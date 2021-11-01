Many people nowadays buy used cars for quite practical reasons, the most common of which is, of course, the financial aspect. But even when you buy an old vehicle, it is very important that it is in good condition, regularly checked for defects, and can be driven as if it were new. Unfortunately, there are many fraudulent attempts to sell a damaged vehicle for a higher price or to lie about the mileage, so the buyer is forced to check the history of the vehicle and find out the real information about it.

Whether you are buying from your own country or from abroad, it is very important to do a REVS check before you decide to spend your money. This check allows you to get certified proof of the condition of the vehicle you want to buy, issued by the authorities. For this, you need the registration and VIN number that you will find in the vehicle. With this data, you can easily get all the information related to the car. All you have to do is to click here and enter the numbers and wait for the report to be sent to you.

There are many reasons for such a check, and above all, it is your safety, but also the amount of money you are willing to spend. Keep in mind that what you pay for, you should get, and REVS checks will help you make sure of that.

What information will you receive?

With the help of REVS’s control, you will get very important data related to the car you are buying. This may be the only way to make sure it is in good condition, that the registration information is correct, how many times mechanical repairs have been made, whether the seller is hiding something from you, whether the car was involved in a car accident, and whether it has been stolen so far. resold.

It is good to know that even many sellers are not aware that such data exists and is available to the buyer. You certainly do not want to buy a car that was damaged by an accident or that was stolen and manipulated by a mechanic to not fit the description of the stolen vehicle.

In this way, you are sure that you have established a good commercial relationship between you as a customer and the seller who owns the car or an intermediary with the owner.

REVS reports are updated whenever an official change to the vehicle occurs, so you can be sure that nothing is hidden from you. But if the vehicle is manipulated and altered, you can easily compare the official data with the actual situation and recognize if someone wants to scam you or squeeze more money from you.

How do I find the VIN code?

Typically, this code is written in the registration documents, near the license plate, or at the driver’s door. It can sometimes be found on the dashboard or steering wheel, depending on the car model.

VIN is shortened for Vehicle Identification Number, and if something is changed, scratched, or damaged, it is the first sign that someone wants to hide the real number, so you do not get the full report of this vehicle. You should also know that it contains 17 characters, so you can easily notice if someone wants to hide it. You should also know that if it has less than 17 characters, then the vehicle was manufactured before 1989.

Why is it useful to get a REVS report?

On the Internet, you will find many ads for the immediate sale of a car or other vehicle. Sometimes they come with an attractive price, so the buyer decides that it is worth buying the car, without knowing much about its history and this is one of the most common tricks used by advertisers. They create the impression of an offer you receive once in a lifetime, making you think that if you miss the chance, you will never get another one to buy a car at that price.

But what if they have made illegal technical changes in appearance and functionality? What if the vehicle is stolen and somewhere in the world there is an owner looking for it? Or, if the insurance companies consider it unsafe and exclude it from traffic, but still the owner decided to fix it himself and sell it?

Of course, this does not mean that you do not have complete confidence in the sellers, but it is always good to check for yourself what you are buying because, unfortunately, we encounter scams every day.

Sometimes even the seller does not have enough information about what exactly happened to the car before it was offered for sale. The REVS report is a good option for both sellers and those who want to buy because the information is crucial for the decision and the formation of the price.

Other important information for buying a used vehicle

Try to buy from reputable sellers with integrity and a good background. If something seems too suspicious to you, or you notice signs that something is hidden from you, then do not waste your time and do not risk money. Of course, the REVS check is an important part of the whole process, but it is also very important that you do not ignore the visible signs of fraud and do not allow yourself to be deceived by good advertising.

Also, make sure that the advertising platform is legal and trustworthy. Only in this way, you will be sure that you are not deceived and that you are really buying a vehicle in good driving condition.

Be very careful, do not take all the data with complete confidence, ask for a test drive, and if necessary, talk to a mechanic to come with you when buying. No one deserves to be deceived and everyone who sells should treat customers honestly. REVS report is only one of the ways to make sure everything will work fine during the purchasing process or to show you that you need to go for another vehicle.