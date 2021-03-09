It seems that Bitcoin is reaching unimaginable heights every time we talk about it. Just a week ago, the value of a single Bitcoin surpassed that of gold. This made America nuts, with millions deciding to tip their toes into the crypto river.

But seeing as cryptocurrencies is a fairly unfamiliar subject, it begs the question where should Americans buy Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies?

In this article, we will look at the best Bitcoin exchanges in the United States for 2021. With all that said, let’s dive into it.

1. Binance

This one comes with a caveat. Binance is the leading crypto exchange with millions of users. However, United States citizens are not permitted trading on Binance. Instead, you can use Binance.US.

The obvious downside to this is that you’re losing a lot of trading pairs. Binance is the leading crypto exchange for altcoins, with no other platform having nowhere the number of altcoins as Binance has.

The exchange also has the highest daily trading volume, going nearly double, triple, and even five times some of the other exchanges.

On Binance, you can buy Bitcoin using USD straight from your debit or credit card. But Binance will only work for you only if you manage to find ways around the US ban.

2. Coinbase

Americans know Coinbase all too well. The exchange caters to hundreds of thousands of US traders and is considered by many as the best platform for US natives. With headquarters in San Francisco, Coinbase is the best place to buy your Bitcoins from if you cannot do it on Binance. The exchange is also very safe and very user-friendly.

This is one thing that has going for it. Binance, on the other hand, can be quite user-unfriendly due to the sheer number of features. But if you’re looking for a simple platform to do your buying, selling, and trading of digital currencies, then look no further than Coinbase.

The platform accepts US dollars but you will have to verify your identity once you make an account.

3. eToro

Once you get to know the industry a bit you’ll quickly realize that there isn’t a platform that has as many features and altcoins as Binance. But since we’re talking about Bitcoin, it’s safe to say that access to altcoins isn’t that important.

And since you’re interested in buying Bitcoin, we’ll the next exchange makes the transaction a piece of cake. eToro is yet another world-renown exchange that US citizens are all too familiar with.

But the reason why we’re putting it on the number three spot is the fact that eToro has somewhat higher fees than both Binance and Coinbase.

The purchasing fees on eToro are 0.75% per trade. That means that if you’re buying Bitcoin, you’ll pay 0.75% BTC per transaction. Coinbase has a somewhat smaller fee, ranging from 0.4% and 0.5%.

eToro is yet another trusted platform with a user-friendly interface that you’ll have no trouble finding your way around.

There are plenty of in-depth guides out there as to where Americans should be buying their Bitcoins from.

4. Gemini

Yet another exchange on this list with headquarters in the US, Gemini is a legitimate platform that abides by the US regulations on crypto.

If you’re looking for one of the safest platforms to do your buying, selling, and trading, then Gemini is the place to be. The exchange is marketed as a beginner-friendly platform that isn’t all too focused on too many features.

Some notable ones include advanced trading, which is the preferred method of trading for many veterans, custody service, secure wallet, and mobile-app trading.

Even though we are ranking it on number four, the margins are all too small and you’ll quickly realize that Gemini is one of the best platforms for Americans to buy Bitcoin. The website was even voted the best exchange in the USA at the 2019 Markets Choice Awards.

5. Kraken

Kraken is the third US-based exchange and the second one from San Francisco. Much like Coinbase and Gemini, Kraken is also regulated and very safe for Americans. You can buy, sell, and trade using Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Ripple XRP, and Litecoin. Although it doesn’t have many altcoins, it is perfectly fine when it comes to buying Bitcoin.

The fees on Kraken are quite reasonable and very similar to that of Binance. Namely, you can expect to pay anywhere between 0.16% and 2.66% in fees. That is the second-lowest out of any notable exchange.

The vast majority of US states support Kraken and the platform has a fairly large trading volume and liquidity. More so, there are a significant number of altcoins to trade such as COMP, KAVA, KNC, and more.

6. Crypto.com

If you’re looking for a premium exchange to do all of your Bitcoin buying, selling, and trading, then Crypto.com is for you. As of the current time of writing, Crypto.com is supported in 49 US States.

The platform is quite user-friendly and it even has its native token; CRO. Although it has a somewhat lower trading volume and liquidity, it has fairly competitive fees. You can expect to pay 0.2% per transaction when trading on Crypto.com.

Some notable features on the platform include 90 days of zero-fee trading for newly registered users, 50% trading fee reduction on all trades for existing users, 2% bonus deposit on deposits made in the first 30 days, and 0% credit card fees.

These are features that millions of Americans love and why millions more are predicted to join the platform.

Conclusion

The US crypto space is heavily regulated. A lot of traders complain about the recent banning on Binance, but there are plenty of other exchanges that are perfectly capable of satisfying your Bitcoin-buying needs.

As the crypto world is growing by the year, it is important for Americans to know how and where they can buy their Bitcoin. But it’s also important to choose a platform that is reputable, trusted, and beginner-friendly. We hope that the 6 platforms on this list help you do exactly that.