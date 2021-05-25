There are certain universal challenges that businesses face. It has always been that way and probably always will. Regardless of what precisely your company does, as the owner or operator, you likely get up each morning with a long list of tasks that you have to address.

You might have to do things like work out shipping logistics, develop innovative products or offer new services, find funding, and so forth. Hiring the right people for your various open spots, though, is probably going to be right at the top of your list. If you can’t locate and hire the best possible candidates, it’s extremely unlikely that your company will succeed.

There are various ways to find potential job candidates, such as setting up a booth at a job fair, or you could search Indeed, Upwork, Monster, or LinkedIn. However, what some company heads may not realize is that at this point, you can also use technology to locate better job candidates than the traditional methods we just mentioned.

For instance, there are companies that have introduced algorithms that can help you find the job seekers you need. Let’s dive into some more detail about how that works and why you should try it for your business right now.

Talent Matching Platforms

According to Pymetrics, AI is so versatile and useful, so it should not surprise you that it’s instrumental in this emerging tech and companies around the world are starting to incorporate it.

Basically, the idea that talent matching platforms have is that if you see someone’s resume, it can tell you about what they’ve done in the professional world up to that point, but it does not delve into their current and future potential. As a potential employer looking at an individual, that limits what you can discern about them.

The concept that these talent matching platforms came up with was to use algorithms that collect information about each candidate that they enter into the system. They can use these algorithms to come up with objective behavioral data. That data is a much better indicator of what an individual can do, and it’s more accurate than a few prior job descriptions on a traditional resume.

Ethical and Unbiased Reporting

The report that your company gets back on each candidate is free of ethical biases that you might apply to a candidate without ever realizing it. There are no gender biases, ethnicity biases, and so forth. Because of this, you’re likely to be able to not just find the best candidates for each open position, but you’ll also end up with a very diverse company.

This is helpful, and not just for PR purposes. If you have workers from all different backgrounds, they can learn from each other and become better-rounded employees and individuals.

This is one of the better higher learning arguments when people ask about why they should go to college. It’s not just for their eventual job prospects: they can learn from many different people and cultures that way and comprehend each individual’s worth. It’s the same when you have a bunch of diverse people working together.

How Does It Work?

We’ve mentioned that these companies use algorithms to better predict whether a candidate is suitable for a particular job. You might wonder at this point how they do that.

The answer is that each candidate, rather than marching up to you with a resume, can answer a question series. There are no wrong or right answers. Rather, the algorithm can use the answers they supply to develop a highly detailed assessment that any employer can easily interpret.

The process is also quite easy, so you don’t intimidate your potential employees when you do it. It’s not like an aptitude test, where there are clearly incorrect answers as well as right ones. The algorithm comes up with custom models that are completely unique depending on how each person responded.

Special Accommodations

You can also utilize one of these tools, and the one you get can ask the questions in many different languages. It can allow for disabled job candidates as well, so you do not exclude anyone.

It will also probably interest you to know that you can use these tools and apply the algorithm to individuals who you have already hired. Regardless of their current company position, salary, and so forth, you might discover that some of your current employees can do more and different tasks for you that you wouldn’t have known about if you didn’t bother to run them through this process.

Many Companies Will Do This in the Very Near Future

It might intimidate you a little to think that an algorithm can predict with such startling accuracy precisely what a human can do in a professional setting. This is AI helping companies, though, and you should not shy away from it.

Your business can be one of the first to try this new technology, but rest assured, it will not be the last. Many companies are starting to understand that the old interview methods and glancing at resumes to determine a potential employee’s worth are not the best policies anymore. If you could use this new technology to make your company better and hire some top-notch candidates, why wouldn’t you do so?

The techniques the algorithm offers are more like games than serious, tough-minded questions, which your candidates should appreciate. It does stand to reason that not every single individual you put through this process will be a fit for your business, but that was true with previous interview routines as well.

It usually takes only about a half-hour or so to assess each candidate’s potential. You can talk to them about the results right there, or you can discuss each candidate internally before you make your decision.

With this new tech at your disposal, your business should hire some great workers before much more time elapses.