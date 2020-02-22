You could argue that in these modern times, the best thing you could invest in is Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies once you realize how much potential they hold. Unfortunately, not a lot of people are aware of the existence of this market which ultimately hinders its progress. We believe that if most people started investing in various coins, we would see a much bigger boost in their values just like we saw in 2017.

If you don’t know, 2017 could easily be written down in history “the year of cryptocurrency”. It saw a huge surge during the end of 2017 with the Bitcoin rising to more than 20,000 US dollars and during January in 2018, it crashed back to $5,000. Sure, the crash was a bad situation for anyone who had invested in cryptocurrencies, but such a high spike that there is a huge potential in this market.

However, if the market started growing, many experts claim that the Bitcoin would soon be surpassed by a lot of different coins who have much better potential and future. The truth is that Bitcoin was the first crypto, but that means that is it the most outdated one. Today, it is extremely volatile which means investing in it or trading with it is too risky.

Because of this, we recommend that you read this article to the end to check out these cheap cryptocurrencies who could have a very promising future.

1. Ethereum

Not exactly the cheapest one you could find since it is right after Bitcoin with a price of around $250, but it is still much cheaper than paying ten thousand dollars for a single coin.

We believe that Ethereum has a lot of potential because it started gaining a lot of attention from many successful business owners and even entire businesses. The blockchain of this crypto is currently being used and tested by a lot of companies which proves just how safe and useful it can be used in payment services. If properly implemented, Ethereum can be used for many purposes. The higher the value of Ethereum climbs, the more features we might see in the future.

2. LIBRA

While the network and currency still do not exist for Libra, this cryptocurrency is set to be launched in Q1 of 2020. It has been hyped by many people interested in this market and by experts who have already analyzed its experimental code which is written in Rust. What’s so amazing about Libra is that it was actually developed by both the Libra Association and Facebook.

Just the idea that the power and reach of Facebook were used to create a brand new cryptocurrency gives us hope that it will be quite successful.

For all we know right now, the currency and most transactions will be handled by the Libra Association which is an organization that focuses on telecommunication, payment services, online marketplaces and more.

So, if you are looking for something interesting in this market, you should definitely keep an eye out on LIBRA. If you want to ensure that you grab these coins as early as possible when it releases this year, check out Binaryx.

3. Monero (XMR)

Launched in April 2014, this cryptocurrency caught the attention of many people and traders because of its privacy, security and just how untraceable it actually is. It was so attractive to the crypto community because it was completely open-source and was actually driven by that same community with donations and other ways of support.

With its special technique called “ring signatures,” it ensures that anyone that does a successful transaction with Monero will have complete privacy. As of January 2020, there are 17,5 million XMR in circulation which currently amounts to a market cap of 1,35 billion US dollars.

4. EOS

EOS could be considered as quite a young cryptocurrency since it was released on January 31, 2018, while most of the others were released pre 2017. Nevertheless, there are a lot of claims that the EOS. IO blockchain has a way to eliminate the need for transaction fees and that it can handle hundreds of thousands of transactions a second. If this is true, this is much quicker than what we are used with other cryptos such as Bitcoin.

As of January 2020, there’s a total circulating supply of more than 950 million EOS and a market cap of almost 4 billion US dollars. A single token of EOS will cost you somewhere under $4 which is a great offer consider how much potential it has. It is possible that in a few years or maybe even months, the value of a single token will jump.

5. Litecoin

Litecoin is one of the older cryptocurrencies that showed up on the market. It was first created in 2011 by Charlie Lee which used to work as an engineer for Google. Many people considered LTC (Litecoin) to be very similar to bitcoin, but at a much cheaper price which is why many people fount it as an attractive offer.

What’s great about Litecoin is that it doesn’t have any central authority which means that this global payment network is entirely open-source and its ledger (proof of work) can easily be decoded with most high-end processors. Most proof of work requires server-grade CPUs to decode which usually cost no less than $10,000.

During the 2017 boom, it reached an all-time high of 358 USD, but don’t worry since it has stabilized, you can now get it at $70 per token. It might not be cheap as some other coins on the market, but it is definitely much more promising and stable. With a circulation of just 64 million LTC and a market cap of around 4,5 billion USD, it is definitely an interesting offer.

6. Binance Coin

Created by the largest exchange website on the planet, the Binance Coin allows you to trade it in for any other coin on their exchange market. You can use it to pay for a lot of services, so if you are looking for something to keep your information and your transactions private, Binance Coin is definitely the way to go.

You can get a token for just under $15 which is quite cheaper when compared to others on this list.