There can be many reasons for building a shed. It can be to store all your garden tools, to work on your hobbies, to have a small workshop, to have an additional garage, etc. Usually, such sheds are simple roofed and smaller single-floor structures. You can also call them an outhouse, shack, or outbuilding.

Mostly they are located in the backyard or garden. Their sizes may vary, from large to small sheds, based on their purpose. Usually, the home storage sheds are smaller in size, but industrial or farm sheds can be really big, depending on their purpose. You can build these sheds from different kinds of material e.g., metals, wood, and plastic.

Just visualize what you are going to store in your shed

Before you start your shed building process, you must consider the things that you would like to store inside it. If you don't have carpentry skills and tools, then you will have to hire a carpenter.

Make sure that the shed plan you choose serves both purpose, aesthetics, and functionality. It should fulfill all your present as well as future needs. You can visualize all the items that you would like to store inside and how you will keep them in an organized manner. It should not end up merely as a junkyard of your home.

There must be proper arrangement for storing all your garden tools and equipment. It will help you can decide on the dimension of your shed. Following are a few common sizes, and depending upon your needs, you can choose any of them:

12′ x 16’

12′ x 12

10′ x 12′

10′ x 10′

8′ x 10′

It is always better to choose even numbers for the dimension because it can help in eliminating wastage of building materials.

Decide the shed location

After you have decided on the purpose and the dimension, the next important thing to decide on will be its location. Just inspect the area carefully in your backyard, and try to find a location that is flat and little shady. You can also use it to relax at noontime. Remember, you might regret your decision later if you go wrong with the location and placement.

Below mentioned are a few additional tips for choosing the best spot in your backyard.

Select a location that is mostly leveled, and has also had better water drainage. Such a spot should also work very well with your surrounding landscape. Try to avoid any low-lying areas, which may collect water after rain. Excess amount of moisture will only hasten rotting or wood. Even the hinges may get rusted and promote mold and mildew growth. In case you are planning for lights, plumbing, security system, or dehumidifier inside, then you must build it close to your house, or where the utility connections are located.

Do you want to build yourself?

If you are too busy with your work or you are not too comfortable in DIY kind of work, then the best idea will be to hire someone who can build your shed according to your plan. However, if you have little carpentry skills and necessary tools, then it will be really fun to take up this kind of DIY project.

Shed building will certainly require plenty of work. However, the process will always be more enjoyable if you can also include a few of your eager friends who are enthusiastic about making their contribution.

You should rather work smarter than working harder. If you build the shed on your own, then it will be easier to fix any problem if they arise in the future.

Wooden shed

Let us discuss building a wooden shed, as wood is more natural-looking and can easily blend with the environment perfectly. It can be visually quite appealing. We will discuss how you should build your wooden shed in the step by step manner.

Arrange for necessary tools

In order to do such a project successfully, it is important that you must have a set of tools to do the job easily and efficiently. The following are a few tools needed for this project.

Pair of gloves

An electric drill along with various attachments

Claw hammer

Carpenter’s pencil

Jab saw

Different fasteners as needed

C- clamps

Measuring tape

Spirit level

Choose the right quality of wood

Since the woods to be used will remain exposed to the outside weather, you need to select the right quality of wood that can sustain under such conditions. It will be better to consult experts who can properly guide you.

Shed building plan

After your foundation is ready, and you arrange for necessary wood, then you have to start planning for the structure of the shed. You can then start cutting and nailing the shed structure by using all the wood.

Wall building

The next step after the base structure is done to create the wall. Walls must be properly nailed or bolted with the frame structure. Make sure that no gap exists between the planks.

Roof framing

You can also make a frame for the roof as per your design, which should be attached to the structure that you have already made. Thereafter you can also cover the roof.

Door installation

You can also get readymade doors and can install them at the right place, along with necessary hinges and latching arrangement.

Now you will have completed your shed building in your backyard of the house. You can then go with the fittings and final touches.