Recent changes in Indian policy opened new abilities to local betters. Now every adult Indian can bet online using official websites with valid betting licenses. These resources provide excellent abilities for users who want to earn money on football, basketball, tennis, and of course cricket — #1 sport in the country. Mobile version is especially important for modern users, and here is the short review of the best cricket betting apps on TopBetting.in which are available to Indians.

Main features for the best mobile betting experienced

Modern bookmakers offer betting opportunities for cricket and Kabaddi that are the most suitable for users. Adaptive app that supports all the features of the website is one of the main necessary abilities. When better selects such a resource, he or she should pay attention to the following specialties:

presentation of all popular championships and tournaments in prematch and Live lines;

promos with bonuses and free bets for cricket matches and other sports;

24/7 customer service for players with skilled support managers;

statistics, streaming, experts’ forecasts and other additional instruments.

According to the competent independent rating of 2020, the best mobile betting experience is provided by using apps such as online bookies, as Parimatch, William Hill, Pinnacle, LeoVegas, Paddy Power, and some other world-famous companies. Their mobile betting software is considered as the best one for cricket by thousands of Indian betters.

This fact is confirmed not only by rating positions but also by real statistics.

Vast variety of settlement methods for betting online

Among various features that play an important role in a comfortable, safe and successful betting financial policy should be mentioned. Instant deposits and fast withdrawals are necessary for bets on cricket. This is because the sport is very popular among Live betters. The other advantage that characterizes the best betting apps is vast variety of settlement methods. While using a mobile phone it is very important to have a suitable payment system. So, the abilities for deposits and withdrawals via cricket betting app should be taken into account when you select the bookmaker’s app.

William Hill Betting App

One of the oldest bookies in existence, William Hill has a decent app to keep up with their reputation. As such, it is a great choice for cricket betting. The app offers three different radio stations, covering all major sports events around the globe. As far as cricket goes, they accept bets on almost all events, including One Day Internationals, Women’s 1 Day Internationals, Big Bash League, ICC World Cup, and even county championships, among others. Regardless of your favorite team or player, William Hill got you covered. They also offer a wide selection of bets, like Most sixes, Most Run Outs, 1st Over Score, Century Yes / No, Win the Toss, and many others.

William Hill accepts all major credit cards, as well as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller as payment options. Depending on the method, withdrawals may take from 1 to 10 days.

888Sport

888Sport covers all major sports in the UK, including cricket. Granted, their main focus is football, but you can always find a cricket match to bet on using their app. Like most other bookies, they accept Asian handicap bets, as well as other types of bets. One of the things punters love about 888Sport is that often has the best odds in the business. The app itself is well-designed, with an excellent user interface, making it easy to use and very beginner-friendly. Unlike some other apps, they don’t try to overwhelm you with an avalanche of info and statistics, but present only the most relevant data on your screen. They also have some great bonuses for both new and old players. They accept all major forms of payments, including Apple Pay. One of our favorite features is the Acca Club. Finally, their customer support is among the best in the industry, making it very easy for beginners to solve any issue they have.

Sportsie

Sportsie used to be called Cricket. They claim they are the first cricket betting platform. Before we continue, we offer a disclaimer. Sportsie is only available for iOS. There is no Android version, but apparently one is in the works. So, if you have an Android phone, skip this part. iPhone users should continue reading, as this is a great app for betting on cricket matches. You need to create an account before you will be able to browse the app. Only then you can see all the goodies it has to offer. You can register with your Facebook or Google account. The app itself is designed for gamers, so you will get encouraging messages and level progression.

Unibet

Unibet usually offers excellent signing up bonuses, so you should definitely check it out before making a decision. Once you are done making an account, you will need to make a deposit. With Unibet, almost all methods are instant, including cards and online options like PayPal and Skrill. Interestingly enough, Neteller has a few hours of delay. Withdrawals are also faster than the competition, with PayPal, Skrill and Neteller payments clearing in 12 hours. Visa and Mastercard withdrawals usually take one to three days. Apart from cricket, on Unibet, you can play bingo and poker or bet on football and horse races. The app has an intuitive interface, making it easy to use and very beginner-friendly.

Paddy Power

The premier Irish betting company, Paddy Power was created in 1988, with a merger of three largest bookies in Ireland. Today, they are among the biggest global players, often offering outrageous bets, like whether Barack Obama will be assassinated in office or “the first species to be driven to extinction by the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico”, which drew a lot of attention, not to mention critics. Despite that, when it comes to an app for betting on cricket, they are among the best. The app itself is very functional and a breeze to use. They accept bets on 40 major sports, in case you want to try something else than cricket for a change.