Every weekend, millions of fans gather in different parts of the world to watch a football match. Soccer is like a religion in Europe, and there are many teams with great stadiums in the region. Most of these stadiums have existed for many years but are still in good condition.

The football clubs always put their fans’ safety first; that is why some of these stadiums have been upgraded in the previous years. This article will discuss some of the best football stadiums around Europe.

1. Signal Iduna

Signal Iduna takes the top spot for the best football stadium in Europe. It is home to Borussia Dortmund and was constructed in 1978. It was an unremarkable venue up until the 1990s after Dortmund’s Champions League glory.

This success led to the stadium’s expansion, increasing its capacity from 50000 to 81000. This renovation led to the South Stand, also known as the Yellow Wall. This stand is among the biggest in Europe, holding over 23000 fans.

2. San Siro

San Siro is an old stadium like the Camp Nou and Bernabeu. This stadium might evoke the qualities of a European giant’s stadium, but it is still a great venue. The San Siro remains a gem despite lacking the standard of updated stadiums.

It has distinctive columns and ramps from outside that make it look like a new-generation stadium. It has steep stands inside that can hold over 80000 fans. This stadium hosted the World Cup in 1990, among many other Champions League finals.

3. Wembley Stadium

The Wembley is second to Camp Nou only in terms of stadium capacity. It is the most significant football ground in Europe, with over 90000 seats. Wembley stadium has existed for many years, and its previous version is among the most iconic football stadiums.

The new Wembley was opened in 2008, and it remains a magnificent arena. This stadium has an arch that gives fans a good London view. It also has corporate settings that make it iconic. Wembley Stadium has hosted the Champions League final thrice, among other big matches.

4. Santiago Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabeu is slightly smaller than the above stadiums, with 86000 seats. The Bernabeu is home to Spanish giants Real Madrid and one of the best football stadiums. It is currently under renovation to enable it to match today’s demands.

The Bernabeu has a roof on all football stands, unlike Camp Nou. There is a saying, “You need to come to the Bernabeu twice.” This explains the stadium’s beauty. This stadium is home to the several awards accumulated by the team.

An example is their thirteen Champions League titles, among others.

5. Camp Nou

Camp Nou is the biggest stadium in Europe. This stadium has hosted some of the biggest games in the football world, including several Champions League finals. It was built in 1958 and was renovated for the 18986 World Cup.

Today, it is a three-tiered stadium that can hold 99000 fans. However, the club plans to increase the capacity to over 100000 to modernize the stadium. This renovation will also address the roofless sections of the stadium.

This stadium has been home to great football names like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

6. Anfield

Anfield was launched in 1883 as Everton’s official ground but used by their rivals, Liverpool. Anfield might not be as big as other stadiums but is among the best European stadiums.

This popularity mainly comes from the kop stand. The kop stand was built, increasing the fan capacity to 53000. Anfield is home to some of the biggest football stars today, like Mohammed Salah.

7. Old Trafford

This is the most significant football ground in England football. Old Trafford has developed in recent years, unlike other stadiums, and has state-of-the-art facilities today. Most English stadiums were constructed with four plans, but this was built as an all-enclosed stadium.

The seating capacity had increased to 72000 by 2007, although it has dropped slightly. The South Stand is single-tiered because of an adjacent train line’s restriction. It was called the “Theatre of Dreams” by Sir Bobby Charlton and is one of the best stadiums globally.

8. Allianz Arena

The Allianz Arena was constructed with the World Cup in mind in 2006. It is home to German giants Bayern Munich and has hosted big football matches. It has extensive features from the outside, like the lighting, and has a perfect setting.

The Allianz Arena is one of the iconic stadiums in the 21st century. Bayern shifted to this stadium from the Olympic stadium after a track problem. It is home to football greats like Tomas Muller.

9. Allianz Stadium

The Allianz Stadium is home to Italian giants Juventus. It was launched in the 1990 World Cup when Italy was the host. The Allianz Stadium is an all-seater arena and was made using the best technical level.

10. Celtic Park

This is the largest stadium in Scotland. It has a capacity of 60000 and was transformed in the 1900s. Its new state only retained a few stands from the past design, forming a continuous loop on the stadium’s sides.

This stadium has risen to the occasion recently, hosting some top football matches.

11. Veltins-Arena

The Veltins Arena was opened in 2002 and is the home to Schalke Football Club. This stadium has an intimate vibe that makes fans have memorable moments. It has a quality standing that meets the German stadium rules. It also has a retractable roof that slides outside n four hours.

This allows the grass to grow naturally and keeps it damage-free during concerts.

12. Emirates Stadium

The Emirates stadium is home to Arsenal. It has a 60000 capacity and was opened in 2005. It has popular stands named after the club’s legends.

13. Mestalla

Mestalla stadium is home to Valencia. It is a 50000-capacity stadium that has been part of Valencia since 1920.

Final Thoughts

There are many football stadiums around Europe, all with state-of-the-art stadiums. Old Trafford, San Siro, and Emirates Stadium are examples of the most common stadiums. The above article has discussed some top stadiums you need to know.