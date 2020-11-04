Having a proper diet is very important for your health. With fast-food restaurants on every corner, processes food, and beverages with a lot of sugar that are affordable, a lot of people are having issues with their weight, blood pressure, and other health problems. Also, many types of food can cause problems with your teeth as well, and you should pay attention to avoid that food. Paying proper attention to your teeth is crucial for their health, and if you don’t treat them properly, you might have issues with yellow teeth, tooth decay, and many other dental problems. While visiting your dentist regularly is necessary, being selective over the food you eat can also be beneficial in keeping them healthy and beautiful. Also, keeping your mouth and teeth healthy can have a great effect on your appearance, and it is not rare that people who have issues with their teeth have lower self-esteem and cover their mouths when they are smiling in public. Therefore, besides proper treatment and dental hygiene, you should also avoid food that can harm your teeth. In this article, we are going to review some of the best and worst foods for your teeth. Moreover, if you are interested in reading various reviews about different topics, visit thebeastreviews.

Food That is Good for Your Teeth

1. Milk and Other Dairy Products

Dairy products like yogurt, milk, and cheese are excellent for your dental health because they provide your teeth with necessary minerals that affect them to be stronger and healthier. Also, milk and other products made of it are great saliva makers and can help in regenerating tooth enamel. Calcium and other minerals are essential for a balanced diet since they can recover minerals that you lose while eating other types of food.

2. Chewing Gum with no Sugar

While most chewing gums that you can buy in stores are full of sugar and can harm your teeth, those without that don’t contain sugar can be beneficial for your dental health. For example, chewing gum can help you to produce more saliva and protect your teeth from cavities. Also, you can get a stronger enamel from chewing it which leads to less sensitive teeth. Moreover, chewing gum is a great way to keep your breath fresh.

3. Fruits and Vegetables

While eating a lot of fruits and vegetables can play a major role in your diet for losing weight, they are also an excellent source of minerals and fibers that are essential for the health of your mouths and teeth. It affects your mouth to produce more saliva and protect the teeth from sugars and acids.

4. Tea

Drinking tea, especially green and black, are great for your dental care because they can kill bacteria in your mouth and prevent the development of acids and enzymes caused by sugar that can cause all sorts of issues. Moreover, drinking tea will provide you with fluoride, which is an ingredient that we can find in every toothpaste.

5. Food with Fluoride

Besides the tea that is brewed with water that contains fluoride, there are also other sources of this ingredient, such as powdered cereals, powdered beverages with a lower amount of sugar, soups, seafood, and more. This ingredient is most important for keeping your teeth white and clean from bacteria.

Food That You Should Avoid

1. Citruses

While most fruits and vegetables can be helpful in your dental hygiene, you should know that citruses like grapefruit, oranges, lemon, and others can cause an increase of acids in your mouth, which leads to the weakening of teeth and enamel. Therefore, you should avoid eating lemons and oranges as ordinary food. The best way is to combine them with other products that can’t harm your teeth.

2. Hard Food

Food that requires more pressure can cause damage over time, and you can break a tooth if you eat those types of food more often. Also, you should avoid eating ice products, fresh carrots, chips, and many other snacks, or at least be careful to avoid any potential issues.

3. Candies

The best way to prevent the occurrence of cavities that can lead to some serious dental problems is to avoid chocolate and other sorts of candies that contain a lot of sugar. That doesn’t mean that you should never eat any of those, but be aware that taking too much of them without pay proper attention to your mouth hygiene can cause decay, yellow teeth, and many more.

4. Starches

While starches usually don’t contain a high amount of sugar and there is no fear that they can cause any damage while you are eating, the main issue related to potatoes, cereals, rice, pasta, bread, and other food is that there is a high chance for parts to get stuck between your teeth and cause increased reproduction of bacteria.

5. Beverages with Lots of Sugar

Both soft drinks and alcohol contain a high amount of sugar that can cause the development of acids in your mouth and faster reproduction of bacteria that leads to various dental problems. Therefore, you should wash your teeth or at least take a sugarless gum after you drink any of those beverages.

The Bottom Line

Even if you are eating food that can harm your teeth more often, you can avoid any issues by combining them with other products that are beneficial to your health and take care of your hygiene properly all the time. For example, you can combine food with a lot of sugar with types of food that increase the production of saliva in your mouth. That will prevent the development of enzymes and acids that can create various problems.

Also, you should drink a lot of water every day, brush your teeth at least two times a day, and include some limitations related to snacks, processed food, beverages, and more. Moreover, be sure to visit your dentist at least two times a year, and never wait for the appointment when you notice any issues related to your dental health.