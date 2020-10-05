Purchasing a new vehicle isn’t only a significant step, but it can also prove to be quite challenging. After all, you want to buy a car that meets all your requirements, but it also has to be within your price range. Plus, nowadays, there are many options, so finding the right one can be difficult.

This whole process becomes even more challenging if you are buying your first vehicle in a different country. Well, if you are thinking about making this purchase in the UAE, you are in the right place. In the following article, we will provide you with multiple tips on how to find the right vehicle for you, and easily go through this entire process.

Decide what you want

The absolute first thing you have to do is make a list of requirements your new vehicle has to meet. This includes everything, from make and model to engine, speed, and safety issues, and so on. There is no point in exploring the market to learn what is available if you don’t know what you are looking for. Take as much time as you need, explore different options, compare cars, inquire about the price, and so on. The most important thing is that you are completely satisfied with your choice because not only is it a significant investment, but you will be driving it for years to come.

In addition, set up a budget. We cannot stress enough how important this step is. First of all, by having this number in front of you, you will significantly cut down the research time because you will be able to eliminate vehicles that aren’t within your price range immediately. You will also avoid disappointment because you will probably find something that is perfect for you, but that you cannot afford.

Consider future costs

Another important thing you have to think about before choosing a car is how many years you will own it. This might seem odd because you want to use it for as long as possible, but still, you should try to answer this question. Why? Well, you will need to pay for all of the annual servicing costs. When choosing a new vehicle, you cannot only think about the expenses that you will have when you purchase it, but you also have to consider all of those that can occur in the future. You should never buy a car that you cannot afford to maintain in the future. At the end of the day, you have to be able to pay for any repair in the future, because otherwise, you will end up throwing money down the drain.

Inspect the vehicles firsthand

Now that you have a shortlist of possible choices, it is time to inspect each of them. We are not only talking about the research you have to conduct to learn about all the pros and cons, as well as other people’s experience but also about inspecting them in person.

Naturally, in order to be able to do this, you have to figure out where you can see them. Our advice is to go to the official dealership and inquire about the car. On the other hand, you can also use websites like yalla.deals to find cars for sale in UAE.

This is one of the most reliable websites if you are interested to learn more about cars in this country. It will not take long for you to find what you need and all of that is possible with a few clicks.

You would be surprised to learn how many small things, details some would call them, could ruin your driving experience. Maybe it doesn’t have enough handy storage space, or the seats aren’t very comfortable. Yes, these might seem ridiculous at first, but don’t forget that you will be driving this car for many years to come and that these things will always be annoying.

Check everything

If you want to purchase a used vehicle, there is a long list of things you have to check before signing that contract. If you are not really handy when it comes to car inspection, you should definitely hire a professional to complete this task for you. Remember, you have to investigate everything, from the engine to the mileage. Don’t forget to inspect the odometer to determine the age of the vehicle. Generally speaking, everything below 130,000 km is okay.

Why should you never skip this step? Well, it is the only way to be sure that you will get your money’s worth and that the vehicle has been serviced and maintained regularly. The last thing you want is to get a car that you have to take to the mechanics after a few days and pay for expensive repairs.

Depreciation is important

In the previous paragraph, we have discussed some tips if you want to buy a used car, but in you want to go in a different direction and get it at an official showroom, you shouldn’t forget about this one tiny detail called depreciation.

As you know, the value of the car drops the moment you drive it from the showroom. Nevertheless, when it comes to this amount of money, it mainly depends on the car itself and the price. Generally speaking, the cheaper the car, the lower your loss will be.

When it comes to buying vehicles in UAE, our advice is to opt for those that cost between Dhs 30,000 and 100,000 because the depreciation rate will be around 20%, which is acceptable. Most people opt for getting a new vehicle because they receive a warranty, insurance, registration, and so on with it. This usually isn’t the case when it comes to the used one.

Don’t be shy to negotiate

Your negotiation skills probably depend on the community you grew up it. In some, it is expected and favorable, while in others, not so much. Nevertheless, when it comes to car purchasing in UAE, you should definitely give it a try.

Every seller’s main task is to sell as many vehicles as they can. Even though they don’t have the authority to lower the cost of the car, they will probably toss in some extra services such as free window tinting or extended service package to convince you to make the purchase. Who knows, you may end up with some additional products free of charge.