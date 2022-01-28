If you have always dreamed of becoming a top DJ, the one everyone wants to book for weddings, graduations and literally every kind of event requiring music, then there are a few things you should know right off the bat. There is so much more to it than standing up there with the latest technology, spinning the vinyl as in the old days, and blasting tunes out of the best DJ speakers on the market. It’s both an art and a science and if you want to be that one who is always in high demand, it’s time to look at what it really takes to get there.

Get Out and Observe

Maybe you’ve been to a club or two in your area and have seen some great DJs in action. Other times you found that the show was mediocre to the point where no one seemed to even be aware of the music blaring out of the speakers. What is it that the great ones had and did that was so very different than the person no one even noticed? It just could be that they never really took the time to think about what it really takes to make it to the top of the circuit. Now it’s up to you to discover what was missing. If you look and listen, you are sure to conclude that they just don’t have the music in them. To those who never make it big, it’s probably a job and not a way of life.

Let the Music Live in You

And, here we’ve come to perhaps one of the most important factors that separate the great DJs from the mediocre. If you are going to be a top DJ, you have to let the music live in you. It has to be a part of the very essence of who you are. Even though you may need to have an extensive music library representing literally every genre, each will come to life in you if you have learned to live and breathe the beat. This is where another important element falls into place if you have the music in you.

The Name Conundrum

One of the things that so many DJs aren’t aware of is the fact that there really is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to DJ name ideas. According to the industry pros from PIRATE studios, it’s actually beneficial to create several names based on the persona you become when you’re out there on the circuit. Some of the industry giants tell them that the secret to success is being able to become one with the audience you are working with and so DJ name ideas help you become that personality. It’s the foundation of who you are at any given show.

Curate a Massive Collection

As mentioned, not all shows you are called to work at will ask for R&B, HipHop, Rock, Country, or any of the many genres out there. In order to be great at what you do, it pays to have the largest collection of tunes and tracks imaginable. Yes, a library that extensive might even challenge the finances of Bill Gates. However, with the help of friends and artists you’ve met over the years, you would be amazed at just how quickly you can build a music library representing the most in-demand songs from every genre and even from every age within recorded music. It can be done but it takes time, effort and above all, love.

Practice Makes Perfect – Well Almost!

When you came into this world and drew your first breath, you didn’t scream “I’m going to be a DJ!” Perhaps you were born with those genes that make music a special part of who you are, but the point is, you weren’t born a DJ. It’s a talent you’ve begun honing over time and now it is a very real part of who you are. In other words, it took practice and dedication. What you also need to learn is that there doesn’t come a point where practice becomes unnecessary. You will always need to practice new techniques while learning to master new technology as it is introduced. Those rehearsal and recording studios mentioned above are perfect for mastering new skills while listening to the recordings so that you can fine tune new techniques.

The Right Equipment Is a Must

Obviously, having all the right equipment is going to cost more than a newbie DJ could probably hope to afford. Technology is anything but cheap and that’s something you’ll need to collect over time but if you want to become a top DJ, that is something you need to work toward. You at least have one thing going for you. As a talented DJ you know what tunes are supposed to sound like. You know the difference between distortion and crystal-clear sound coming from what you have determined to be the best DJ speakers on the market today. You know how to tell if the recording you are playing was poorly mastered or if there is a fault in those woofers. The point is, to be a top DJ, it is imperative that you work with the best equipment on the market even though that technology is going to be expensive.

It’s a Whole Package Deal

Perhaps the best way to sum it all up is that being a DJ is just that! It’s a state of being. It’s who you are. It’s what you do, and perhaps above all, it’s what you love. If you want to be in high demand as a DJ, it becomes a whole package deal. You are what you do, and you love what you do. Anything else will be self-evident and if you think the audience can’t pick up on that, you are highly mistaken. The top DJs are who they are because, as redundant as it may sound, they really are who they are!