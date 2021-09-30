Want to build your own hydroponics farming? Then you have landed on the right page.

You’ll find tons of readymade kits online to start a little home garden. The range of products is fascinating and quite easy to use.

But if you are a beginner, you might need a bit of help to set up everything on your own. It’s not that complicated if you know what to purchase and where to get started.

That’s why here we are going to discuss the very simplest way to assemble hydroponics farming at home.

Basic Requirements to Setup Hydroponics Farm:

Support Structure

Water Reservoir & Nutrient Solution

Hydroponic water pump system

Water filters

Net Pots

Don’t worry. You can get it all at astralgrow.com. So, without further ado, let’s assemble your hydroponics garden.

Step By Step Assembly Of Hydroponics Farming

1. Support Structure

The support structure is going to hold the entire hydroponics farm. It can be a big plastic container with a lid or PVC pipes.

It’s easier to assemble a plastic container than pipes as there isn’t much to assemble. However, the pipes system is expandable. You can attach more pipes to the structure later on.

For the pipe-based structure, you’ll need elbow connectors and pipe caps. These things usually come in a kit. Elbow connectors help you join the pipes in a suitable grid and caps are used to close the open ends of the pipes.

Now the important thing is, you need to punch holes in the lid or pipe to fit the net pots. The diameter of each hole should be able to hold the base of net pots. Keep each hole at least 10cm apart.

The holes should be so that the net pots would fit partially submerged into the nutrient solution.

You are going to need flexible water pipes to connect the support structure with the water reservoir.

While fixing the flexible water pipe to the structure, make sure to avoid water leakage. It should be properly fixed.

2. Water Reservoir & Nutrient Solution

The water reservoir is, of course, one of the important parts of the assembly. It’s going to hold the nutrient solution for your farm.

Anything that can hold 10 to 20 gallons of water would do.

In a plastic container assembly, you can skip the reservoir as the container can hold the nutrient solution.

For pipe-based farming, a bucket or a large container should be sufficient. Then, connect the reservoir to the support structure.

Mixing the right nutrient solution is very important. You can absolutely get a readymade fertilizer with instructions to mix it in water.

All you have to do is add a specified quantity of nutrient solution into the water and pour it into the reservoir. It’s hardly a 10 minutes process.

Depending on your choice of plants, get an expert opinion before purchasing the solution.

It would be best to keep the weighing scale and pH meters handy while making the solution.

3. Hydroponic Water Pump System

The primary question is, why would you need a water pump?

A water pump is necessary to assemble the farm at a certain height or place pipes in a vertical grid.

The pump will ensure regular water flow with suitable pressure at all layers of the farm structure.

For the container-based structure, you might not need a pump. But for a pipe-based structure, a pump is certainly important.

Purchase the water pump depending on your hydroponic farm’s height, layers, and types of plants. Then connect it to the water reservoir.

Decent & compact water pumps are even available for around 30 dollars. You can easily attach a compact pump to the reservoir without any hassle.

4. Water Filters

Since it’s water-based farming, the quality of water matters the most. You can’t use tap water, even if it is clean and drinkable.

Drinkable water still contains minerals and purification chemicals that can harm plants.

To keep the plants healthy, you need to ensure pure water and nutrient solution.

Water filter ensures the bacteria-free and debris-free water supply. In addition, keeping the water and nutrient solution clean would avoid any plant diseases.

You can get a regular reverse osmosis filter to connect with the water reservoir. It always comes with instructions, so you can easily attach it between the water reservoir and support structure.

5. Net Pots

These tiny little net pots are going to hold your plants and the Grow medium. You can either buy net pots are create your own using disposable cups. Just cut the cups from the sides and punch a hole at the bottom to make a path for roots.

Grow medium is an alternative to traditional soil.

Some of the common Grow mediums are coco coir, gravel, perlite, Rockwool, etc. Again, it’s better to talk to an expert to select a suitable medium for your plants.

Make sure that the pot is partially submerged into the nutrient solution.

For beginners, spinach or lettuce are the easiest plants to grow. After that, you can gradually add fruits, herbs, and vegetables to your garden.

Final Words

Today, you don’t even need big land for farming. Hydroponics kits have made gardening super compact and easy.

Go get your kit today and build your farm.