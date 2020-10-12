If you are new and trying to find a reliable online casino, you need to know that searching for the best Android online casino apps can be tiring. Now that most casinos are embracing app technology, getting bogus apps is high due to the rush.

Through Google Play, you will access hundreds of apps to enjoy gambling. This review has researched the available options with the help of energycasino.com and shared the Top 10 Android Online Casinos 2020 you can install, play, and win.

Let’s see the features and how you stand to gain with one installed on your Android system.

1. Energy Casino App

Our first option is the Energy casino app. It is popular due to the array viable of games available for you. You will enjoy slots, table games, video poker, and jackpot games. It is simple to download from Google Play and install to play instantly. It supports different languages, including; English, Polish, German, Swedish, and many diverse languages.

You must be 18 years and above to participate in the casino. It is fully compliant with the law and comes with security features to keep your phone safe. With the right browser, you can run the app efficiently and enjoy betting.

2. LeoVegas App

LeoVegas boasts over 400 games, allowing you more chances to win with every game you love.

If you want to enjoy an online casino at your home’s comfort while you observe laid down precautions, this app comes in handy. It is appreciated all over the UK and installs to your devices faster for instant gaming. The app is user friendly, and everything you want is on the colorful screen.

The app offers innovative games, classic slots, and popular jackpot games. Additionally, you get access to live casinos and enjoy playing against other competitors. The app welcomes you with a lot of free spins. It also accepts PayPal payment. Finally, the customer service is on 24-hour support just for you.

3. Royal Vegas casino

If you are looking for features that support excellent gaming on your Android app, then have the Royal Vegas casino. It is now seven years old and comes packed with over 500 games for endless fun. When you download the app, it loads quickly and never lags your phone. It is easy to register through the app and play instantly.

There are plenty of bonuses and offers for you to try out and see the value. The app’s good thing is that it runs well on your smartphone’s popular browsers without requesting updates.

4. Betway casino

Betway casino is mobile friendly and has live casinos to enjoy online betting. It is light and installs in seconds to allow you to game instantly. Once you register, you get access to the different casino games available. You will enjoy online roulette, video slots, table games, and online blackjack, among other games.

It is accessible through Google Play and runs smoothly on your device. The colorful display is attractive to give you the gaming mood. Install it free and the game instantly once you register.

5. Jackpot city casino

Do you want to enjoy gaming on the go? Here is a Jackpot casino that will bring excitement in your life. It offers a welcome bonus once you sign up. It has high-quality games, and your Android system ensures the best sound and visuals while in use.

It permits easy navigation; hence you will play the games without altering the quality. Strict licensing and regulations make this app the best for casino gaming and, therefore, reliable if you are in your home’s comfort.

6. Platinum play online casino

Get a massive bonus on your deposit and enjoy the available games in this casino app. It is fast and never compromises the operation of your phone. It has security features to prevent access to your information. Choose from the available games and enjoy gaming from anywhere. The site has had trust since 2004 and, therefore, safe for you. Try it out and enjoy the fun it offers.

7. Euro Palace casino

Enjoy the massive action on your Euro Palace Android app that comes with a matching bonus to your deposit. It has plenty of games to choose from and place your bets. You can select your preferred language from over the 20 languages available. This makes it a worldwide casino for users. The portable casino works smoothly on your phone, and you will access it anywhere you want.

Download the app and register to benefit from the new user bonuses. This app works smoothly and does not lag your android device. It has excellent security features, and with the payment methods available, you can make real money online with the app.

8. Royal panda casino

This app has embraced the new trends by providing an easy installation step by step guide. It as a multitude of games for endless happiness. It has progressive jackpots, interactive slots, and traditional table games and live dealer games. It runs on the latest NE tent software to give a player like you an easy time. Since it is fully licensed and abides by the regulating rules, you will find it trustworthy.

9. Party casino

Since smartphones are now accessible for most users, it is good to have this Party Casino app and play your favorites regardless of the location. You get free spins and casino slots on installation. It has over 200 games and gives you the real casino experience. The app is free, and once you download, then register, you can instantly enjoy participating in the games.

10. Ruby Fortune

Ruby Fortune casino app has a fantastic display with lots of games to choose from. This brings you a class of excellent entertainment. Since it installs easily on your Android phone, you can carry the entire casino to your favorite locations and enjoy your Blackjack and Roulette.

Easy, safe, and fun is how we can describe this app. Try it today and see the plenty of opportunities that come with it.

Conclusion

Now that you are set to switch to an online casino, you need to try the new and existing apps and make real money. The apps we’ve recommended feature the best security parameters and run smoothly on your Android system.