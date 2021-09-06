Have you ever wanted to own your favorite football, hockey, or baseball team’s helmet? Now you can with the rising popularity of replica helmets. But, what are replica helmets? How do they differ from official helmets? And why should you care? If you’re ready to learn all about replica helmets, read on!

1) What is a replica helmet?

Helmets that meet the Department of Transportation (DOT) and/or Snell certification standards for protection against head injuries are available only through authorized helmet dealers. Some manufacturers also produce helmets that meet those standards but carry no labels or identifying marks. These helmets, which typically retail for much less than their DOT- and Snell-approved counterparts, are called replica helmets.

Even though these helmets may be lighter and cooler looking than DOT and Snell-approved models, we strongly discourage purchasing them; there is no way to know how well they protect against head injury in a crash or how long they will last without cracking or becoming brittle.

Perhaps more troubling, replica helmets may be of less value in a crash than traditional helmets. Many meet only Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 218, which applies to novelty and modular helmets and requires they protect only against skull fracture and intracranial injury.

Because most riders’ insurance policies limit payouts for head injuries if their helmet is not properly certified, using a replica helmet could reduce your recovery in an accident in which you are hurt. The bottom line: For safety, always wear a helmet that meets FMVSS No. 218 or one of its counterparts in other countries when riding any motorcycle on public roads.

2) Why would I need a replica helmet?

Some would argue that you don’t need a replica helmet, but for practicality and safety, I disagree. With so many helmets on offer these days, what do you really need in a motorcycle helmet? The most important thing when buying any kind of helmet is safety.

That means that you must never compromise quality or protection for the price. Some riders are hesitant to wear full-face helmets because they don’t like how they look. A replica helmet from a seller like CM Helmets solves that problem by replicating some of your favorite race driver’s headwear designs at an affordable price point.

Just as important, riders want to make sure they look good when they go out riding. It may seem silly to you, but there are a lot of people out there who only wear helmet because it’s required by law. We all love going for a ride on our motorcycles and want nothing more than to protect ourselves while we do so, but we also have a passion for style that doesn’t always line up with what’s safe or practical.

Replica helmets solve that problem by giving you a few different styles from your favorite drivers without sacrificing safety. Because those helmets were worn during actual races, you know that they provide great protection from serious injuries in case of an accident.

3) Where do I get replica helmets?

If you’re a motorcyclist who is looking for a safer helmet that has a traditional look, then a replica motorcycle helmet might be your best bet. However, if you’re going to get one of these helmets for yourself or your loved one, it’s important that you do proper research and find out what materials were used in its construction and how much quality control went into making it. If possible, try on any replica helmet before purchasing so that you can see how well it fits your head shape and size. And when buying online, make sure that you use an e-commerce website with positive reviews and plenty of data about customer satisfaction.

Since you’re likely not familiar with replica helmets, here are some things that you might want to consider before ordering one online. Keep in mind that different helmet manufacturers will use different materials for their construction. For example, there are many replica vintage helmets made from carbon fiber or fiberglass, while others are made using expanded polystyrene foam (EPS).

As far as sizes go, it’s best if you try on a replica helmet before ordering one. Finally, make sure that any replica helmet you order includes all of its parts so that it fits securely on your head and feels comfortable. If possible, take measurements beforehand so that you can find out what size should fit your head best.

There are many benefits to using a replica helmet. For one, these helmets are often lighter than full-face motorcycle helmets, which means that you can wear them comfortably for extended periods of time without feeling any added weight on your head. These helmets are also great for wearing in summertime, as they won’t cause you to overheat even if they have extra layers of foam padding inside.

Plus, if you buy your helmet online, you might be able to find some great deals on rare or limited edition items so that you can have a collectible piece for your home décor collection! It’s best if you buy one directly from its manufacturer so that you can avoid getting scammed by third parties trying to pass off fakes as authentic replicas.

4) How much do they cost?

For any sort of serious training or racing, you’ll need a helmet. Don’t be fooled by replica helmets – they might look like real ones, but they don’t have all of the features needed for safety on track. If you want an authentic helmet (and not just something that looks like one), then buy your new gear at Motorcycle Superstore now! They carry helmets from top brands like Arai and HJC, as well as racing-specific options from Schuberth and Shoei.

Motorcycle Superstore has everything you need for great prices. After making sure your helmet is comfortable and has all of its features, make sure it fits correctly. Straps should be snug but not tight, and there should be no gaps or spaces between your head and helmet. Have a buddy help check sizing by gently shaking your head back and forth – you shouldn’t notice any movement at all! And remember, never buy a used helmet unless it’s been thoroughly checked out by a certified technician.

Conclusion

The fact that a helmet is a replica does not mean it is inferior. In fact, replicas offer many of the same features as their authentic counterparts. While a little more flimsy and less durable than authentic helmets, they still provide great protection from impact and remain comfortable even during prolonged wear. It’s also nice to know you can take one on your next bike ride without worrying about damaging an expensive helmet! Learn more by reading our buyer’s guide.