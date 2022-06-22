Millions of gamers love MMORPGs in all parts of the world, and Lost Ark is easily the favourite game of most of them. This game managed to attract a lot of players from all across the world, and each one of them has a special place for it in their hearts. And if you’re someone who hasn’t played this game yet, we recommend you download it asap as you’re missing out on a lot. Speaking about MMORPGs, if you’ve been playing WoW, you can click here to check out an amazing boost that can help you in the game.

Lost Ark was first released in Korea back in 2019, and it wasn’t popular at that time. Sure, in the Korean region, people loved it. But those in other regions were yet to get familiar with the game. Then, in 2022, Lost Ark was finally released for all the other regions. As expected, it boosted its popularity, which significantly increased its player base. And today, we will write down a detailed Lost Ark guide, in which we will explain each and everything a new player needs to know about the game.

If you have previously played an MMORPG, you already know what a Class is. If you don’t, we’ve got you covered. Almost every MMORPG lets you choose a Class for your character, and each one is different from the other. Each Class has its own set of unique abilities that can assist the players in combat, travelling, and other stuff.

Classes

The reason why Classes exist is to help people choose something that suits their playstyle the most. Lost Ark has a total of five main Classes, which are further expanded into 17 different Classes. These include Warrior, Assassin, Gunner, Martial Artist, and Mage.

If you’re someone who likes to create havoc and wants to be as strong as possible in the game, we’ll suggest you go with the Berserker class. This is because Berserker is capable of dealing massive damage with each hit, and you can take down even the toughest of opponents quickly with it. But if you’re someone who likes to take down their enemies from a great distance, you should go with either Deadeye or Gunslinger. Both Classes specialise in using ranged attacks to eliminate their targets.

Alt Characters

The thing which I love the most about Lost Ark is that it even lets you create alternate characters. In the game, your main goal is to reach the endgame, which happens when you hit level 50. Afterward, your main goal is to progress through different tiers. However, progressing through these tiers isn’t easy, as you need tons of Honing Materials (upgrade materials). But if you have a couple of alternate characters, you can use them to help your main character level up quickly.

Amazing Quests

Just like how it happens in any other MMORPG out there, you get the luxury to complete different quests. Now, if you want to progress through the story and learn more about the game’s main lore, we recommend you keep completing the main quests. However, if you get bored with them or want to try something different, side quests are also available. These side quests will have you meeting amazing characters, and you’ll get to learn more about the game’s world through them.

The Rapport System

NPC characters exist to either help you learn more about the game or give you side quests, but in Lost Ark, they have another purpose. The game has a Rapport system, which you can use to build a relationship with the characters. Through this system, not only will you learn more about all the other NPCs present in the game, but you’ll also get rewarded greatly.

To build a relationship with an NPC, you’ll have to perform different tasks, such as playing a song for them or performing a gesture using an emote. As a result, your Rapport level with them will increase, and you’ll get rewarded as the level goes up. However, keep in mind that songs and emotes aren’t something that is unlocked by default. You will need to complete different quests to unlock them. Or, if you’re rich enough, you can buy them directly from vendors.

Different Activities

Lost Ark lets you engage in both PvE and PvP activities. PvE activities are those in which you can complete different activities, which include AI-powered enemies. On the other hand, PvP activities will have you fighting against real players, and this is where you’ll test your skills the most. You can either dive into activities alone or play as a group with your teammates.

Dungeons

Lost Ark has different Dungeons that you can complete, and these Dungeons can help you get some amazing rewards. In fact, the kind of rewards you’ll get through them can’t be found anywhere else. These Dungeons will have you fighting waves of enemies, including some bosses. As you progress through them and defeat enemies, you’ll keep on earning rewards. It is recommended that you start doing these Dungeons as soon as you have made good progress in the game. Don’t worry if you cannot perform well during your first few tries, as it will take some time to get familiar with them.

Final Words

And there you have it. This was everything you needed to know about Lost Ark before you started playing it. Keep in mind that there are many other things in the game that you need to learn about, but you’ll eventually get to know about them as you start making progress through the game. However, keep in mind that you study each class properly before choosing one, as playing with the wrong class will not make you enjoy the game. A lot of people end up choosing the wrong class and then regret their decision later. Therefore, don’t follow their footsteps and research properly about each Class Lost Ark has to offer.