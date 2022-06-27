Getting a job while in school allows you to gain support for basic expenses while simultaneously launching your career path. Although your academics are sure to take first, there are many employment opportunities for students. Most of these have flexible schedules that offer more than the federal minimum pay.

Here, we will discuss some companies that offer great employment opportunities to students.

Best Companies That Hire Students

Certain prerequisites must be met for students to gain employment at the best companies.

After thoroughly researching the prerequisites, you must begin exploring businesses that hire college students. Don’t know where to begin? The following are ten companies for student employment in the world:

1. Accenture

Accenture is a popular professional services firm focused on strategy and consultancy. In addition, they are well-known for their expertise in security, online, and web services.

Accenture employs roughly 505,000 employees globally, with operations in 51 countries. Students and interns at Accenture can perform in a range of positions, including:

Consulting

Corporate

Digital

Operations

Planning

Technology

Working with Accenture provides students with connections to technology professionals eager to educate the industry’s future generation of innovators.

2. Adobe Research

When you presume Adobe Systems, you assume creative expression and technology. This globally known business employs around 21,000 people worldwide, and students have various internship possibilities to select from, including:

Engineering

AR, VR & 360 photography

Computer vision, imaging & video

Multimedia systems

Audio

Graphics (2D & 3D)

Human-computer interaction

Data science & machine learning

Systems & languages

Natural language processing

Large-scale distributed systems & data intelligence

Document intelligence

Adobe Research might be the right fit for you if you’re looking for employment in computer technology and digital transformation.

3. Intel

Intel Corporation is another well-known technological company that recruits students. The brand’s mission is to determine the world of technology. They are renowned for their advanced computer systems for both private and commercial usage.

Intel now employs roughly 110,800 people worldwide, including international students. There are job possibilities in a range of industries, including:

Public affairs

Engineering

Manufacturing

Finance

Security/safety

Information technology

Facilities and site services

Marketing

Sales

Human resources

Intel takes pride in being an equitable-opportunity employer. They are thrilled to assist in the development of a new generation of leading companies.

4. Capital One

Capital One is a commercial firm that takes pleasure in making financial success and well-being available to everyone. The brand’s fundamental values are diversity, inclusiveness, and belonging.

Currently, the company employs around 51,000 people worldwide. Capital One provides many internship alternatives for students searching for careers in the finance market, including:

Technology

Analytics

Human resources

Design

Strategy

Management

Finance

Commercial banking

5. Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is a networking and information technology company specializing in routers, switches, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things (IoT). They offer a wide range of technological services to both small and medium-sized enterprises and large clients across all sectors. Cisco Systems now employs over 77,500 people worldwide and provides several options to students and recent graduates. These include internships and apprenticeships in:

Customer experience

Sales

Marketing

Finance

Human resources

Supply chain

Operations

Engineering

Security & Trust

Information technology

If you want to work in technology, Cisco Systems provides employment opportunities that will suit your degree and particular interest.

6. Google

For a good reason, Google is regarded for holding several of the most competitive employment available. They are regarded as the information superhighway, and they’ve made it their mission to make knowledge available to anyone. This includes keeping ahead of technological changes and maintaining it as consumer-friendly as feasible.

Google now employs approximately 118,000 people globally, providing job prospects in various sectors. For people looking for internship opportunities, there are multiple possibilities to consider, including:

Business

Cloud computing solutions

Research/Analytics

Technology and Engineering

Software development and more

7. Microsoft

Microsoft is a well-known company that creates computer software and apps. Their primary priority is creating, producing, and licensing a wide range of software products, application servers, and enterprise applications.

They presently employ over 163,000 people worldwide and provide many employment chances to students and new graduates. Students and graduates can select from a range of employment categories, which include:

Business programs & operations

Engineering

Sales

Research

Marketing

Services

8. IBM Corporation

IBM Corporation is commonly known as International Business Machines. It’s a multinational technology firm offering consumer and corporate hardware and software products, cloud-based applications, and cognitive technologies. They employ almost 384,000 people worldwide and provide various important employment and co-op possibilities to students, including:

Research

Analytics/data

Legal

Development

Human resources

Design

Marketing

Finance

9. JP Morgan

Regarding financial sector leaders, JP Morgan (commonly recognized as JP Morgan Chase) is top of the chart. They provide several financial services to customers and some of the world’s most prominent enterprises and corporations. They are also well-known for their research endeavors, which aim to tackle global economic concerns.

JP Morgan employs 256,980 people on average. The brand provides employment opportunities in various fields, with a major concentration on the finance industry. Among the topics of interest are:

Corporate and investment banking

Cross-firm functions

Technology

Commercial banking

Asset and wealth management

Consumer and community banking

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the world’s biggest professional network, with users from more than 200 countries. They are most recognized as social media websites. However, they also take pleasure in being a vital service for people seeking information and career possibilities.

They presently employ 15,800 full-time workers in 30 locations worldwide, not including part-time employees or interns. Student employment varies greatly but usually falls into three categories:

Business

Creative

Technical

Each area contains a variety of employment options, so do your homework to find the greatest fit for your abilities.

Conclusion

Retaining a job while completing your degree allows you to construct your resume and gain key professional skills for joining the post-college employment industry. As this guide is a great place to start, it is by no means thorough! There are several possibilities available for those ready to venture outside of their safe zone and seize them.