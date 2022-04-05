AWS is a cloud computing solution that has become a thing. More and more companies are jumping on that bandwagon, but why should you? Let’s face it, AWS is a tremendous investment, but these five reasons are sure to win you over.

American podcaster, entrepreneur, and author Tim Ferriss once said:

“Focus on being productive instead of busy.”

This is a great piece of advice for all entrepreneurs and business owners. Because the key to success in today’s world of business is to finish a task with quality, in the most efficient and effortless manner.

With this in mind, wouldn’t it be great if you could run your business on technology that helps you focus on the important aspects of your ventures instead of worrying about all the technicalities?

And that means relying on the right tools. 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Whether you’re in the manufacturing, retail, or banking industry, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a cloud platform that you need to have in your business toolbox.

According to Bilue, Amazon Web Services features the most comprehensive set of serverless computing services and functionality to help you plan, build, and manage your workloads. You don’t just get a platform: you get an infrastructure that makes your life simpler.

Here are 5 reasons why AWS should be your choice for running your business:

AWS makes IT more agile

The world’s going digital and the pace of business is increasing. So it’s vital that your IT can adapt to change in ways you could only dream about before.

But, if your IT department is using old school processes like preparing weeks-long RFPs, hiring consultants and waiting on bids, moving fast will prove elusive, delayed and expensive.

By moving to AWS, you’ll be able to innovate at the speed of business, and become more agile so that you can quickly adjust to any changes in market conditions. And you’ll be able to tap into services delivered within minutes using simple APIs.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of AWS cloud services is how fast you can get started. In a matter of minutes, rather than weeks or months, you can spin up new instances and deploy your applications.

For instance:

AWS services like Amazon EC2 and Amazon S3 let you build applications in a matter of minutes, and automatically scale up or down according to business needs. This enables you to focus on a rapid release cycle and deploy new features in days instead of weeks or months. Using AWS tools, you can share snapshots of production environments with development teams so they can simulate real-world conditions while testing code changes. This makes it much easier to find and fix bugs before they reach production.

So, that means even a small team of developers can quickly launch a high-performance web application on AWS without waiting for help from IT.

With AWS at your disposal, you can roll out your products faster – some in just a few hours. Because AWS has all the building blocks you need – virtual servers, databases, content delivery networks and security – you can launch your application in minutes instead of months. And when it comes to updates or improvements, there’s no need for long planning cycles and big-bang rollouts. You can quickly update and add features as soon as they’re ready.

In the fast-paced real world, this means that you get to market faster than your competitors, so they’re the ones left in the dust.

AWS is cheaper than on premise solutions

Many organisations are also realising the benefits of decommissioning on-premises data centres and migrating their workloads to the AWS Cloud.

The premise is simple:

Instead of having to buy and maintain your very own server, you can avoid all that hassle. You can get AWS to do it for you and avoid the overpriced hardware and maintenance costs.

On Amazon Web Services, there is no need to provision hardware or software upfront, or worry about capacity planning of your own server(s).

So, let’s say you want to launch a business website with an e-commerce platform, which means it needs to be secure, fast, scalable and available 99.99% of the time.

On top of that, you need a database for your customer profiles, a payment system for processing credit card transactions, a CDN for caching static content (images), load balancers for handling traffic spikes, and so forth. Obviously this isn’t cheap!

Take the cost of a server for example.

You can get them an on-premise solution – like a Dell PowerEdge server – which can cost you $3,000+ just for the hardware. That’s before we calculate the cost of electricity, maintenance, and hiring a dedicated IT guy – which can easily add another $5,000 to your expenses every month. Or, you could just rent an EC2 instance from AWS for as little as $30 per month. That’s up to 10 times cheaper

AWS is flexible in scale

It’s not always easy to scale your business up quickly and cost-efficiently.

Hours of planning, meetings, demos and checklists can appear before you can raise your hand and say “That will do!”

With AWS you can scale your business up or down whenever it suits you, for as long or short a time as you need. The best part? It is automatic – so you don’t even need to raise a finger, literarily

So, are you in need of hosting your next project, but there are no guarantees it will have the exact same demands in six months’ time?

Amazon Web Services can grow with your business, so you can stop focusing on how to get more servers online. When you need more capacity, it’ll automatically scale your compute resources. You don’t have to worry about downtime either – whenever more capacity is required, this feature automatically increases the compute resources.

For example:

You work for a company that sells products online. Your website is hosted on AWS, which gives you the ability to scale your computing resources up or down depending on how many orders you get. This is critical because what happens if your website gets too much traffic? It will slow down or even crash. And if it crashes, you lose those customers forever and they will likely go buy from your competitor instead. Do this enough times and your company will no longer exist… So being able to scale up and down quickly is essential for survival!

Additionally, you’re spoilt for choice.

AWS provides everything from compute power to storage and security, so it’s easy to use the services that best fit your needs. If there’s something new that comes out that might be helpful to you, chances are it’ll be part of AWS before too long.

The reason AWS is the best for your business is the same reason Amazon is best for your shopping: choice. With over 200+ services available on AWS, you can choose exactly what services and features you need, when and where they’re most helpful.

AWS provides a stable and secure cloud platform

Security and reliability is a growing concern, especially as we see more and more hacking attempts on a day to day basis.

What does this mean for your business?

It means that you need to have a good system in place to ensure that customer information is not compromised. That’s where AWS comes in! The way it works is simple – Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides its customers with an infrastructure that helps protect their data from intruders by encrypting it at rest and in transit (also known as “in flight”) – including all the details (like network security and access control) to make sure that your data is safe on their servers. This ensures that no one can access sensitive information without first having permission from Amazon themselves.

The security offered by AWS is not only multi-layered, but is also highly regarded by many industries all over the world. This makes AWS one of the most trusted cloud companies out there today. And has many compliance certifications as proof such as: ISO/IEC 27001:2013, 27017:2015, 27018:2019, 27701:2019, 9001:2015, and CSA STAR CCM v3.0.1.

AWS cloud platform has been designed for reliability and durability right from the start.

The AWS cloud is divided into regions and availability zones. Each region is a separate location and each AZ is a low latency network partition within a region.

These AZs are better because they support applications and databases that are more highly available, fault-tolerant, and scalable than a single data center would.

It doesn’t end there.

AWS has a 24/7 customer support service:

In spite of having a stable platform, sometimes you might face issues that need immediate attention from the team at AWS. This could be anything from sudden downtime to any other issue that needs fixing immediately.

AWS offers 24/7 customer support which means that there will always be an expert available for you to talk to whenever you’re facing an issue. You can also enjoy additional benefits like account managers and even priority support queues when it’s absolutely necessary for your business to get back up and running ASAP!

Cost efficient – with AWS, you pay for what you use

Naysayers will tell you that AWS is just for giants like Netflix and Airbnb. But that simply isn’t true.

Start with an AWS free usage tier and build as you need. With pay-as-you-go pricing, you only pay for what you use – no upfront commitments or long term contracts.

Plus, AWS saves you money by giving you the ability to scale up or down your capacity based on your needs. And auto-scaling means your infrastructure doesn’t have to waste resources sitting idle until it’s needed. So it’s an ideal choice if you’re not 100% sure of your resource requirements. You can always add or change services as needed!