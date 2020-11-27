New York is a city that needs no introduction. The Big Apple is one of the most visited metropolises in the world with a lot to offer. However, it still needs to improve one aspect to catch up with its peers — the casino gambling scene.

Unlike other top tourist destinations like Paris, London, and Macau, where visitors can enjoy not only beautiful sightseeing, momentous landmarks, and exclusive restaurants, but also a variety of table casino games and slots found in the casinos, there are no such venues in New York. Still, that does not mean casino gaming is unavailable in New York. On the contrary, there are online casinos and some local land-based ones in the vicinity.

Online casinos such as minimumdepositcasinos.or are probably the most convenient option, given the fact that you can access them wherever you are and at any time. However, if you prefer to play the games in person, here are some of the best brick-and-mortar casinos located within a few hours’ drive from the Big Apple.

Top 9 Best Casinos For New Yorkers

1. Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa is the most valuable casino in Atlantic City in terms of revenue, and it is frequently hailed as one of the best casinos close to New York City. Its casino floor spans 120,000 square feet of space filled with over 4,000 slot machines, close to 200 table games such as blackjack, roulette, craps, and 50 separate poker tables. In addition to premium gaming, Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa’s visitors can enjoy deluxe accommodation services and amenities found in the resort’s hotel with 2,000 suites and rooms, making it the biggest hotel in New Jersey.

2. Resorts World Catskills

In the vicinity of the Kiamesha Lake lies one of the newest casinos in the broader New York City area called Resorts World Catskills. Built on the location of the former Concord Hotel, Resorts World Catskill is just a two-hour drive away from downtown New York. The resort features over 2,000 slot machines and 100 table games neatly organized across 65,000 square feet of gambling space. Apart from gambling, players can enjoy world-class entertainment at The Alder, a special entertainment area and village opened in 2018.

3. Caesars Atlantic City

The Caesars Atlantic City casino is counted among the largest casinos in Atlantic City thanks to its 145,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino was designed to emulate the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas and was once known as the Caesars Boardwalk Regency when it first opened in 1979.

The casino floor is divided into large areas, each with its unique theme. There is the Orient-themed Palace East with a poker room, table casino games, and slot machines. The second floor of the casino is home to more than 3,000 different slots with various denominations. The Caesars Atlantic City also features the Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill and the Playground Pier Shopping Mall that perfectly complement the gaming offer.

4. Tropicana

Another enormous casino near New York City is Tropicana Atlantic City. Home to over 2,400 slots and 130 table games, Tropicana is constantly ranked among the most popular casinos in the vicinity of the Big Apple. Not only does it have 125 square feet of gambling space, but it also boasts one of the largest hotels in the State of New Jersey, with over 2,400 luxurious rooms and suites.

The resort has a long history that dates back to the early 20th century when it was known as the Ambassador Hotel. The venue has accrued some notoriety thanks to the Atlantic City Conference held there wherein mafia bosses like Al Capone and Lucky Luciano divided their territories.

5. The Yellow Brick Road

Established and managed by the Oneida Indian Nation in Chittenango, the Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sportsbook is a premium gambling venue for all casino enthusiasts from New York City.

As you have probably guessed from its name, this is a themed casino based on L.Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz, a world-famous book and movie. The casino has all the things related to the Wizard of Oz, from Dorothy’s house replica to the entire decor. There are over 400 different slot machines in the gaming area, and around 50 table casino games spread across 64,000 square feet.

6. Turning Stone Resort & Casino

This is another luxurious resort that also has four hotels, golf courses, spas, as well as several different nightclubs. Most visitors love their sportsbook lounge since it allows for true football fanatics to enjoy different games on the 500 square-foot LED screen!

People who are members of the Caesars Rewards program can also get their points back and use them at the gaming venue. The casino itself offers every poker game you could imagine, and you can go to four different hotels to enjoy yourself.

7. Point Place Casino

Point Place is in Bridgeport, and it is a large casino that has a lot to offer. People love it because of its 65,000-square-foot gaming venue. There are different games, as well as cards available for you to enjoy. In fact, you can have fun with 500 slot machines and different games.

Point Place Casino has a 24-foot high-resolution video wall that allows you to organize birthday or bachelor parties + it is a must-see casino for tourists from around the world.

8. Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort

This casino is located in the Adirondack Mountains. It works 24 hours a day and is quite expensive, yet an amazing attraction! There are always nine hosts that can assist you and over 1,500 slot machines for you to enjoy your time and an amazing game!

People also love the 500-seat bingo hall and the fact that you can play Texas Hold’Em Poker! It is a true casino for people who love adrenaline since you will probably enjoy their eighteen 65-inch TVs. There is also the phenomenal Maple Steak and Ale dining room that has different international dishes for you to snack on!

9. Resorts World Casino Catskills

Last, but not least, found in Monticello, the Resorts World is a must-see casino for high-end and luxurious experiences. An elegant spa and an amazing view are just some of the features that this casino has to offer to all of its visitors. Its gaming floor has a 100,000-square-foot surface, and is for true professionals and adrenaline junkies!

You can feel like a pro player, even if you’re not one with their Bravo Poker Live app. It allows you to stay updated with every move that other players end up doing. The casino is also a part of the resort campus and is one of the pricier New York casinos.

Which one is your favorite?

Which one casino seems like a must-see attraction from this list? Are you a fan of smaller casinos, or do you prefer all the extravaganza that comes with it? Any one of these top nine casinos will suit you, just make sure that they are within your budget before you head out, and you will have an amazing time!