Unfortunately, lately, we have been hearing countless news stories about how a house or apartment burned down due to poorly arranged electricity. The good news is that the people who live in that house, apartment survived and passed without any physical injuries, and the bad news is that the place where they stayed is damaged.

Why do these fires occur? They happen because the company or the person who installed the electricity either does not have enough knowledge and practice in this sector or has no knowledge at all and only decided to do this on their own. This is not an area where you can learn how to connect wires around your home by watching a video tutorial. This job requires understanding and skill and practice to do it right.

Fortunately, there are some visible signs that we can conclude that we have a problem with the electrical installation, and react quickly to avoid a major problem such as an electric shock or fire in the place where we live.

In addition, we will present you with 5 signs that indicate that there is a problem with the flow of energy in your home.

Damaged wires

Damaged wires are the first visual problem you may notice if you have a problem with electricity. Even the slightest damage to the cables can do enormous damage. Therefore, if you notice that one of the cables is damaged, seems to be bitten, or as if it is slowly starting to melt, react immediately. The outcome will depend on how quickly you acted and what measures you took. Therefore, our recommendation is if you notice any change in the state of the cables to immediately call a professional service or an electrician who is skilled with these things. In no case explain the situation over the phone, but let the electrician or the service come on the spot and just see what damage has occurred and how to resolve it.

Strange smell

The next sign that you have a problem with your installation is the strange smell. You will notice that an unpleasant smell of burnt plastic spreads throughout your home. This is a rather bad sign because the wires should not be heated to such an extent as to cause the sheath in which they are wrapped to begin to melt. You do not want to be frustrated if you cannot get the right pitch so invest in a good capo. Only a quick reaction will fix this problem. You should first monitor the smell to find out where the source of the problem is to prevent a fire from occurring.

The bulbs will start flashing

If there is only one light bulb in your home, this could be a sign that it will burn out soon and you will need to replace it with a new one. However, if this is the case with the other light bulbs you have at home, I do not think it is a coincidence, this is already a serious problem. The lights would not flash if they did not have an obvious reason to do so. Blinking can be a sign that there is a weak electrical connection, ie the wires that are supposed to transfer energy from the main source to the end have some obstacle in the way. The best thing you can do is turn off the flashing lights and call an electrician as soon as possible.

The electric outlet heats up

It must have happened to you that when you charge your mobile phone, when you reach for the charger to remove it from the outlet, you can feel it warm. But this should not worry you, because the cable is in a state where it uses the power to the maximum, you just need to avoid using the device that is plugged in. However, there is a problem when not only the cable starts to heat up, but the whole outlet is heated. If you ever find yourself in this situation, just unplug the devices that are powered by that outlet and do not plug them in again until this problem is resolved. In this situation when you need help from an electrician, we have the right one for you. Click here and they will take care of any electrical problem you have, and will do their best to solve it as soon as possible.

The wires are made of weak material

The wires are used as a conductor of electricity throughout the home from its source to the final device. And as such, they should be made of solid material that can transmit electricity without any problems and obstacles. In practice, the best conductors of electricity are copper and aluminum. Of these two metals, experts say copper has a huge advantage over aluminum. In the past, home installations were made of aluminum wires, which later caused many fires. Why did this happen? Because copper was not available enough to be used for electrical installation, and aluminum was an ideal substitute. The biggest problem with aluminum is that it undergoes oxidation and can overheat when the wire is connected to the outlet, which can result in overheating and starting a fire. If you are ever offered to choose the wires you want to install, make sure you choose copper wires that are a better conductor than aluminum.

I hope that these signs will be of great help to you in the future and will help you prevent a major catastrophe from occurring, such as an electric shock or fire. Be extremely careful as you can not play with the current, it can cause fatal consequences.

If you notice any of the above signs in the future, respond quickly and contact your electrician or electrical service to fix the problem. Do not let anyone install your wiring, find someone who has enough experience with this work. Ask one of your close friends or relatives for a recommendation, if they have an expert we would recommend it to you. And our recommendation is to save the contact from the above link, you never know when you will need it.