If you’re ready to get into the fitness world, may it be to be more in shape or to become the new trending bodybuilder, you’ll have to know a few tips and tricks. Bodybuilding is a great way to improve your look, increase your performance, become more robust, and have a more appealing physique.

But, there are some tips you have to know before starting in order to avoid injuries and stay on top of the game.

In case you’re serious about your new program and want to get started the right way, these are the best fitness tips for bodybuilders you have to know.

Follow a Goal

While going to the gym regularly is an important point, chasing your goal is just as essential. We’re all humans, and we all expect to see great and fast results. But, in reality, reaching your final goal won’t take a few days.

We recommend having a realistic goal in mind, starting small with your bodybuilding sessions, and increasing your goals slowly as you get stronger.

Eat Before or After a Workout

Eating the right food is an integral part of any bodybuilding program. The more you eat, the higher your calorie intake is, and the stronger you’ll grow. You shouldn’t burn all the calories you consume and, instead, eat more than you burn.

But remaining healthy without extra supplements is the recommended way.

Apart from that, eating too few calories is a mistake as your body will take the energy from the muscles, which will decrease your muscle mass in the long run.

To know how many calories you need to eat, you can calculate your potential intake based on your BMR and how active you are. Naturally, the more active you are, the more calories you’ll have to eat.

Don’t Forget Cardio

Because of the myth that cardio is only for those who want to burn calories and lose weight, most gym-goers skip this part of their workout session.

Cardio is essential since it makes muscle circulation better, with oxygen and nutrients improving your mass. Apart from that, cardio improves stamina and can even accelerate your recovery.

Integrating cardio into your program is an excellent idea for all these reasons, even for a short time and after your lifting workout.

Make a Program and Stick to it

One of the most important parts of succeeding in the bodybuilding world is to make a realistic program and stick to it. If this is your first time making a fitness program, you can ask your personal trainer or an experienced bodybuilder.

You’ll have to include the best exercises, how many sets and reps, and the days you want to do these exercises. For instance, you could dedicate each Monday and Wednesday to your legs and back and to your abs and arms each Tuesday and Friday.

But no matter what, you’ll have to stick to it and remain focused. While this certainly isn’t the most straightforward task, it’s one of the secrets to becoming successful and achieving your dreams.

Days Off Are Important

Before making the program, as we advised here above, make sure to include days off. In fact, skipping the gym some days is essential for your muscles to recover and grow the right way, especially as a beginner.

To begin with, hit the gym 3 to 4 days per week – you shouldn’t be going more often than that as a novice. If you train too hard or too often, you may end up damaging your muscle and eventually get injured.

Needless to say, this is the last thing you want, and you should do everything not to be injured for weeks and sometimes months. Lastly, you should remember that exercising every day of the week can eventually lead to permanent damage, and this is definitely what you don’t want.

Slowly Increase the Weight

Now that you have your program ready, took some days off, and did your first weeks at the gym, it’s time to increase the weight.

Your muscles should now be ready for more intense training, and you can increase the weight about every two weeks. Make sure to write down your progress and keep track of the current weight you can lift before increasing.

The key to developing a more significant muscle mass is to gradually increase the weight as your body will remain comfortable if you don’t and, eventually, will not grow your muscles.

Be Careful

We all want to see fast results, and this is nothing new. However, while increasing the weight and being more focused during your training, being careful is instrumental. Sure, working out is cool and fun, but it becomes more of a problem when you get injured or experience back problems.

To avoid any potential issues, using a safety belt is the best piece of advice we could give you. Of course, you’re young, and you may not have any issues for now, but these could come much quicker than you think if you don’t protect your back correctly.

Always Eat Your Proteins

Whether you want to drink your protein shake before hitting the gym or eat more proteins, this is one of the best fitness tips for bodybuilding. In fact, protein is the main factor when it comes to developing a more significant muscle mass.

You can eat low-fat proteins such as chicken, eggs, fish, beans, milk, and nuts. As a general rule of thumb, you’ll see the best results by eating a minimum of 1 gram of protein for each pound of your body weight.

For instance, if you weigh 160 pounds, you’ll have to eat 160 grams of protein per day. This is reasonable and, if this sounds like too much meat or ingredients for you, you can add a protein shake to get to the ideal amount.