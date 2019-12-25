You’ve probably heard of CBD by now. CBD or cannabidiol travels the world like a storm. It finds its way into everything – from protein powder to coffee. But not for reasons you might think. Although the CBD is a relative of THC which is best known for its recreational properties, CBD does not have psychoactive properties.

In What Conditions They Could Be Used?

Therefore, just enjoying CBD will not have a psychoactive effect on you. Moreover, if you’ve ever had the desire to use the full benefits of cannabis while keeping your head clean – you’ve found CBD that is almost the ideal solution.

Whether you’re searching for help with stress management or a chronic condition, CBD can help. For starters, these tinctures may be used in such conditions. In this guide, we will outline many things that you ought to know.

What Exactly Is A CBD Tincture?

A tincture is a concentrated extract that is traditionally mixed with carrier oils. Since it is a largely concentrated extract, you only need a few drops in order to get the maximum effect. That’s why these tinctures are sold in small packages, together with a dropper.

Such tinctures are highly concentrated products, so as much as 4000 mg of CBD can be found in 30ml of fluid! However, when buying these products, you must be well informed about this subject. It is because you must make a clear distinction between these preparations.

This means you shouldn’t buy CBD oil produced from hemp – as you can find them in stores. These oils contain a small amount or no CBD at all, even though it is manufactured in the same factory. True CBD oil is an extract of parts of the cannabis plant such as flowers, stems or leaves.

On the other hand, classic hemp oil is obtained by squeezing the seeds of the plant. If you’re unsure, check the label. Legitimate manufacturers will always clearly state how much CBD products they contain.

What Are The Benefits Of CBD Tincture?

CBD offers so many potential health benefits that it almost sounds too good to be true. However, there is a good explanation for why it helps so efficiently. This may help you with various problems such as PTSD, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease as well as fibromyalgia, etc. Such a fact is due to a system in our body called the endocannabinoid system.

This system refers to receptors in the body that are interacting with cannabinoids in order to regulate many important bodily processes. Among other things, these are receptors for mood, digestion, and sleep, etc.

What Are Endocannabinoids And Why Are They Significant?

Our bodies actually create their own endocannabinoids, which are involved in all these physiological functions. But like any other chemical in the body, endocannabinoids can also become imbalanced.

This can often lead to certain health problems. Although the benefits of CBD are still in the course of their trials – there are numerous studies that have proven that consuming CBD can be beneficial for a wide range of health problems. There are also numerous variations of these products which you can use in many different ways.

Variety Of CBD Preparations

Most of these products are made thanks to the latest scientific research. The aim is to offer consumers the best quality. As a result – these products are 100% natural. That is making them one of the top quality products in the market today.

CBD products usually contain an extremely small percentage of THC.

Therefore, they are legal products in most EU countries. A special formulation has been created to allow the best application and effectiveness through various products. When a CBD extract is obtained, it can be used in many different manners and in more than one product:

CBD oil

CBD balm

CBD paste

Oil

These oils are already well known and have found widespread use in a large part of the population. However, what must know that CBD oil is not having the same ingredients as hemp oil does. This oil is obtained by the extraction of hemp resin by using CO2. This element located at the boundary of gas and liquid, resulting in far better and more efficient extraction properties. You can find these oils in various concentrations, mostly between 3 and 24%.

Balms

The balms create a great interaction between the ingredients of the highest quality that can be found in the hemp plant. These balms are used with simple dosing and they have flawless composition. The main goal for most manufacturers is even better development of the formula and pursuit of innovations in this field by using only natural ingredients.

How Can We Use CBD Tincture?

It’s quite easy! It can be added to food or a drink, but it can also be taken sublingually, that is, under the tongue. Sublingual use is especially recommended because it will allow CBD to bypass the digestive process and enter our bloodstream very quickly. This type of application provides almost instant help.

For accurate dosing, it is recommended to use the supplied dropper to ensure accurate dosing. Also, read the manufacturer’s instructions where you can find more information about precise dosing. CBD tinctures are usually applied by placing them under the tongue, waiting about 60 seconds, and then swallowing.

How To Make Sure We Took The Right Dose Of CBD Tincture?

Many new users struggle at first to discover the exact amount of CBD they should take. There is no standard of quantity suitable for use when taking a tincture. However, it is best to start with small doses.

A suitable starting amount is between 5 and 10 mg, and then if necessary you can gradually increase the volume every 2-3 days until you find your “right measure”. Note that CBD has no psychoactive effects. It can be used once or several times a day. A tincture overdose is practically impossible, but a higher dose may not be as effective as you would expect.