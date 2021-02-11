All electrical systems, whether your mains supply at home or the system running in your truck, need to have a series of cables. These are designed to deliver power to the necessary components. The circuit is completed by the ground wire, taking the electrical current back to the battery.

Without the ground wire, the circuit can’t be completed and the electrical flow will be interrupted. A complete failure of the ground wire will prevent any of the electrical components from getting the electricity they need. A partial failure or a bad ground wire can cause an array of issues.

You should note that the engine and chassis form part of the grounding system. These are connected to the battery through chunky cables. This approach minimizes the amount of cable used in your truck, reducing the likelihood of issues developing.

If you have a bad ground wire it’s best to get a professional automotive electrician such as SydneyTruckElectrical.com.au to find the cause of the problem and fix it for you. Of course, it’s worth being aware of the symptoms and even knowing how to fix a bad ground wire yourself. This will ensure you know when to take it to the garage and that they are doing their job properly.

It’s time to take a look at the signs of a bad ground wire:

Dimming or Flickering Lights

When the electricity doesn’t go around the system properly the circuit isn’t completed. If the ground wire has failed completely, the electrical components, such as your lights, won’t work. However, the ground wire will usually go bad first. This means the connections or the cable itself is disintegrating and the electrical signal is struggling to get through.

When this happens the circuit connection becomes intermittent and the lights on your truck are likely to flicker or become dim, they’re simply not getting the power they need. You’ll also notice the lights in your cab are doing the same thing.

Erratic Electrical Components

Just as your lights can experience electrical flow disruption, so can all the other electrical components in your truck. This means you’ll start noticing erratic behavior, such as the fuel pump cutting in and out or the battery failing to charge properly.

However, this is not the only issue you’ll discover with your electrical components. Modern trucks have electronic brains that control various engine components via sensors. A disruption to these circuits can simply cause erratic and unpredictable issues. It can also cause sensors to recalibrate or fail, causing a string of other issues that you’ll need to deal with if you want to stay on the road.

Sensor Failure

As mentioned, the electrical brain of your truck relies on information from hundreds of sensors positioned all over your truck, including in the engine. These sensors are sensitive. A bad ground wire will cause the electrical flow through your truck to surge and fade, making it erratic.

Irregular power supplies are likely to cause damage to the specialist components within the sensors. This causes them to work incorrectly or fail all together.

Engine Check Light On

Your engine check light is certain to come on at some point. The light can simply be a warning that the ground connection is weak and there is an issue with the electrical system. However, it can also come on as various sensors start to fail and your engine experiences an array of other issues.

The good news is that the engine check light is unlikely to signify sudden and catastrophic engine failure. However, if the wrong sensor stops working you can still be facing some serious issues. That’s not a scenario you want to think about when driving your truck.

Difficulty Starting The Truck

A bad ground wire can also give you issues starting the truck. This is, again, because the circuit isn’t completing properly. For any vehicle to start it needs a higher boost of electrical energy. This turns the starter motor and gets the engine going. When the ground is bad there isn’t enough power being delivered to crank the engine. It will either turn slowly and eventually start, won’t turn at all, or will alternate between the two.

Fixing The Ground Wire

A basic issue with the ground wire is that it is no longer attached properly to the negative terminal of your battery and the engine block or chassis. This can be because the connection has become loose or, more commonly, because rust is preventing the electricity from flowing freely.

However, you should note that improperly installed aftermarket equipment, vibrations, and even a wiring harness that is too tight, can also cause grounding issues. That’s why it’s generally a good idea to get professional help. You’ll find they can diagnose the issue faster than you and get your truck back on the road.

If the problem is simply the ground cable is badly connected or perished then you can replace it. This is a chunky piece of cable for a reason. You’ll want to replace it with something of the same size and rating.

Remove the old ground wire by unbolting it from your battery and its connection to the engine block. Use some sandpaper to clean the connection points, this will ensure the new ground wire has the best connectivity possible.

Cut your new wire to the same size as your old ground wire. Then, add new connectors to your ground cable that should match the ones that are on the old wire. You’ll then be able to bolt the new ground wire in place. Make sure the connections are tight. You can add a little grease to the connection after you’ve tightened it. This will prevent air from getting to the joint and reduce the likelihood of corrosion.

Of course, if the issue isn’t just a bad ground wire you’ll need expert help to identify the source of the problem and fix it. That’s why it pays to have the number of your automotive electrician on speed dial.