Let’s face facts. Our skin is more complex than being able to stay healthy by just drinking lots of water, exercising, and eating well. The skin is the largest organ in the body, and it is extremely complex. Hormones, diet, diseases, lifestyle, and other factors can affect the skin in different ways. Although some people may have it easier than others, signs of aging are inevitable. As we age, our skin loses collagen, elastin and fat. This leads to a looser, thinner and wrinkled appearance. Although a good skincare regimen can help keep your skin looking and feeling fresh, it will not be enough to reduce the signs of aging or improve skin texture. Dermatologists use medical-grade skin tightening products to revitalize and rejuvenate the skin. You can also find these types of treatments at luxury medical spas such as Skinly Aesthetics plastic surgery which is located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York. Microneedling is a popular way to increase collagen and reduce fine lines and wrinkles and it involves the use of small, precise mechanical tools to cause controlled damage to your skin and stimulate collagen production.

There are many types of microneedling. Secret RF is an advanced medical skin treatment that incorporates radiofrequency waves in a microneedling procedure for more heat and dramatic results. Advanced medical technology has made medical grade pore refining techniques more popular.

These are some medical-grade skin treatments that have been approved by dermatologists and board-certified cosmetic surgeons. They will reduce, eliminate, and even reverse the effects of aging using advanced medical technology.

Microneedling

Microneedling refers to mechanical collagen induction therapy. This is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that medical professionals perform using a small, mechanical tool with many tiny needles attached. The needles cause controlled skin damage by puncturing the skin. This causes the skin to produce more collagen and elastin. You will notice a tighter, firmer, more youthful-looking skin. You can use microneedling on any skin type. It is most effective if it is done 1 to 2 times per month. Although the procedure is not invasive, most doctors will apply a numbing cream to the area to minimize discomfort. Side effects may include slight swelling and redness that lasts for up to 2 days. This is a minor inconvenience in exchange for glowing, healthy skin. There are a ton of different types of microneedling treatments, some of which are more intense, while others are lighter. You can always consult with a medical professional to see if you are a candidate for the treatment and which type of microneedling is best for you.

Mesotherapy

Mesotherapy is one level above regular microneedling. It can be administered using a microneedling device or by injections with a syringe. Mesotherapy, a rejuvenating treatment, involves the injection of a customized solution that is typically composed of complex peptides and vitamins as well as hyaluronic acids. It is typically paired with microneedling and can stimulate collagen and elastin, as well as hydrate and nourish your skin. For best results, the treatment should be done once per month. It will leave you with fresh, hydrated skin. To maintain results, it can be used in conjunction with more advanced treatments.

Secret RF

Secret RF, also known as fractional microneedling, is an advanced form of microneedling. This minimally invasive treatment targets skin imperfections and signs of aging. It uses flow needle technology to penetrate the deeper layers of the skin, causing tiny punctures. Your skin then works to heal itself by producing collagen and elastin. This is a different treatment than regular microneedling because it stimulates collagen in a deeper layer of the skin using radiofrequency waves, which causes heat damage to the SMAS layer of the skin. Secret RF can reduce the size of your pores and decrease fine lines, wrinkles, scarring, and other issues. This treatment should be performed once per month or bimonthly. However, it can also be performed 1 to 2 times within two months for incredible results and followed up mesotherapy treatments as maintenance. This treatment is one of the most popular ones on the market.

Fraxel Laser

Fraxel is a minimally invasive laser therapy that treats the superficial layers of skin affected by sun damage and pigmentation. It can reduce scarring and shrink pores. Because Fraxel targets superficial layers of skin while Secret RF targets deeper skin layers, it is often used with Secret RF. Fraxel works by creating controlled damage to the skin through heat emitted from the laser. This can also reduce and eliminate fine lines and wrinkles. There are a ton of laser facials out there that can help treat different skin conditions and clear up your skin through weekly sessions. Fraxel is a non ablative laser, meaning that the recovery time is far less intense than that of an ablative laser in which the recovery would consist of treating something similar to a sunburn.

These treatments are extremely popular in the medical community. They are suitable for all skin types. Although most people are eligible for these types of treatments, it is advisable to speak with a specialist in laser and cosmetic medicine to ensure that you are a suitable candidate. The best way to determine which treatment is the right one for you, is to schedule a consultation with a board certified dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon who has years of experience in the field. Also be sure to do extensive research on the clinic and the staff that you decide to go to, as there are a lot of frauds out there who will oversell you on something that will not give you the results you want. Overall, also try to maintain a daily skin care regimen to keep it clean and moisturized and focus on eating healthy foods and drinking plenty of water. Exercise and general health will make a huge difference in the quality of your skin. You are extraordinary! This is another amazing addition to your skin care regimen.