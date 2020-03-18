In the last few decades, there were some amazing technological advances. Starting from the rise of the internet and online sales and marketing, up to 3D printing and bitcoins. We all try to use these advances to our benefit and we try to incorporate them in our personal and business lives. Even though there are so many good things about the rise of technology, unfortunately, there are some disadvantages as well.

As the market being more open, almost everyone can start their business and they can become our competitors. That is not actually that bad, because we try to become better and we gain new skills. And when so many people run successful businesses, we realize that the sky is the limit and we can do anything we want to. People who had unimaginable childhood dreams can make them happen now because of technology and the open market.

Here we are going to talk about something different than you are used to. Here, we are going to look at both the positive and the negative sides of technology and we are going to help you learn how to protect yourself and how to avoid any potential risk.

Advantages

There are so many different things that new technology is allowing us. Because of it, we are able to promote our businesses faster, more people can find our brand and we don’t need to spend a lot of money on marketing if we target the right people.

When using the right tech, we can contact and communicate with people from all over the world. Many companies are choosing to outsource and with that, hire experts that were not available for us a decade earlier. When you choose to outsource, you can hire people who live on the other side of the world and you can benefit from each other.

The communication is easier because we are online every day, so no matter if you need someone who is an expert in IT or marketing, you only need a few apps or tools and a stable internet connection. This breaks many barriers and allows us to gain more skills and make our brand better.

When people use tools like location marketing apps, they can promote their business better and consumers can find what they need faster and easier. The rise of technology is not only good for businesses, but it also has great advantages for the customers as well. Many people who can’t leave their homes or just don’t have the time to, can order anything they want to be delivered to their house. This is helping people who are suffering from different diseases and it makes their lives easier.

If your brand chooses the right tech, you will be able to expand it more than you could ever think is possible. You will be able to incorporate new things and gain more skills. Hiring experts in your field is not a problem anymore and the only thing you need to do is find the right apps and contact them. Websites like Rallio offer people the possibility to learn more about social media management and they have step by step guidelines that can help anyone gain the skills they need to promote their business.

Disadvantages

Just like with every other aspect of our lives, there are good and bad things about the rise of the tech as well. One thing that people are most worried about is the costs. Whatever you do and any programs or tools that you might want to use, you will have to pay for them. Yes, there are free versions of almost all of them, but they have limited options and if you want to access everything, you will need to pay.

Even though most of these tools are inexpensive, you cannot just buy one and be settled. You will need to pay for everything you use and you need a lot of things. Even when it comes to advertising on the social media networks, most of them allow you to put an add for only a few dollars, but you need to pay that sum once every few days if you want to have constant marketing.

Another thing that worries people is security. We are aware of how many online threats and hacks are happening every day. You may become a victim of a cyber-attack only if you click one wrong link or open a wrong email. The issue with this is that everyone can become a victim and if you want to protect your business, you will need to install every good security and antivirus tool.

With the possibility to outsource and teams to be in different places, the new technology promotes independence and isolation. People are not used to working in the same office anymore and they don’t build strong relationships. We are also dependent on the internet and the tools we are using every day, so if something happens to our laptop, we risk losing our job or we risk the whole business.

At the same time, we have too many distractions that are available to us every time we open our laptops to work, and sometimes it is hard to finish a task before the deadline.

All of this does not mean that you should forever stop using any tech benefits that you were using before. At the end of the day, there are so many things that we wouldn’t be able to do if all the tech was not available for us.

You just need to be extra careful when buying new software, make sure you get it from licensed stores and always have some type of antispam or antivirus applications. Protect yourself, your business and your customers by making the right decisions. Another thing that is crucial as well is to have experts in your team. There is no way for one person to be an expert in every department, so make sure you have people who are up to date with the latest tech.

This covers people starting from marketing (and social media marketing), up to construction and law. There are new things that come out every day, so you need to make sure that your team has the needed skills to get the best out of the new tech.