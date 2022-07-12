If you’ve been tossing and turning every night, you might have tried investing in new pillows or blaming your old mattress for this exhausting issue. Perhaps you even tried some pre-bed yoga exercises or those „fall-asleep-quickly“ playlists on YouTube… And nothing seems to work.

What if we told you there’s something else affecting your ability to get a good night’s sleep? Something you’ve probably never thought about?

Yes, we’re talking about your bedroom lights!

If you’re not using LEDs to illuminate your bedroom just yet, here’s why we think you should reconsider.

1. LED lights are cost-effective

If you spend a lot of time in your bedroom, LED lights might be a perfect way to save some money on your electricity bills. They consume 57% less power than CFLs and almost 85% less power than incandescent bulbs – all of which can add up over the year.

Now, of course, if your bedroom is a „sleep-only“ area (you don’t keep the lights on for too long anyway), installing LED probably won’t have any major effects on your utility bills. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t other benefits of LEDs that are worth exploring, especially if you’ve had some sleeping troubles recently. Read on to learn more about it!

2. Dimmability

Most lighting solutions designed for bedrooms are dimmable. LEDs just bring it to a whole another level! They can dim as low as 5 percent, which is perfect for people who dislike sleeping in total darkness!

Besides, sleeping is not the only thing we’ll be doing in the bedroom. Sometimes, you’ll want to unwind with your favorite book before you drift off to sleep, or you’ll be planning a romantic night with your partner – both of which require different types of lighting!

Adjustable lights aren’t just extremely practical, they can also help you sleep better. You’ve probably heard how we’re not supposed to look at our phone screen before bed as the light can be disruptive to our sleep cycle. The opposite applies to certain types of LED lights!

3. They’re versatile

You can tell a lot about someone by taking a simple look at their bedroom. It’s often the space that’s completely customized to suit someone’s personality. This is also one of the reasons why LED lights are such a popular choice for bedrooms – they’re extremely easy to customize! They come in different colors, designs, and disability levels, which makes them suitable for all kinds of bedroom styles.

Again, your bedroom should be your safe space – it’s where you go to relax and enjoy some peace and quiet. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to make it a bit more you – something that’s easy to achieve with a couple of LEDs!

Now, of course, no matter what you decide to do design-wise, quality should be your primary concern. As noted at PrismaLighting, not all LED lights are worth your time and money, so choose carefully!

4. They last longer

One of our favorite perks of LED lights has to be their durability. There’s nothing more annoying than having to change lightbulbs every couple of weeks, especially when they break so suddenly. With LEDs, you won’t have to deal with this issue at all!

As we’ve mentioned already, they’re extremely durable – you’ll save tons on maintenance costs! The average lifespan of a LED lightbulb is anywhere between 3-6 years. So, if longevity is something you’re concerned about, and you don’t have the time to change bulbs in your bedroom very often, this is the perfect solution for you!

5. They’re safer

We all know not to touch an incandescent light bulb with our bare hands – but what happens if you have kids or pets who’re frequently playing around with your favorite lamp? Somebody could get their hands burned, or even worse – start a fire!

With light-emitting diodes, you won’t have to worry about these safety hazards ever again! They’re not hot to the touch, which makes them a great fit for your child’s bedroom.

Of course, as we’ve already mentioned before, quality should be your top priority. If you don’t know how to install these bulbs properly, make sure to seek professional assistance beforehand.

6. Colors, colors, colors!

Some colors can have a soothing effect on the mind, especially when we’re struggling to fall asleep. If you think that’s something worth exploring, perhaps you should consider investing in some LEDs for your bedroom! As we’ve briefly mentioned before, they come in a variety of colors you can choose from. In fact, many lighting solutions allow you to switch between different colors depending on your mood and your needs!

We suggest trying different colors until you’ve found something that fits your preferences the best. Trust us – colorful lighting can do wonders for your boring old room! Don’t be afraid to experiment with it!

7. They’re instantaneous!

Lastly, LED lights turn to their full brightness in an instant – you don’t have to wait for them to warm up to get your room illuminated properly, which is not the case with CFLs and incandescent light bulbs.

While this won’t affect your sleep schedule in the slightest, it’s still an important advantage you should be considering. Stumbling around a poorly-lit room is not fun, especially when you’re exhausted and just want to get ready for bed.

Again, make sure you do your research before you buy one of these lightbulbs. Quality should always come first, so read any reviews and ratings you can find before you decide to make your purchase. It might seem a bit excessive for buying something as small as a lightbulb, but these costs can add up quickly if you’re not careful.

The bottom line

Now, we’re not saying LEDs are perfect – their upfront costs can be quite high compared to their alternatives. Poor quality ones might change colors after prolonged use as well, which can be quite a hassle to deal with.

However, apart from all of that, these lights are certainly a decent option for your bedroom. They’re versatile, eco-friendly, cost-effective, and durable! What’s more there to ask for?