Have you been thinking about visiting Berlin? If yes, you’re at the right place, because this article will give you some useful information about which neighborhood is the best to seek accommodation in, and get the most out of the city.

The first thing you should know is that nowhere else in Germany is there a livelier scene, streets with more history, or neighborhoods more diverse than in the capital. Before the Second World War, this city had 4.5 million inhabitants, today with 3.5 million it is still the largest one in Germany.

If you have already visited a city in Germany, apart from the language, do not expect any similarities, because it is something completely different from the rest of the country. Which makes it worth visiting. If it is a short visit it’s best not to plan too much, but to simply let yourself go and enjoy it, especially if you’re coming here for the first time. Mainly because there’s a lot to see, and planning every hour of your visit might be overwhelming. One of the best ways to see as much as possible without wasting too much time is to divide the city into sections and then explore them one by one.

It consists of 12 districts, and each one has something interesting to offer. The accommodation offer is also very diverse, you can choose from hostels, hotels, to some serviced apartments in Berlin. Berlin serviced apartments is a great accommodation solution because of the privacy and flexibility it offers. It is said that this city has pretty decent prices for serviced apartments, and hostels, given the fact it is a capital.

As for which district or neighborhood to search for accommodation in, most travelers go for the three districts around the city center, where there is the most to see (Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, Mitte, and Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg).

Keep in mind, this is a huge city and as such does not have one “classic” city center. Nevertheless, most of the famous tourist attractions are in the Mitte district, so if you are coming for the first time and plan to stay for a short time, accommodation here is the best choice.

If you want to feel the true multicultural spirit of the city, choose accommodation in Kreuzberg, and if you want a more relaxed, local vibe, choose the Friedrichshain district, which is also interesting for its massive socialist architecture from the GDR era. In any case, it is wise to choose a location that is close to an underground or overground railway station in order to move around the city more easily.

Some more useful information about the accommodation

Berlin abounds with numerous accommodation facilities, and the prices could be characterized as moderate, outside of peak periods, even favorable for a city of such importance and popularity.

Most of the buildings are located in the former West part, primarily in and around the Kurfürstendamm, the central street of that part of the city. However, probably the best and most famous hotels are located in the Eastern part, close to the Brandenburg Gate.

Traveling period influences availability and prices

Berlin is a tourist and business metropolis, so there are many periods of the year when it is more difficult to find accommodation. The reasons are numerous business fairs, festivals, and other large events. There are generally more tourists in the warmer part of the year, roughly from the beginning of April to the end of October, and especially during the summer, when it is much nicer to visit thanks to the good weather than during the cold and foggy winters.

In order to be in affordable accommodation and you don’t have to be too far from the city center. Cheap service apartments can be found relatively close, and an additional plus is that the transport is truly diverse and well organized.

The transport

Whether you use the subway, trams, or buses, you can quickly move around the city. It is best to take one of the many tourist cards immediately upon arrival, for example, and then you can use it for all public transport unlimitedly, plus you also get discounts for all city attractions, food, and drinks in restaurants and cafes. Perhaps one of the best ways to move around the city is to rent bicycles, which are scattered throughout the streets. Germans are very fond of bicycles and cycle paths are all over the city and are well marked.

Safety

Most of you visiting for the first time are probably worried about how safe it is. Let’s have one thing clear in the beginning: Berlin is a very safe city. Compared to similar European metropolises, it is much safer than, for example, Paris, Barcelona, and Rome… Of course, since it is a big city, certain precautions you can take are common to all destinations in the world.

For example, keep an eye on your personal values, holds your purse tightly, do not keep your wallet in the back pockets, especially on public transport, and similar reasonable measures you would apply anywhere in the world. And of course, listen to your instincts, if a situation seems suspicious (especially late at night), don’t take the risk.

Wrapping up

Berlin is a place to be. Aside from its rich history and culture, you’ll find it appealing because of so many different reasons. If you’re into modern arts, and music, you’re going to love it, as the art scene is extremely strong. This should come as no surprise when one of the best colleges for arts and crafts is located in the city. Nightlife is very unique, and will definitely stay as one of your favorite memories. Dozens of festivals are held every year. Either musical or stage music, the offer is really worthy of a capital city. So, if you ask for a piece of advice regarding the part of the year you should visit, whichever you choose, won’t be a mistake.