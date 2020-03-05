The school does not have to be about books all the time. Kids need to interact with the concepts they’re learning and what better way to do so than to introduce games. As a teacher, you need to find games that are educational because there is a very thin line between interactive learning and entertainment.

All institutions need to budget for games so that kids look forward to coming to school. Through games, teaching becomes easier because teachers then have a practical way of explaining concepts.

Education is not all about reading and writing but also spending some time playing games. Through games, a child can be sharp and active while studying. Also, it helps them to learn to be self-dependent. There are many educational kids’ games. As a parent or tutor, you must embrace this new learning technique as it is beneficial to the children and society.

The following are how educational games help children as they grow.

Increase memory capacity

Working as a team

Creativity

Solving problems

Making the right decisions

At first, this may seem like an ordinary game, but with time, you will see its impact on your child.

Today you will learn about the best educational games that are great for kids. Let's start.

Today you will learn about the best educational games that are great for kids. Let’s start.

Brushster

To make children love art, Brushster is one of the best educational art games. It is an abstract painting software that you can install in your macOS or Windows PC. If you want your children to learn about abstract painting, then Brushster is the best program to download and install.

Brushster has over forty brushes that can help a kid create abstract art or picture. Also, you can customize the size of the brushes depending on the child’s preferences. With this program, a child can create a picture or artwork they want. Making them know how to express themselves through art.

This is an excellent game for kids because it not only helps them nurture their creative side, it also teaches them patience and discipline. Using a brush to paint is not as easy as it may seem, especially to a child who is still developing. However, it is a welcome challenge because it helps with motor skills development.

To download Brushster, you can click on link one or link 2 to download for macOS X and Windows, respectively.

Wonder Workshop

At number two, we have this game that introduces kids to coding. Technological advancement has made many educators and parents embrace this form of learning. The world of technology is fast-changing, and soon every place of work will require applicants to have a reliable background in coding.

However, for children to learn about coding, it should be in a game-oriented way. With the demand for technological educational games. Wonder workshop came up with the best coding games for children of ages six and above.

There are three types of Wonder Workshop games for different ages. Dash and dot creativity kit belong to children of age six and above while Cue is for kids above eleven years. Therefore, if you want to make an increase develop the right attitude towards technology, then this is the best educational game you need to purchase.

Math Goodies

Even though mathematics is a core subject in school, many children find it quite challenging. To make your child perform better; you need to make it fun. This way they won’t feel intimidated by the numbers.

This site is an excellent game for children who are in fourth to eighth grade. Math Goodies is the best site to learn mathematics. Through this website, you can play games, read articles, create a worksheet, solve puzzles, word problems, and WebQuests.

There are very many games on this platform like:

Fraction tree game

Fraction goodies

Circumference and string

Integer football

Geometry and a shoebox

They are many others you can visit their website for more games.

Scooter Soccer

As aforementioned, learning is not all about reading books because physical growth is an important and academic performance. As the saying goes, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. As a teacher, you need to work towards helping your kids grow into wholesome individuals. Physical activity plays a huge role in kids’ development, and it also boosts their confidence.

To help children grow physically active and know how sports can help them solve problems, you need to introduce fun games like scooter soccer. It enables kids to understand how to work in teams and be able to follow instructions. The game is played in an indoor arena like a gym, and children require to have scooters. For them to achieve the specified mission of this game. They only need to stay on and to kick the ball while on the scooter. I’m sure your kids will have an amazing time playing this game.

National Geographic

Geography is not a subject commonly talked about, but it definitely contributes to the performance of the students. You need to ensure that you figure out a way that your kids can easily understand geography. Since it’s a subject that educates on different phenomena of the earth, it’s best if they experienced it in real-time.

With many children having an interest in the National Geographic Tv show. Now they can play National Geographic games. It will help them learn more about the geography of different countries. Also, it will help them discover great things like glaciers or volcanoes that are found in different parts of the world.

While a kid is still young, you can ensure they grow to become a better person in the future. With educational games, a child learns new aspects of life and how to relate with other kids. Learning becomes much easier when kids interact with the concept in theory and in practice as well. Thank you for reading this article. Please share it with educators and parents.