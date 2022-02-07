Nowadays, we live in a digital world full of marketing and its constant advancement, corporations have huge opportunities to present themselves to their customers. However, despite all the possibilities and marketing tricks, the fair still takes the lead. If you really want to meet your customers and present your products to them, then don’t miss these great opportunities.

The essence of trade is the buying and selling of goods. However, not everything is black and white. To get quality and affordable goods, but also to manage to sell, you need a place where the supply and demand will meet. They need to get personally acquainted with the goods and the presentation of sales opportunities. Exactly this is happening at fairs. Fairs are exhibition events where the latest products or achievements in a certain field are presented.

The fair is the right moment to give your maximum and shine with full splendor. It is not easy to stand out at the fair because everyone who finds its place there has the same thing in mind: to be special and in addition to interesting products to attract potential customers with interesting and attractive stands and activities. The fair is full of cunning competitors full of desire to shine. Therefore, planning and organizing your participation in the fair requires both a certain time and a certain budget. In addition, you need a very creative and above all original team that will design every minute of your appearance at the fair. If you are planning to participate in a fair, in this text we offer you advertising tips and tricks on how to stand out during a tradeshow.

Plan on time

As we have already been told, the fair is not planned for one day. In their annual plans, serious corporations know exactly which fairs they will appear at this year, and accordingly, at the beginning of the year, they set aside a budget for them. The preparation for the fair starts much earlier than you can imagine. Don’t take things lightly. Statistics say that out of 400 exhibition stands, visitors visit an average of 20-25 stands. It is clear to you that these twenty include those who did their best to attract clients with their reactivity and originality.

When you have a date for organizing the fair, keep track of the application deadlines, so you don’t miss them. Inquire about the price of the best-positioned stands and buy in bulk. Ask about the size of the stand so you know how it will be decorated. Once you have all this data, throw yourself into designing activities and content as well as budgeting. Take care of who the people who will represent you will be and start with training on their behavior at the fair. Yes, a lot more work than you can imagine.

For these people, designing stands and interesting activities is their primary job, and you relax and prepare your optimism for the fair. Nobody wants to be exhausted and grumpy workers behind the stands, so give yourself a little space and professionals a chance.

Don’t forget flyers, brochures, and business cards

It sounds amazing but at almost every fair it happens that some exhibitors simply forget these things. It was a big mistake that all the work around the fair failed in this case. Visitors will come, visit, ask for information. In the end, they simply will not clearly remember from a large amount of information where they saw what and with whom they should get in touch until they see a flyer or a business card. They play a very serious role at fairs, so try to be as authentic, striking, and clear as possible. From a pile of paper, a potential client should immediately notice yours and remember the communication and your presentation.

Original gifts as a bonus

When gifts are mentioned, most people think of chemicals, glasses, or small notebooks. Almost every stand will have similar gifts that passers-by are used to. Such gifts do not evoke any emotion in them, and at the end of the fair, most of them will go home with almost identical chemicals, only the second logo. So forget about these wasted funds and focus better on creating an interesting and creative gift, even if they will require a budget adjustment. Entice your potential partners, delight and interest them. Your goal is for them to come to your stand for any reason, and when they are already there, you will completely win them over with your charm and optimism. The suggestions we offer as gifts are headphones, laptop covers, interesting socks, creative balloons, decorated bags, and even Rubik’s cubes or similar activities. Why not. look beyond boundaries and stereotypes and ask yourself what would appeal to you.

Fun and optimism

Although everyone is here for work, smoke to have fun at the fair. Clients are overwhelmed by the fake smiles of cute girls handing out flyers or obsolete slogans. Have fun with your team, feel free to laugh, talk to passersby, be completely relaxed. Clients also need someone to entertain them, fill them with positive energy, although in the end, he returns to work. Fair organizers almost always point out the fact that the noisiest stand is the one that has the best attendance at the fair. Therefore, within the bounds of taste and decency, be relaxed and optimistic.

The right people in the right place

The team that will be staying at the fair must be impeccably versed in the information about the products and services you provide. Detailed knowledge about products, discounts, conditions, purchases must be in the first place. In addition to the knowledge itself, the team must consist of honest people, kind, open, honest. As we said in the previous paragraph, friendly and optimistic. If you’ve ever been to a booth, we’re sure you’ve noticed people reluctantly sitting behind certain booths and ending up joking that the fair wasn’t good. It’s a huge mistake, Niko doesn’t like tired people who came here just because their boss ordered them to. This behavior is a big minus for the company. Train your team to be free and to go outside the booth freely to promote their work. It is only important that the stand is not empty at any moment, because maybe that is when the client you counted will appear. A smile and relaxed communication is the key to success here.