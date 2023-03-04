Dealing with legal issues can be stressful and time-consuming, especially when it’s about the law of some other country, which is why applying for global mobility business visa troubles so many people. Namely, there are many things one needs to consider and pay close attention to, but all that can be much easier with these tips and tricks.

Ability for settlement

Many people who do not do their research think that getting a global business mobility visa is their ticket to settlement and becoming a UK resident, but the truth is different. Unfortunately, none of them do guarantee that we can become a resident, as they are specially designed for people who want to work there and live until their visa is valid. However, there are some other options for becoming a resident, and before applying for this certain type, it is always better to check all the options and choose the best one, as it is the only way to gather all the facts before taking any action.

Once again, setting some time aside and doing the research, especially when it’s about things that are as sensitive and delicate as this, has proven to be of much importance, as only by knowing all the facts can we make the right decision. Of course, the more we learn about the process itself, what it takes to apply, what type of documents are required, etc., the higher the chance that we will find the best possible solution and that we will be informed about every step we need to take in order to get a global mobility business visa.

Option to bring family members

The best thing about a global business mobility visa is that one does not need to leave their family behind and apply alone, as family members can apply too, which is a rule that differs a lot compared to other types of visas. For many, traveling abroad for work or pleasure for a longer period is impossible, particularly because of that reason, and that’s why this type of visa is great, as one does not need to leave their loved ones in order to obtain it. On the contrary, they can apply much easier as well, and even their application process might be much faster than it would otherwise be.

Now, it’s important to know that they also need to meet certain criteria and provide the necessary papers in order to be a legitimate applicant, but that’s not that big of a problem as you will already have to gather all the necessary paperwork for yourself. It is not an easy task and requires a lot of organizing skills, especially for bigger families who want to get their visas together, so many documents need to be gathered at the same time. Luckily, many reliable companies can help you through the entire process, from gathering the documents and through interviews to finally getting a global mobility visa.

Various routes

In order to apply for the right visa, we need to understand each of them better and decide which of them suits us the most, which is why we will focus on and explain each of them.

The first route we will mention is the Senior or Specialist Worker route, which now replaces the intra-company transfer visa many people who tried to apply are familiar with, as they had to obtain in the past. The one that now replaces the intra-company graduate route is the Graduate Trainee route, and the one that replaces the sole representative visa is the UK Expansion Worker route.

People who have independent professional provisions under the temporary work international agreement route or contractual service supplier should now apply for the Service Supplier route. Those who want to choose the immigration route now need to choose the Secondment Worker route.

As you can see, each of them has different criteria that the applicant needs to meet, and it is important to check them before applying, or you risk being denied. That is why, once again, the more info you gather before applying, the more likely you are to choose the right type of visa for you, which will increase your chances of obtaining it.

How does a global business mobility visa differ from a skilled worker visa?

Both of these visas allow their holder to work in the UK, but there is one important difference. A skilled worker visa is better for people who are searching for a settlement, and it is far less costly and usually requires less time to get. On the other hand, a global mobility visa does not require a language test, which many people find extremely stressful, and if someone feels like they will not pass this test or they feel uncomfortable taking one, then this type of visa is the best one for them. Of course, not applying just because you don’t feel comfortable taking the language test, but your reading, talking, and writing level is proficient is never a good idea, as there is no reason to choose a worse option when there is no need to.

Requirements

Understandably, due to all the benefits that come with this type of visa, there are certain criteria the applicant needs to meet to be a legitimate candidate.

They need to spend and work overseas for at least one year without any break, but if their gross salary is above 75.000 per year, this rule doesn’t apply, as their job is looked upon as a high paid job.

The sponsorship is also of much importance, as that certificate needs to come from the UK branch of the company. As for the reasons why it’s the only way to be sure that you apply for a visa because of the position you are qualified for at a company that is registered in the UK.

The last criteria can confuse some, as one needs to meet a minimum skill level for the position they work at and a salary threshold. Namely, the salary needs to be higher than 42.000 per year or the going rate that’s settled for that position.