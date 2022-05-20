Online gambling and betting can be a massive place for new starters. Although online gambling in general and sportsbook betting is a major form of entertainment for many of us, it can be quite hard to get started. In today’s article, we take a look at some beginner steps into the online gambling world and how you can get started today.

What are Bets?

Bets or wagers are simply pockets of money that you’re placing on an outcome. This means that if you place a bet on a football team to win, you’re placing your money on the outcome of a specific team winning. If this is successful, the odds you placed the bets on will return you a profit. If the team does not win – you will lose your bet, and therefore the money that you placed.

Where can you place your Bets?

Bets, in general, can be placed in most areas of online gambling, and not just in sportsbooks. For example, you can place a bet or a wager on a roulette wheel or even a slot machine, however the term wager, stake or bets are often used when people are betting on sportsbooks. A sportsbook is simply a casino that specializes in sports betting and not online casino games.

For most people around the world, sportsbooks allow the use of major leagues in most competitive sports such as football, rugby, darts, hockey, basketball, racing, cricket, boxing and much more. Depending on the sportsbook or casino that you’re placing your bets on – you will get a lot of options to place your bets and hopefully net you some nice profits when placing bets online.

What should I place my Bets on?

At the end of the day, gambling in any capacity should be fun. If you’re not enjoying placing bets or gambling then you shouldn’t be doing it. What are your interests? Do you play any sports or watch any competitive sports in your free time?

These questions should be asked before you consider placing your first bet. In most cases, any mainstream competitive sport can have bets placed on them and this is one of the ways these sports remain funded. Obviously, sports such as football, horse racing, racing and even esports are all big areas that attack millions of gamblers to place bets on their favourite teams or players in order to make a little extra cash all whilst having fun.

Tips for Beginner Bets

Know your Strengths and Weaknesses

Although it may seem tempting, a lot of online casino games and sports betting sites will lure you into placing bets that are almost “out of your depth”. For example, if you’ve never played a game like Blackjack before, you are almost guaranteed to lose money because you don’t know to play it. Just like this, in sportsbooks and when placing bets on sports, if you don’t know the sport or the teams you bet on – you’re bound to lose more than you will gain, even if you get a lucky streak.

With this being said, knowing your strengths when placing bets can be a massive help! If you know and watch EPL football, or the F1 – placing bets on sports and teams that you know will often help you out massively.

Start Low, Win High

Online gambling and sportsbook betting should be fun. With that being said, it might not be as exciting when there isn’t much money on the line. If you’re first getting into online gambling or sportsbook betting – you should always limit your first-time bets. For example, we use the 20% method where we place five bets which are 20% of our first deposit.

This means that even if we lose 2 bets, we’re losing a portion of our initial deposit and not the whole deposit in one go. When you’re new to online gambling and sportsbook betting it can be quite hard to understand this, but once you’re comfortable with winning, losing, and how the bets work – then you can be at ease knowing you know the ropes to online casino gambling.

Shop Around for Bets Odds / Bonus Offers

Something that shouldn’t be overlooked as a new player in the online gambling world is sign-up offers and bonuses as well as finding the best odds for the sports you’ll be betting on. For example, there are several casinos that use multiple odds providers, meaning you may be able to win more from the same bet on another site.

Another part of this would be to find a casino that you’ve not signed up for before. If you are a new player, there is a good chance that you’ve not been to any other casinos or sportsbooks before and there will be a wide array of offers that you can use to get an advantage when placing bets. This might be an extra balance on top of your deposit or free spins in the casino. Either way, you will benefit massively from these bonuses and offers.

Do your Research

Warning. Don’t take tips for money. There is a wide range of companies out there that claim to be all-knowing when it comes to sports betting and online casino tactics that will net you profit no matter what, but the reality is – this isn’t true. Gambling in any form is a risk and can never be guaranteed.

With that being said, doing your research into whatever you’re placing your bets on can be a massive help. If you’re placing a bet on two teams that seem like a clear win for the home side, why not spend an extra 30 seconds and check the team. Some sportsbooks and casinos take advantage of this and make it seem like a clear win when the teams that are playing may be different to what you think, making the bet a lot more likely to lose. Spend your time and do your research – or have some fun and take the risks!

Conclusion

If you’re fairly new to gambling, we hope that this guide has helped you understand how you can place bets, and what you can place bets on wherever you are in the world. Let us know if you won your first bet or if you need some more help!