Once you have applied for a spouse visa, then a huge part of your life and how you’re going to live it depends on whether or not you’re going to be approved. Naturally, your aim is to obtain a visa, but unfortunately, this is not always the case, as refusals are pretty common. Receiving one can be very stressful for all your family members, and can propose a serious complication for the future of both partners.

When two people meet and decide to spend their lives together – one of them is a UK citizen, and the other is a foreigner, there is no alternative. This type of visa is the only type that can get them to live together. Hence, ensuring the process of application is done correctly and goes smoothly is of great importance. To be able to ensure this, you need to learn everything there is to be learned about the most common challenges in applying, the most common reasons for refusals, and what can you do to avoid or overcome these. Therefore, we have decided to give you a detailed article on this topic, to help you obtaining a fiancée visa in UK successful and smooth.

First, let’s explain a little bit about this type of visa

Basically, a fiancé visa can be used in situations when your significant other wants to spend some time with you in the UK. This is a limited amount of time, enabling one to stay for up to 6 months. The reason for your stay must be to plan and conduct the wedding process, hence, you are expected to enter a marriage during these 6 months. Civil partnership will also work, in case you need more time to organize the wedding.

To be able to overcome the common challenges, having an overview of the possible requirements will be useful. You are expected to meet the following criteria:

Getting married in the aforementioned period of time (6 months)

Proving this is the only relationship both of you are in

Be at least 18 years old

Be in a genuine relationship, which is to be proved

A partner is a citizen or has indefinite permission to stay

Adequate accommodation is settled

You’re able to communicate in English

Have proof of enough annual income for both of you and your dependents, if any.

Knowing all the above, there could be a lot of reasons to be rejected. Here are the most common…

It’s important to understand that sometimes, even when you meet all the criteria listed above, refusal can still happen because of validity. Validity deals more with whether or not your application is correct. Believe it or not a lot of people get confused and get their visa refused because they have not completed the right form, or have failed to pay the correct fee. To avoid making this mistake, it is important to read through all the requirements carefully, not to rush with submitting, and double-check everything before sending. A good idea is to hire professional help – an attorney, who deals with these applications and minimizes the risk of being refused, as there’s a lot of your life at stake.

Failing to prove your relationship is real

One of the most common challenges is concerning the validity of your relationship. As there are many manipulations on this ground, officers are always on alert when it comes to assessing whether the relationship between two people is genuine or not. If you give the smallest reason for concern, your application will be refused. However, before actually refusing, you will be invited for an additional interview where you’ll get the chance to explain the circumstances.

As this is one of the most common challenges, here is a tip on how to avoid it. Since you’ve already raised suspicions about the relationship, it is time to be strategic and practical. Gather as much as evidence you can. But make sure they are concrete. They should include proof of your communication on daily basis, as any couple would communicate. If you have been meeting, and preferably you have, you should bring proof of this – in the form of photos, videos, or similar material. Communicating with each other’s family members is also good proof that the relationship is genuine.

Keep in mind that a relationship has to be lasting for at least two years, in order for it to be considered genuine.

Financial reasons

Money can be an issue very often, that is why you should carefully plan to meet financial criteria, as they are quite strict. According to the requirements, there should be a combined income of around 20,000 per year, depending on whether or not there are any children involved. If yes, then each child has an additional figure to be added to the overall amount.

If there’s an issue with this combined income, then savings can be helpful in overcoming this challenge. The income is reduced if you have at least 16.000 in savings. If the figure is bigger, then the income expectations get even lower. There is a formula based on which the amount is calculated, you can find it online.

Additionally, if you cannot solve the financial requirements challenge, you can speak to an immigration Solicitor to try and find a solution.

What to do if you get a refusal?

This will depend on what were the reasons for refusal. But, it’s a good idea to consult with an immigration attorney, as you may have the chance to appeal. As they are professionals in this area, they will do everything they can to assess the case, help you file an appeal, and put pressure on the home office to answer it. Just make sure you keep track of time and act as soon as possible, because you’ll be given a two-week period of time to file an appeal.