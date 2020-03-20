Using wallpaper is the easiest and most impressive way to beautify the bedroom and add impressive air to it. Personalizing the wall decorations of the bedrooms is one of the best contributions to decoration. And the most striking!

According to Wallmur.com, choosing wallpaper for a bedroom that matches your room’s decor, furniture, and style will be the first and most time-consuming process. Wallpapers are the decoration tool that creates the most striking effect in the room. And the thing that most of us have difficulty in is the right choice. The trick and relaxing factor here is to start by buying samples of the designs we like before purchasing wallpaper. The correct step to take to confirm that the wallpaper you have chosen is right and that we do not have a question mark in mind is to proceed through the sample first. Of course, if there is a design that you are absolutely sure it will save time to start with the size you need.

Is it an eye-catching and colorful or calm and peaceful design to create the atmosphere you want in the bedroom with wallpaper? Another important issue that you should definitely decide before choosing the wallpaper pattern is the effect you want to create. And the other thing to keep in mind when making your space design is that the wallpapers are not just for the walls. You can also cover the surfaces such as the back of the door, furniture, and bookshelf with wallpaper and make it more impressive by adding fine details to your space.

From retro designs that can satisfy the charm of your bedroom to stylish flowers with a spring breeze. From vintage looks to tropical breezes. There are endless options in wallpaper selection. Be inspired by these ideas so you can choose the best wallpaper for your home, from unique placements to classics adapted to the present day. Be inspired by the ideas we will talk about so you can choose the best wallpaper for your home.

What is your style?

Large surfaces that can connect between space and furniture allow you to highlight the style that dominates your bedroom. Other factors to consider when using patterned wallpapers are the use of accessories and other textiles. If you are going to use patterned wallpaper in contrasting tones, you should use shades of one color and pieces with as little detail as possible. Simplicity creates more striking effects than you think.

The bedroom is an area where we spend most of our time sleeping or resting. We want to be peaceful in our bedroom. So if you prefer to use patterned wallpaper in the bedroom, you should pay attention to this being on one wall. You can choose pastel tones such as green and blue. The calm tones you choose will really relax you.

You can make repeating pattern applications. You can apply a smaller or larger textile pattern of a triangular geometric pattern to your preferred bed head or tiny decorative pillows. Try to choose accessories that complement the wallpaper design for the bedroom of your choice. A thematic approach will create a sense of wholeness. And the completeness of the design you created in this way will cause you to enjoy it and look at it.

Fifth wall

There have been many innovations in interior design from past to present. We shouldn’t get stuck on these. We must always be open to new and striking ideas. When decorating the rooms, we forget the fifth wall, often known as the ceiling. Of course, in the past, ceilings were not usually covered with wallpapers, but why not? It’s time to break the old rules. Unexpected changes always surprise and happy. After simply designing your entire room, the wallpaper you apply on your ceiling changes the whole effect, and this is what makes you feel ”that’s it”. That’s the effect I’m looking for!

Textile movements

Textured wallpaper options are quite a lot today. Moreover, it is a great option to add more depth to your bedroom. If you have a large wall to cover in your bedroom, if you want something less flashy, the textured wallpaper will definitely create a stunning effect in your bedroom without the need for mixed colors.

Keep your bedroom bright to feel more spacious and add the necessary texture with the textile wallpaper you use to make your room feel more comfortable.

Blue

The blue color is perhaps a classic color for the bedroom wallpaper designs. It is definitely the job of blue color to relax and to fall asleep even in your most tired moments or stressful moments. Wallpapers with patterns with a dark blue hue will make your room as dark as possible in the evening, which will contribute to fast sleep. On the other hand, this color, which darkens your room in the evening, will make your room shine in the morning, and your day will start with a calm and positive effect.

Geometric Patterns

Geometric and symmetrical patterns are always one of the favorites. When it comes to the striking effect desired in a bedroom, the symmetry that a geometric wallpaper gives to the room creates the exact sought-after effect. Geometric patterns with metallic or gold accents that will capture and reflect the ideas of your bedroom even more beautiful day and night will make this your wish easily.

Dark Background

The popularity of dark background flower wallpapers is increasing. If you want to add more depth to your bedroom, if you’re going to create a more intimate and relaxing effect, dark walls always add unexpected modernity and comfort. While contributing to the soothing state of your bedroom, match it with neutral and light shades that are compatible with the dark floral wallpaper design. It will create a very dramatic intonation in shades like rose dry.

Botanical

If you’re looking for green wallpapers for your bedroom, you can be sure that oversized botanical prints will have a fantastic effect on your walls. It is also a great way to bring the outside inside. Finding yourself in the depths of a forest or tropical breezes will make you feel better than you might think. Large-scale botanical prints always make your space fresh regardless of your style and certainly add a dazzling drama feel.

Strips

Vivid or minimal lines can be matched with different design styles, and they bring a fresh and lively effect to the space in which they are used. Paint the accent wall of your choice with a dark color and match it with your striped bedroom wallpaper. Sit back and enjoy the incredible transformation of your bedroom.

Personalized Wallpapers

If there is a picture drawn by your child and you have photos that you always want to see from special moments or a work that is special for you. Why not use one or more of these when transforming your bedroom walls. From drawings, works or photographs that you find special in your life in a completely private area. Wouldn’t it be great to think of a space designed with your happiness and comfort in mind?