Minecraft has plenty of opportunities for exploration outside its main gameplay loop—you never know what might happen next! Just remember: don’t go into lava caves without an escape plan; otherwise, you’ll end up as flatbread topping at dinner tonight…

2. Hare in the Hat

If you’re looking for a game that’s easy to play, Hare in the Hat will be just what you need. The game is very simple: there are four hats and one hare in each hat. You have to find the hare by moving around the screen and looking for clues that point out where he might be hiding.

3. Sunshine Bay

Sunshine Bay is a free game for Windows 10. You can play it on your PC or laptop, and it’s a simulation game. The game has received 4.5 stars on the Microsoft Store, which means that it is popular among players of all ages and interests.

Sunshine Bay lets you create your island paradise with your own rules and regulations, including building roads and bridges and planting trees and flowers across the landmass you’ve created in this virtual world (which is not very big). In addition to building up your community with friends online or offline—and even against them if they’re annoying enough—you’ll also be able to sail around exploring new places throughout this tropical paradise!

4. The Adventures of Motu Patlu

The Adventures of Motu Patlu is a free game that you can download from the App Store. It has simple controls and easy-to-play gameplay, so it’s perfect for all ages. The game consists of two parts: the first part is about collecting coins by playing through each level, and then you use those coins to buy power-ups. You can play as one of the characters in this game—for example, if you’re playing as Motu Patlu, then he’ll be able to fly around with his wings! The second part involves solving puzzles with these power items or weapons (like bombs).

5. Cut the Rope

Cut the Rope is a physics-based puzzle game that you play with a cute little monster named Om Nom. You have to cut ropes to feed candy to Om Nom, who then gets bigger and bigger. It’s an easy game for both kids and adults!

6. The Adventures of Tenali Raman

Tenali Raman is a game based on a popular comic character created by Aarti Siwach. The game has been a hit in the US, India, and other countries, where it has been downloaded more than 10 million times.

7. Hill Climb Racing – Christmas Special

Hill Climb Racing is a fun, casual racing game that’s available on all major platforms. The game is free to play and offers various in-game purchases (or “gems”) as well as paid content. You can play it on iOS, Android, Windows 10, and even Mac OS X!

8. Chess Titans

Chess Titans is a chess game for Windows. It has a rating of 4.5 stars and is available for free on Steam. Chess Titans has many different game modes and levels to play, along with many different chess pieces to choose from (and even create your own).

9. Airport Manager Simulator 2020

Airport Manager Simulator 2020 is a game about running an airport. You can build your airport and hire staff, buy planes and manage flights, passengers and staff.

10. Talking Tom Cat 2 for Windows 10

Talking Tom Cat 2 is a fun app that allows you to interact with your cat by using words. You can also make it talk back, just like the original game. This is one of those apps that you don’t need to pay for because it’s free and will provide hours of entertainment for children and adults alike!

Don’t want to pay for a game? You don’t have to!

If you’re not interested in paying for a game, there are plenty of free ones available. The best part? Most of them can be downloaded directly from the app store or PlayStation store, or you can even download them from here. Some games are free to play, and others have in-app purchases requiring internet access.

Conclusion

In the end, there are plenty of amazing free-to-play games available for December 2022. There’s something for everyone, from classic racing games to simulators and innovative indie titles. Whether you’re a fan of puzzle games or adventure RPGs, there’s bound to be a title in this list that intrigues you! We hope this list of the best free games available in December 2022 helps you find something fun to play without spending too much money.

Remember, while playing on a budget can be great for trying out new experiences, supporting your favorite developers is also important. If you’re having enjoyed playing any titles from this list then consider making an in-app purchase or buying the full version of the game to support creators and ensure they will continue making great content for everyone to enjoy.