In the bedroom, in which oak wood furniture is installed, you feel comfortable and cozy, the whole atmosphere is conducive to calm and relaxation. The natural origin of the material guarantees the safety of furniture products, and there is also a very pleasant light aroma that comes from natural wood. A bed made of solid oak, made in a classic or modern style, will decorate any room.

Craftsmen have been making oak benches, chests and beds since ancient times. Oak is one of the hardwood species, but not “iron”, which is considered mountain ash or pistachio tree. Oak lumber is well processed, it can be decorated in different ways.

From movies and museum displays, many have the impression that oak furniture is necessarily bulky and dark brown. However, this is not at all true. The natural tone of the oak cut is light and the fibers on it are arranged in a beautiful pattern. Thanks to a clear picture, specialists will instantly distinguish oak from other trees. The deep dark color is famous only for materials from bog oak, whose trunks were kept in creeks in former times before being put into processing.

The surfaces of solid oak furniture, as a rule, are not hidden under a layer of colored paint, since the structure itself looks rich and elegant.

While choosing oak furniture, always consider its durability. Most likely, you will have to use it for many years and even while making repairs in the room you should consider existing furnishings. If you like to completely renew the interior every 5-7 years, then there is no point in buying an oak bed.

Oak bed

Oakwood furniture emphasizes the high status and excellent taste of the owners. The hue of light gold with the addition of dark spots is the natural tone of oak products.

Hard oak is quite difficult to process. To create a beautiful and durable bed with elegant decor, you must be an experienced specialist and show skill.

Here we list the main advantages of solid oak products:

Furniture well resists the process of decay and is resistant to mechanical stress.

By the terms of operation, oak products serve much longer than birch, pine or other more budgetary species, not to mention chipboard. Even when heated, it is not typical for the array to emit harmful substances, on the contrary, the air in the room is cleaned with the help of useful tanning components.

Solid oak items have significant weight; it is difficult to invert such furniture by accident.

It is better not to paint the surface of the products, but to tint, such furniture has a noble and sophisticated look. During operation, the beautiful natural texture becomes even clearer.

It is better not to paint the surface of the products, but to tint, such furniture has a noble and sophisticated look. During operation, the beautiful natural texture becomes even clearer. Solid oak products serve more than one generation of the family. The classic look of the bed allows you to place it in any bedroom interior. Oakwood has a porous structure, the presence of large vessels makes grinding of parts difficult. Oak lumber requires slow drying; cracks can form on the boards when accelerating the process.

Note also that small areas are not well suited for installing massive oak beds.

For oak-stemmed oak, the middle zone of Russia is the distribution area. At the cut, it has a bright pattern of tree rings, the wood has a yellow-brown tone. A sign of a young tree is a grayish tint, viscosity and hardness. Old trees have darker and more fragile wood. This oak species is appreciated for its uniform dense texture; during processing, it does not deform and does not become darker.

In America, red oak grows. It got its name thanks to the reddish tint of the wood of an adult tree. The experts consider that the massif is easily machined with planing compared to ordinary oak. Red oak products are most often decorated with carved details.

Oakwood is saturated with tannins, a large number of them leads to darkening from the contact of the tree with salt or alkali. In the process of manufacturing furniture products from this material, it is necessary to exclude the use of alkaline casein glue.

As for the famous bog oak, it is necessary to clarify. This is not a natural type of oak, but a material that receives unique properties and color due to the long stay of the tree underwater. Bog oak could lie in a layer of sand at the bottom of a reservoir for hundreds or even thousands of years (furniture from such trees is stored in museums). The color of the bog oak furniture is black with a purple tint and silver streaks.

The main advantage of a solid oak bed is its long service life, and then a luxurious and presentable look. When buying such furniture, you can count on using it for decades and even inherit it.

Again, it is a mistake to think that an oak bed is some kind of dark brown bulky item. It should be said that in nature, oak has more light shades. The pattern of wood fibers is very beautiful, so experts prefer not to color the product, but to leave a natural tone of wood. To hide such a luxury under a layer of paint would be unjustified stupidity.

The presence of oak beds in your bedroom will add to the room aristocracy and luxurious notes. And for someone, such solid and durable furniture becomes an element of prestige and high status. High-quality materials selected for manufacture serve as a guarantee of the environmental safety of the product.

Natural wood does not emit any harmful substances during operation.

Also noteworthy is the fact that oak furniture is not subject to putrefactive processes. Nests of bugs and other parasitic insects will not appear on the bed from the array.

Before buying or placing an order for making a bed, you need to answer the following questions:

for whom the product is purchased: a newborn baby, two children, an adult, a married couple; what are the dimensions of the bedroom; what style the interior is made in.

Of course, you need to choose any bed, having previously considered all the nuances. However, if it comes to ordering a solid oak bed, this mistake can cost you too much. It is difficult to return such a product to the manufacturer if there is no defect on its part.

Also, oak furniture requires special treatment