Oracle e-business suite is a database consisting of a set of apps intended to automate CRM, ERP, and SCM. Now, automation tools are there to test the needs of the software, indicate all the possible problems, and provide solutions so that it reduces the need for human intervention. It’s all about efficiency and reliability, which is why automated testing tools are of such vast importance.

Is it difficult to learn it?

Okay, this all-in-one package is pretty easy to learn, as all that’s needed is basic knowledge in this sphere. It’s extremely similar to SQL, meaning that someone who already has basic knowledge of this subject should have any difficulties learning Oracle. On the other hand, those entirely new to all this might find it a bit complicated to cover all the aspects, but even here, with time and practice, it’s more than possible to learn it in a matter of a couple of days. All in all, the extensions used by this suite are PL/SQL ones, and those who have the knowledge and know their way around Linux will find this database system pretty easy to handle and work with, which speeds up the entire process.

Oracle Application Testing Suite (OATS)

The most popular choice of many users is Oracle Application Testing Suite, the tool invented by Oracle. The great thing about this tool is its compatibility with all Oracle’s applications, and if you need to automate only them, OATS will also make the entire setup process much easier, as it also has necessary automation components built into it. Premium features can be pretty handy, as we can even schedule regression testing and much more, so it is always better to go premium when choosing OATS. Overall, this packet has everything one business needs, which is why it’s so highly valued among companies, as it is an integral part of automating customer relationship management.

Downsides of OATS

Unfortunately, OATS is not perfect, and the first thing that bothers many people is its price, which is much higher than the price of other similar tools. Besides that, it is compatible only with Oracle applications, which means it cannot be used for end-to-end testing, so you will need to buy some extra tools in order to automate everything you need. It means spending more money than necessary and makes the entire testing and automation much more complicated than it really is. Now, even though this might be looked upon as a not-so-great characteristic when we look at how other testing tools work, it’s also nothing strange, as every other tool on the market is compatible only with certain apps. As for the price, even though it is a bit costly tool, it surely is one of the easiest and best tools out there as well, as it provides all the necessary features you might need.

Selenium

Selenium is a perfect choice for people who want to save some money since it is completely free, and thanks to that, it has a huge community. It can be easily installed on many browsers, which is both beneficial and downside as it cannot be downloaded and installed on a device. Installation does not require a lot of time, and besides automation of many web application testing and user actions, the code for Selenium can be written with almost any programming language. However, the impossibility of installing on a computer means you cannot automate desktop-based applications. Another thing about this tool is that since it is open-source, there isn’t much help you can rely on if there is any issue or if you are in need of some technical advice. Yes, this can be a monumental thing, as when in crisis, you want a fast response and solutions, which might lack with this tool, especially if you are dealing with sensitive operations.

Thanks to several tools Selenium has, it makes test setup easy and allows you to finish parallel testing. Unfortunately, it is necessary to code on your own in order to maintain tests, and although not too complicated, it requires a lot of time, so it is not a good choice for complex systems. Besides that, You will not get reports or troubleshooting, which means that if the test fails, fixing it will be complicated due to the lack of information. The customer support is not on a high level because this tool is open-sourced, so be prepared for not getting professional help as fast as needed when it comes to some technical issues.

Opkey

One of the main reasons why many people choose Opkey for their automation is the fact that it does not require code like many similar tools, and thanks to that, creating new tests and performing them is much faster. A modern interface that allows us to drag and drop makes creating new tests effortless, and the recorder record all the sessions and transforms them into test scripts. Improved technology and AI usage make this tool one of a kind, and its maintenance much easier, as we do not need to worry about certain things. For example, we can schedule any test we want and do not need to be physically present while it is performed. What is probably even more important, the tool can recognize failed tests and tries to fix them, so we do not need to lose time trying to find the error.

Leapwork

This is one of the most promising tools currently on the market simply because of how fast it works and how intuitive it is. It’s extremely easy to work with it, and many features help users to fastly setup automation flows. Yet another perk of this tool is that it’s extremely user-friendly, meaning that every issue and challenge that might come your way will be easily solved, and what’s even more important, users will come to a conclusion and get the outcome of the test automation much faster. All these things are why Leapwork is one of the most promising tools and is widely used across the globe.