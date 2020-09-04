Gambling halls of hundreds of online casinos offer various slot machines from the world’s leading providers. For those who don’t know them or want to learn more about the developers of their favorite gambling products, here is our top-10 rating of casino slot providers.

1) Microgaming

Nowadays, this brand is known to all fans of virtual gambling without exception. Every casino on the source.bet list has at least several slots by Microgaming in its collection. It has been providing its services in the international B2B market since 1994. The brand’s software is used by over 450 leading casino service operators around the world. The portfolio of the company includes over 850 games: slot machines, table games, live games, video poker, and games for mobile operating systems.

The activity is licensed by the leading gambling organizations UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority. Finally, it is Microgaming that owns the first progressive jackpot ever. Thanks to the large portfolio and impeccable quality of online casino software, the company has won such prestigious awards as EGR B2B Awards, Global Gaming Awards, BEGE Expo, Casinomeister, Gambling Online Magazine, etc.

2) NetEnt

This corporation was founded in 1996 in Sweden and specialized in the creation of sports betting. The impetus for the rapid development of the company was the release of the first online slots.

In 2011, NetEnt presented the first series of games adapted for playing on mobile devices. Today its collection includes more than 200 ultra-modern slot machines and live games, card games, and the equipment for real gambling halls. The main focus is on the production of innovative HTML5 slots, the return rate of which reaches a record 99%.

3) Playtech

This company was founded in 1999 in Estonia and has today expanded to one of the leading international software manufacturers. The main office is located on the Isle of Man, while the subsidiaries are placed in 13 countries around the world.

The collection of gambling products contains over 500 options. Among them are various types of roulette, video poker, blackjack, and other emulators of the most popular card and table games. The provider’s games have received such awards as Grant Thornton Quoted Company Awards, EGR B2B Awards, eGaming Awards, and many others.

4) Betsoft

Betsoft Gaming is the industry leader in the development of innovative 3-D slots. It was founded in 1999 in London and started from the development of stationary one-hand bandits. Since 2008, the focus has shifted to the development of software for virtual gambling platforms.

Particular attention is paid to the implementation of high-tech solutions, the quality of animation effects, the realism of the background music, and detailed graphics. Today, in the Betsoft collection, there are more than 160 ultra-modern HTML5 slots. The developer was one of the first to abandon the use of Flash, which, as a result, brought him wildly popularity.

5) Novomatic

The history of Novomatic began in 1980 with the release of stationary one-hand bandits. They quickly gained popularity in Austria and then around the world. Today, this small Austrian organization has turned into the largest corporation in the global gambling industry, with offices in 50 countries of the world.

Many machines manufactured by the company are now included in the collection of gambling classics. Along with them, new modern slots with innovative graphics, high-quality animation, and other high-tech solutions are also released.

6) Igrosoft

This is the leading Russian online casino provider. It was founded in 1999 in Moscow and began its activity with the production of the traditional slot machines. Then this company took the leading position in the CIS market despite the modest portfolio of just over 20 slots. Particularly popular Igrosoft products are used among gamblers of the post-Soviet space, thanks to close and well-known topics. All games are created in the same style, so the company’s products can be easily distinguished on the market.

7) Lucky

Lucky, or GameArt, is one of the recognized leaders in the global gambling market. The offices of the company are located in Europe – in Malta, Great Britain, Serbia, and Slovenia. The portfolio of the company includes over a hundred HTML5 and Adobe Flash slot machines. The products are presented in the gambling markets of Europe and CIS. The provider’s activities are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao eGaming.

8) Platipus

Platipus Gaming is a young developer. The organization was founded in the UK in 2010 and during this time has successfully established itself in the international B2B market of the iGaming industry.

Today, the company’s portfolio includes over 150 games for online casinos. Among them are innovative models and emulators of board games, as well as various applications for social networks. The developer’s activities are licensed on the Isle of Man, and the software produced has passed the international certification of iTechLabs and meets the technical standards of the gambling commissions of Great Britain, Malta, Gibraltar, Denmark, Italy

9) AlpsGames

AlpsGames’ main office is located in Estonia, and the organization itself is one of the best developers of products for the gambling industry. In addition to gambling machines, the company also creates equipment for ground-based halls, applications for mobile devices, and social networks. All games of this manufacturer are distinguished by their original style. High-quality graphics, modern animation, non-standard and interesting various themes, high payout rates, extended bonus features – that’s what attracts players.

10) Realtime Gaming

The Realtime Gaming brand was founded at the end of the last century and is headquartered in Atlanta and Costa Rica. Due to the impeccable characteristics of the software, the manufacturer is one of the undoubted market leaders. Players can participate in games with progressive jackpots, the total amount of which has exceeded $11 million. The quality of the software is checked by the leading regulatory body in the gambling industry – TST (Technical Testing System).

Finally, the number of software providers continues to grow, however, the above-mentioned companies remain the leaders of the industry. Select their slots and you will experience the best quality of the game. Good luck!