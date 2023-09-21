Bali, Indonesia’s famed “Island of the Gods”, is revered not just for its shimmering beaches, scenic rice terraces, and historic temples, but also for its ever-evolving offerings to travelers.

As we step into 2023, Bali has unveiled yet another facet to its multifaceted charm: Glamping. A delightful combination of glamor and camping, glamping provides the best of both worlds, allowing you to immerse yourself in nature without forgoing the luxuries of the modern world. Dive into the heart of Bali’s wilderness and discover the best-kept glamping secrets of this year and hotels in Ubud.

Glimmering Forest Retreats

Sacred Grove Hideaway

Nestled amidst the dense jungles of Ubud, Sacred Grove Hideaway is an epitome of serenity. The budget tents, with their bamboo frames and organic cotton canvases, resonate with an eco-friendly philosophy. The private decks overlook trickling streams, and there’s even an on-site spa to melt your stresses away.

Insider Insight: The Hideaway conducts moonlight meditation sessions every full moon, offering a magical experience that you’ll cherish forever.

Canopy Cascade

Located on the edges of Bali’s central highlands, Canopy Cascade promises an elevation in your glamping experience—literally! Suspended amidst towering trees, the treetop tents provide a unique view of the forest below and the skies above.

Insider Insight: Opt for the early morning bird-watching trail. The forest is home to some of Bali’s rarest bird species, a treat for nature and photography enthusiasts alike.

Beachside Bliss

Ocean Whispers Resort

Bali and beaches are synonymous, and glamping on the coastline is a dream come true. Ocean Whispers, perched on the pristine Seminyak beach, brings you face to face with the vastness of the Indian Ocean. Their opulent tents, equipped with private plunge pools and sun loungers, ensure you enjoy the beach in utmost privacy and budget.

Insider Insight: Their beachfront restaurant serves a seafood platter that sources freshly caught fish every morning. Don’t miss out!

Crystal Cove Campluxe

Tucked away in the lesser-trodden Nusa Penida, Crystal Cove is a haven for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle. The panoramic views of the cerulean waters paired with the symphony of waves crashing make for an unforgettable experience.

Insider Insight: Explore the underwater world with their in-house diving school. The waters around Nusa Penida are teeming with marine life, including the elusive Manta Ray.

Majestic Mountain Magic

Peak Panorama Pavilion

Set against the backdrop of Mount Agung, Bali’s most sacred volcano, Peak Panorama Pavilion offers a mountainous retreat like no other. The chilly nights, clear skies, and the silhouette of Mount Agung in the horizon make this a stargazer’s paradise.

Insider Insight: Book the Mount Agung sunrise trek. It’s challenging but culminates in a sunrise that’s absolutely worth the sweat.

Misty Meadows Camp

Nestled in the Munduk region, this campsite provides breathtaking views of Bali’s northern highlands. Blanketed in mist for the better part of the day, the camp’s ambiance is one of tranquillity and mystery.

Insider Insight: Try their in-house coffee tasting session. Munduk is renowned for its coffee plantations, and the camp sources its beans locally.

Riverside Radiance

Riverine Rhapsody Resort

Bali’s rivers carve through lush landscapes, and Riverine Rhapsody takes full advantage of this. Located on the banks of the Ayung River, the budget tents here are set amidst cascading waterfalls and verdant forests.

Insider Insight: The resort’s white water rafting experience is thrilling, providing both adventure and a unique perspective of Bali’s interior landscapes.

Echo Stream Estates

Close to Echo Beach but far removed from its crowds, this glamping site sits beside a babbling brook. The sound of flowing water, chirping of the birds, and rustling of the leaves come together for a symphony of nature.

Insider Insight: The nearby village of Canggu has some of Bali’s best surfing spots. Whether you’re an expert or a novice, the Estates can organize tailored surfing sessions for you.

FAQs

What is the ideal season for glamping in Bali?

The best times for glamping in Bali are during the dry seasons, which run from April to October. This period offers clear skies, less rainfall, and more suitable conditions for outdoor activities. However, if you wish to experience the lush green landscapes following the rainy season, consider the months of April and May.

Is glamping suitable for families with children?

Absolutely! Many glamping resorts in Bali cater to families and have special facilities and activities for children. Always check with the specific site beforehand, but generally, the combination of nature and budget is something both adults and kids can enjoy.

How does the cost of glamping compare to traditional Bali resorts?

Glamping can range from mid-tier pricing to very high-end, depending on the location and the amenities offered. Generally, glamping offers a unique blend of nature and budget, which can sometimes come at a premium. However, the experience is often considered more intimate and exclusive compared to traditional resorts.

Is there a concern about environmental impact with these glamping sites?

Most glamping sites in Bali are deeply conscious of their environmental footprint. They often adopt sustainable practices such as using eco-friendly materials, sourcing local produce, and minimizing waste. If sustainability is a priority for you, always check the resort’s environmental policies before booking.

Are there any health and safety protocols related to glamping in light of recent global events?

Yes, in light of global health concerns, most glamping sites in Bali have adopted stringent health and safety measures. These can include regular sanitization of tents and common areas, limited occupancy to ensure social distancing, health checks for staff, and on-site medical facilities. It’s advisable to check with individual sites about their specific protocols before booking.

Are these glamping sites pet-friendly?

Policies regarding pets can vary widely among glamping resorts. Some might welcome pets with open arms, offering special amenities and services, while others might have strict no-pet policies, often due to the natural surroundings and wildlife considerations. If you’re considering traveling with a furry friend, it’s essential to communicate with the resort in advance.

In Conclusion

Bali, with its rich tapestry of landscapes, has embraced the art of glamping in its unique way, seamlessly blending budget with nature. These handpicked sites of 2023 are not just accommodations; they are experiences that entwine Bali’s natural and cultural essence.

So, as the world slowly paces back to normalcy and travel dreams reignite, maybe it’s time to redefine budget.. Ditch the conventional four walls and let the horizons of Bali be your window to the world. Safe travels and happy glamping!