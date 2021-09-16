Surrounded by magnificent coral reefs, and pristine blue waters Klein Curacao is reminiscent of a glistening pearl set in the midst of the Caribbean Sea. This uninhabited island, which is located just 10 kilometers from the coast of Curacao, is a haven for those who love to have some fun under the sun!

The quaint island’s breathtaking natural beauty, intriguing history, abundant marine life, and pleasant weather make it the ideal day trip for adventure enthusiasts. If you ever want a taste of paradise and are wondering how to get there, this site will help you plan out your journey! Listed below are some super fun activities for you to do, once you reach Klein Curacao.

1. Hiking

If you love adventures and a little bit of history, then you would certainly enjoy a hike while on a trip to Klein Curacao. You can explore some crumbling structures on the island, like the abandoned pink lighthouse.

The first iconic lighthouse was built on the island in 1850 but fell prey to the relentless hurricanes in 1877. The second one was built towards the interiors of the 1.7 square kilometer island and still stands today.

Some other sites that you can explore while hiking, include the island’s first quarantine building, some shipwrecks, and even several graveyards! Since the topography here is more like a dreary desert, with minimal vegetation, and lots of lava rocks or stones, it is recommended that you wear water shoes or slippers during your adventure-filled hike!

2. Kite Surfing

Kite surfing, which is also sometimes called kiteboarding, is an extreme sport where the kiter uses the power of the wind, with a large “power kite” to be propelled forward in the water, on land, or on a snow-covered surface.

It sounds super thrilling and adventurous, doesn’t it? Well, Klein Curacao is the ultimate paradise for this sport, since it has steady offshore winds in the months of January to September, which lashes waves against the shores on both sides of the island.

On the island’s leeward side the water is relatively calm, which is ideal for getting in some bumps and jumps while kitesurfing. On the other hand, on the windward side, the winds have greater speeds, and waves are quite high, making it perfect for advanced kite surfers.

Since there are no shops or renting facilities on the island itself, you’ll have to bring your own equipment. Also, keep in mind that since the island is nearly 1.5 hours by boat, from the mainland, and has no official lifeboats, it is not great for beginners!

3. Snorkel Safari

Swimming with sea turtles, in clear, aquamarine waters seems like a page right out of a fairytale! Klein Curacao is renowned internationally for its abundant and diverse underwater beauty.

From the glittering white sand beach on the island’s leeward side, you can slip into the water without any hassle and swim with the marine life. You’ll see some truly ethereal sites, from shoals of colorful fishes and sea turtles to hard and soft corals and sponges. If you’re really lucky, you might even spot some dolphins!

The best place to spot sea turtles while snorkeling is if you face towards the shore, from the boat, and swim all the way down the beach, towards the right. From here, you can even swim directly to the drop-off point, and since the water here is nearly thirty feet deep, you’ll be able to see some bigger fishes.

If you are an expert, there is a more daring snorkel spot that’ll be perfect for you. This spot, which is all the way at the end of the beach, to the left, has fairly strong currents, which may pull you towards the tip of the island.

It is popular amongst snorkelers for its excellent depths, visibility, and diverse variety of marine life, but you’ll have to be extremely careful so that you aren’t dragged out. Don’t try to swim here, without wearing fins on your feet!

4. Scuba Diving

There’s no doubt that Klein Curacao has a diverse, unspoiled, and rich ecosystem, which is why it is considered amongst some of the best diving destinations in the Caribbean.

The underwater ecosystem of this island offers those wanting to be one with nature, everything, be it mesmerizing coral reefs, shoals of vibrant fish, exhilarating underwater caves to weave in and out of, and of course, drop-offs.

This petite island is a haven for scuba divers, irrespective of their experience levels. However, since there are no stores to buy or rent equipment from, you’ll have to get your own tanks, and other diving equipment by boat, or rent it from the mainland.

5. Sunbathing

This activity is for all you sun lovers out there! The beach on the island is a hidden treasure of soft, pearl-white sand that is great for sunbathing. The island remains uninhabited by humans, and the only structures here are a few small huts where fishermen stay if they’re on the island, the iconic lighthouse, and a beach house that’s privately owned.

You can choose any spot on the half-mile-long beach stretch to just relax, and feel the sun’s warm rays beating down on you. The island is an oasis of peace, and the gentle waves lashing on the shore, and the sound of the seagulls overhead, make for an escape from the hubbub of city life.

You can choose to relax with a book and some snacks, on a boat, or on the sand. Of course, don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, for while the cool sea breeze may nullify the harsh intensity of the sun rays, you might see the result once you leave the island!

Conclusion

Whether you’re an adventurer, an underwater explorer, a tranquillity seeker, or a combination of all three, you’ll find whatever you need in this beautiful paradise on Earth, Klein Curacao. So, what are you waiting for? Plan a trip here, for a memorable experience that you’ll cherish forever!