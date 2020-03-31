Gambling lovers around the world were closely following the construction of every floor of Asia’s most significant “gambling city.” The complex of buildings in Singapore is modeled after the famous casinos in Las Vegas. Interest in the new “cube empire” in Asia has increased since Singapore announced it would open two large Las Vegas-style properties. That was the first time a conservative state-city has allowed gambling, and the US gambling industry believes it opened up an excellent opportunity for investment.

Las Vegas is the “gambling capital of the world,” but the casino industry is changing these days. Popular Asian tourist destinations such as Macao and Singapore use the opportunity to combine gambling and entertainment. “They hope to attract customers looking for the opportunity to spend,” says one of our sources. “Gambling machines are no longer a novelty the same as ‘blackjack.’ People will not travel a few thousand miles to play at five-cent machines. But they will undoubtedly want to go thousands of miles to experience something extraordinary,” he is convinced. In larger Las Vegas hotels, gambling now does not bring in more than 30 percent of revenue, as people waste money on other types of entertainment.

One of the casino managers says countries like Singapore are hoping that this trend will help them win the jackpot – a significant gain. Singaporeans did the right thing when they rejected the term casino or ‘gambling resort’ and adopted the term’ integrated resort’ because they are. They put together everything you can find in many different places in other cities in one type of resort as Las Vegas. They also have the most popular online casino in Asia. To see it yourself, check out seebet.asia.The resource mentioned above played a significant role in creating an “integrated resort” in Singapore. He traveled to Las Vegas to meet directors such as Sheldon Adelson, owner of the famous Sands. The reception he encountered surprised him. “Any move like this is a gamble in the future. We decided to indulge in it. We did not expect the local people to bet so much on us,” he was pleased.

But for Adelson and the other Las Vegas tycoons, Singapore is less of a gamble and more of a cold business decision. He plans to invest $ 3 billion in building the first “integrated resort” in Singapore, modeled on Las Vegas’ Venice.

Our source says Adelson and his team do not believe Singapore will pull guests away from Las Vegas.

“He expects the vast majority to come from the region – from China, India, and other parts of Asia. He believes there is a great demand here to fill the magnificent halls and provide entertainment that will satisfy the picky rich,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas continues to put chips on the table, pouring billions of dollars into Asia, while US casino owners are eagerly awaiting new deals in Singapore.

Macao – an ideal destination for lovers of poker and history

This unique administrative region of China has superseded Las Vegas as the world’s leading gaming hub.

Portuguese is spoken in a small part of Asia. Yes, it is the official language. Despite knowing that the neighboring country had colonies in this part of the world, this statement continues to surprise us. Perhaps the mistake is to think that these colonies disappeared a long time ago, but the truth is that Portugal maintained its presence on the Asian continent until the end of the 20th century.

It was in 1999 when Macao, after four centuries of Portuguese occupation, became dependent on China in the form of a special administrative region. Macao operates under two systems. Military defense and foreign affairs report directly to the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. At the same time, the region maintains its public security force, an autonomous legal system, independent customs and immigration policies, and a monetary system.

Connected to Hong Kong through various bridges, Macao has gone from being a more European colony to becoming one of the wealthiest regions in the world. In this transformation, the vital role played by the development of the gaming industry in the area, the real driver of this economic take-off, and that must be taken into account. In this way, Macao has become in just a decade one of the essential leisure centers in the world. In this unique region of China, the most expensive poker tournament in history took place in 2012, with more than $ 20 million spread among just 12 players. And that was only the beginning. Over the years, Macao has emerged as one of the essential powers in the poker industry thanks to, above all, very high buy-ins, blinds with astronomical figures, and million-dollar collections.

The possibility of winning a prize of more than six figures has led thousands of pilgrimage players to the heart of Asia – especially citizens of nearby regions since Macao is the only place in China where gambling is legal. – what has earned this region the nickname of “Las Vegas de Oriente.” What’s more, for years, this Asian region has already billed more than the “City of Sin,” which makes it today the most important power in this industry. The figures speak for themselves: In 2016 alone, Macao raised $ 23 billion more than Las Vegas, an amount that increases each year exponentially.

What is Macao’s secret formula? First, the proximity to Hong Kong, where some of the best players in the world reside. Secondly, and as we have already said, Macao is the only place in China where gambling is allowed, in addition to having significant tax advantages compared to other parts of the world. That serves as a claim for Chinese players, who do not have to travel outside the country to compete. And third, but not least, Macao has built its entire market structure around the game, giving all the prominence to casinos. That is a crucial point in its differentiation with Las Vegas. While the city of Nevada has a wide variety of shows (musicals, circuses, etc.) that attract not only players but a more varied audience, in Macao, that market doesn’t exist, because it is focusing all of its attention on the game.

How then does Macao attract tourists? And we cannot forget that, together with the game, tourism is the other cornerstone of its economy. Its great colonial past is the key. Many visitors come to Macao, driven by the rush of knowing the Asian version of Las Vegas, but it is the historical past that the city hides that keeps enchanting tourists.

The colonial architecture merges with the enormous skyscrapers and the luminous buildings of the casinos offering a most unusual image. Among the places that all foreigners must visit are the Ruins of the Cathedral of Saint Paul, destroyed by a fire in 1835. Of this construction, only an imposing baroque facade remains a symbol of Christianity in Asia and the 68 steps that lead up to i. Very close to the ruins is the Fortaleza do Monte, built by the Portuguese in the first half of the 17th century to defend the city from sea attacks. It was demilitarized in 1976, and since 2005, like the ruins of San Pablo, it is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Besides, it is also interesting to visit the old part of the city that is articulated around Senate Square, which for several centuries, played the role of the administrative center of Macao. It is noteworthy that all the signs are in Portuguese, as well as in Chinese, which is very helpful for Spanish-speaking visitors. Besides dominant architecture, Macao also has Portuguese influences when it comes to cuisine. Likewise, the mix of Asian and Portuguese cultures allows the fusion of gastronomic bets, giving rise to dishes with the best flavors from both countries.

Final Word

Macao is not only configured as an ideal destination for poker or blackjack players, it is also a must-see for all those who want to know the colonial past of Asia first hand and enjoy a piece of Portugal, thousands of kilometers away from the Portuguese country.