First-time buyers may wonder, are bidets sanitary for multiple users? Well, the answer is more than just a yes or no. There are several factors to consider when choosing your first bidet that will judge how sanitary it is for multiple users. Generally, they are sanitary, though, some types may require more maintenance than others when shared.

In this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about sharing bidets. By the end, you’ll know whether sharing one is right for you and how to best share one. First, let’s identify the types of bidets to give you an idea of your options.

The Types of Bidets

Typically, there are bidet seats and handheld models. Additionally, there are bidet toilet combos which are essentially regular toilets with bidet seats attached to them. When choosing one, you’ll find that handheld models are generally cheaper than seats.

When choosing a bidet seat, the price varies greatly. Why? Because there are both non-electric and electric seats. In this category, electric seats usually cost more since they have more luxury features.

Now that you have an idea of the types of bidets, let’s consider how sanitary each type is to use.

Using a Handheld Bidet

Since a handheld model is shared by people using their hands to operate them, there’s a greater risk of passing germs from one person to the next. One way to mitigate this problem is to ask everyone to wash their hands before using yours.

Another way is to place sanitizing wipes at your toilet for each person to wipe the handheld bidet before using it. With either of these two practices in place, there’s almost zero likelihood of passing germs between users.

As for the bidet itself, it disperses fresh water from your water line. For this reason, there’s no way of passing germs from the spout from one user to the next. However, since people are spraying their bottoms, you may find some remnants in the bowl.

A quick way to solve this problem is to use the handheld sprayer to wash the bowl clean after using the toilet. All in all, there’s no reason for a handheld model not to be sanitary for multiple users as long as you take some minor precautions.

Using a Bidet Seat

Now, it’s time to explore how sanitary a seat is to use. Comparatively, a seat is even more sanitary than a handheld model. The only parts that are shared between users are the side control panels or remote controls depending on the model. With that being said, it’s wise to sanitize the shared control panels and remote controls weekly or semiweekly.

After that, it’s important to note that most seats feature self-cleaning nozzles. Because of this, you’ll never find any unwanted waste on the nozzle. Thus, there’s no way for users to spread waste from one person to another.

Additionally, since most nozzles are retractable, they’re kept out of the way when men do a number one. Next, luxury bidet seats, such as a Toto Washlet at bidetoasis.com, sometimes feature additional sanitization features.

These include electrolyzed water and a pre-mist function that keeps remnants from sticking to the bowl. On top of that, you may even be interested in a model with an auto-open/close lid that requires no touching of the seat to use the toilet.

Are bidets safe in public restrooms?

Once you venture outside of your home, you’re more likely to run into unsanitary conditions. And this is the same for public bathrooms without bidets. To ensure that you’re getting a hygienic experience, carry sanitizing wipes with you when using public restrooms with handheld sprayers.

This way, you’re able to sanitize the handle and spray some water to clear the hose before you sit down to use it. As for using bidet seats in public restrooms, it’s important to check that the nozzles are clean or retracted before you sit down.

As long as the bidet is functioning properly, the self-cleaning nozzles should be doing their job between users. Though, there’s never a guarantee that someone is regularly sanitizing the nozzles.

Beyond those precautions, you’ll also want to cover the seat with toilet paper or a supplied seat cover as you would in any public restroom. After you’re done, always wash your hands thoroughly before leaving the restroom.

Lastly, since you’re unlikely to encounter a public bidet in the United States, these points are only applicable when traveling overseas to Europe or Asia. Just remember that handheld sprayers in public bathrooms are typically supplied alongside toilet paper. Because of this, you’ll usually have the option to choose between the two.

Are bidets sanitary? Final Answer

A properly-maintained bidet in your home is almost guaranteed to be sanitary. Considering that most models feature self-cleaning nozzles along with other sanitizing features, it’s hard to imagine that any bacteria could be hiding out in the nozzles. The key here is to follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to maintain your model to avoid any issues.

On the flip side, bidets in public restrooms are more likely to be contaminated. For this reason, it’s wise to exercise more caution when using one in a public toilet. One option for using a bidet while traveling is to invest in a portable model. With a portable model, you’re able to continue your normal lifestyle during your travels without having to worry about how sanitary the bidets in public toilets are.

Lastly, women should exercise more caution when using a bidet to avoid upsetting their vaginal flora by introducing unwanted bacteria. While several studies exist that show a negative impact on vaginal flora from regular use of bidets, there’s no concrete evidence showing that they’re any less sanitary than toilet paper.

The bottom line is that with proper care and maintenance, a bidet for home use is a sanitary alternative to toilet paper that people around the world use without problem on a regular basis.