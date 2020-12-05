If you typed in ‘concrete sealers’ in your search bar before opening this article, you might now be feeling completely confused and overwhelmed by the number of options you could choose from. However, opting for the best sealer for your driveway isn’t as simple as choosing the first product you come across, instead, there are various things you’ll need to consider first.

And, since you might be in this situation for the first time, you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately for all people, this article will have your back! So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the list of 10 tips for choosing the most suitable product for your concrete driveway:

1. There Are Different Types You Could Use

Before we move on with the article, it is important for you to know the different types, as well as the differences between them. The products you could choose from include:

– Acrylic – which can be used for applying a layer of acrylic resin will offer you the best results for the expenses you’ll have. They can also be mixed with other options such as epoxy in order to improve the driveway’s durability, hence, ensure that you read the instruction manual carefully.

– Epoxy – although epoxy sealers are a bit more expensive, it doesn’t mean that they’ll offer you better protection. Since it is usually applied in a thicker layer, it could easily get slippery, which is something you want to avoid. Additionally, you should know that they might hinder the concrete from releasing moisture, which can cause some issues such as cracking later on.

– Penetrating – this particular type is manufactured from a combination of specific resins, and their goal is to penetrate the concrete and form a protective layer that will hinder oils and liquids from building up. These will be clearly labeled and they’re most suitable for driveways or garages since it can protect the area from stains.

2. The Climate And Your Location

Another important thing that you need to consider is where you live, as well as the climate the sealer will be frequently subjected to. By thinking about the weather conditions in your area, you’ll be able to determine and learn exactly what type you’ll need to purchase for your driveway.

For instance, if your driveway is often exposed to road salts, you shouldn’t use a product that is water-based acrylic since the salt will basically eat it up. When this happens, your driveway won’t only look completely discolored and bad, but, you’ll need to reseal the entire area every 2 to 3 months.

3. Think About The Gloss Level

As with paints, sealers used for concrete come with various gloss levels. Some of the finishes you could opt for include high- and semi-gloss, matte, no gloss, and satin. Now, keep in mind, the gloss levels are usually categorized on a scale from one to one-hundred, with 100 being the most glossy option.

The ones based on solvents usually come with a shininess level of 80 to 100, ones based on water have a gloss level of 50 to 80, meaning that they can produce a matte effect while penetrating options have a gloss rate of zero. So, depending on your preferences, you can choose what suits you best.

4. Choose How You’ll Apply it

You also need to think about how you’ll apply the product to your driveway. You could use either a pressure sprayer or a paint roller, and don’t forget to wear protective, rubber gloves and old clothes when working on your project. Keep in mind, you’ll want to read more about the entire application process in order to ensure the best possible results.

5. Opt For a Product That is Resistant to Mold

If you live in a rainy area, you should know that there are products that can prevent mold and mildew from developing. By choosing a product that can protect from mold, you won’t only protect your driveway properly, but, you’ll also be able to improve your curb appeal – which is quite important if you are planning on selling your home in the future.

6. Longevity And Durability Are Important Factors

Like with everything else in life, the better the quality, the better the end result will be and it’ll also last longer. Of course, this doesn’t mean that you should purchase the most expensive sealers on the market, but, you should ensure that it’ll last for a long time and that it can sustain all the weather elements.

How can you ensure this? Well, it is extremely simple – read the reviews. When you have made a list of potential sealers that you might purchase, look at the online testimonials written by previous users. By doing this, you can learn whether or not they had a good experience with a particular product, meaning that you can determine what might work best for you.

7. Compare The Products And Prices

Last on our list, but not least important is comparing the products and the prices. And, just because you might choose to pay 40 dollars for a gallon, it might not provide you with the best results. In fact, the only time it’s a good idea to buy $40/gallon is if you’re thinking about moving and don’t care about how long it will last.

Hence, before you make a quick decision and pay for the most expensive option just because it might be good, compare the products you could purchase and the price you would pay for it. This will ensure that you find a golden balance, meaning that you won’t pay too much, but will get a suitable sealer for your driveway.

Conclusion

Applying a concrete sealer to your driveways is not necessary and it’ll entirely depend on your preferences. However, by choosing to do so, you’ll be able to protect it from the weather elements that could cause it to crack, but more importantly, you’ll make the entire area non-slippery.

So, now that you’re aware of the things you need to consider before choosing a concrete sealer, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, keep all the aforementioned tips in mind, open up your browser, and start searching for a concrete sealer that will suit your needs.