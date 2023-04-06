Provence is a region in southeastern France famous for its beautiful landscapes, picturesque villages, and delicious food. While the main cities of Marseille and Nice attract many tourists, there are many smaller, authentic villages and markets that are worth exploring. Here are some of the best places to visit off the beaten path in Provence.

Authentic Villages

Gordes

Gordes is a beautiful village perched on a hilltop overlooking the Luberon Valley. It is famous for its stone buildings and narrow streets, which make for a great walk. The village also offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Roussillon

Roussillon is a charming village known for its ochre cliffs and red-tiled roofs. The village is surrounded by a beautiful forest of oak and pine trees, and it offers some great hiking trails. It also has several art galleries and studios, as well as a traditional Provencal market.

Lourmarin

Lourmarin is a charming village located in the Luberon Valley in the heart of Provence, France. It is a popular destination for tourists due to its beautiful architecture, art scene, and stunning natural surroundings.

Renaissance Castle

Lourmarin’s Renaissance castle is one of the village’s most iconic landmarks. It was built in the 15th century and was once the home of the famous French writer, Albert Camus. Visitors can explore the castle’s beautiful gardens, art exhibits, and historical artifacts.

Cafes and Restaurants

Lourmarin is known for its many cafes and restaurants, which offer a variety of delicious food and drinks. Visitors can enjoy a traditional Provencal meal, sip on local wine, or relax with a cup of coffee in one of the village’s charming cafes.

Art Scene

Lourmarin has a lively art scene, with several galleries and workshops showcasing the work of local artists. Visitors can browse paintings, sculptures, and other art forms and even take part in workshops to create their own pieces.

Natural Surroundings

Lourmarin is surrounded by vineyards, olive groves, and fields of lavender, making it a popular destination for nature lovers. Visitors can take hikes through the beautiful countryside or simply admire the stunning views from the village’s streets and cafes.

Authentic Markets

Apt Market

The Apt Market is a famous outdoor shop that takes place every Saturday morning in the town of Apt, located in the Luberon Valley in Provence, France. The shop is one of the oldest and largest in the region and offers a wide variety of products for locals and tourists alike. Here are some of the highlights of the Apt Market.

Fresh Produce

The Apt Market is well-known for its fresh produce, including fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Visitors can find locally grown, seasonal produce that is fresh and flavorful. It also offers a great opportunity to try some of the region’s famous fruits, such as melons and strawberries.

Clothing and Pottery

In addition to fresh produce, It also offers a variety of other products, including clothing, pottery, and handmade crafts. Visitors can browse the stalls and find unique souvenirs and gifts to take home with them.

Cheese and Wine

This is a great place to sample some of the region’s famous cheese and wines that everyone should try. Visitors can taste a variety of cheeses, from soft and creamy to hard and aged, as well as sample different types of wine from local vineyards.

Local Culture

It offers a great opportunity to experience the local culture and way of life. Visitors can meet the farmers and artisans who produce the goods, learn about the region’s history and traditions, and interact with locals.

Forcalquier Market

The Forcalquier shop takes place every Monday morning and is known for its wide variety of products, including fresh produce, cheese, honey, and lavender products. The market also offers a great opportunity to experience the local culture and to meet the farmers and artisans who produce the goods.

Isle sur la Sorgue Market

The Isle sur la Sorgue Market is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Provence, France. The market takes place every Sunday morning and is known for its antiques, vintage items, and unique souvenirs. Here are some of the highlights of the Isle sur la Sorgue Market.

Location and History

The Isle sur la Sorgue Market is located in the town of Isle sur la Sorgue, which is known as the “Venice of Provence” due to its many canals and waterways. The shop has a long history and dates back to the 16th century when it was primarily a livestock market. Over time, the market evolved to include a wide variety of goods and products.

Antiques and Vintage Items

One of the main draws of the Isle sur la Sorgue Market is its selection of antiques and vintage items. Visitors can browse stalls filled with unique and one-of-a-kind items, such as furniture, jewelry, and artwork. The market is particularly known for its antique and vintage books, which make great souvenirs for book lovers.

Unique Souvenirs and Gifts

In addition to antiques and vintage items, the Isle sur la Sorgue Market offers a variety of other products, such as handmade crafts, clothing, and pottery. Visitors can find unique souvenirs and gifts to take home with them, including Provencal fabrics and lavender products.

Canal-side Setting

The Isle sur la Sorgue Market is held along the canals of the town, which adds to its charm and ambiance. Visitors can stroll along the waterways and enjoy the sights and sounds of the market. There are also several cafes and restaurants in the area where visitors can take a break and enjoy a meal or a cup of coffee.

Conclusion

Provence is a region full of authentic villages and markets that offer a glimpse into the local culture and way of life. Exploring these hidden gems is a great way to experience the region beyond the tourist hotspots. Whether you are looking for beautiful scenery, delicious food, or unique souvenirs, you are sure to find something off the beaten path in Provence.