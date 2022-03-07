Adult cam sites have become increasingly popular in the last couple of years, which is the reason for many others to appear on the market that is not to be trusted.

While it’s probably easiest and most practical for most people to use the services of adult cam sites on their cell phones, you may want to reconsider this practice because recent research has shown that watching such content on your phone triggers a number of security alarms and that your device is at high risk of hacking.

Here are some interesting findings from the research…

One company that took the time to examine exactly how risky porn and cam sites are when opened on a mobile device, and found that almost a quarter of computer viruses picked up by mobile devices come from such content, and how smartphone operating systems, especially Android, are not as secure as those on desktops. So, our first advice would be to think twice when watching this content on your phone.

Why are you at risk when watching adult content online? Another research has reviewed several different porn websites and found that as many as 40 of the 50 most famous porn sites; at the time of their testing was exposed to a ‘leak’ of users’ personal data.

So, if you’re going to join a live cam session, keep in mind that watching on a smartphone, no matter how convenient, puts you and your data at high risk of hacking, and the least you can do is inquire about apps to help protect data you have on your cell phone.

How can you know if the cam services you’re using can be trusted?

Just as any private session, cam sessions require online payment. Some are paid per minute, some per hour. Click here if you’re interested to find out more about the prices.

This method of payment has not yet become completely common in all countries, and people who are not familiar with the way it all works, are avoiding it. Those who are comfortable paying this way can use it to assess whether the cam services are trustworthy or not. After all, it is important to know that when paying online, you should only use verified and well-known sites. So, our advice would be – If you do not know or have never heard of the site, avoid paying through it. This is something that should not be taken for granted.

The safest practice is to have a special bank card and account with a limited amount of money especially for activating premium accounts and for renewing subscriptions on cam sites of your preference. This will help avoid financial losses, even if your bank details are stolen. And we all know all websites with adult content expose you to fishing malware.

Below are a couple of general things to practice in order to make sure the websites you use are safe.

1) Trust your browser

Be wise and accept when your browser suggests that you do not go to a particular site. Whichever browser is concerned, it will warn you if it notices a potential danger. The browser does not do this by heart, but on the basis of information and user reports that clearly indicate the threat. So, take this threat seriously and listen to the advice of your browser.

2) Pay attention to spelling and grammar

Good adult cam sites take care of everything. Make sure the pictures look good, the grammar and spelling are correct. If you are on a site where there are a lot of spelling and grammar mistakes or if it seems to you that the one who wrote is not from that speaking area at all, you should be careful. Especially if there are those mistakes on important pages. Everyone makes mistakes from time to time, even the biggest companies. However, if these mistakes are gross and numerous, caution is required.

3) See part “Contact us”

This is an important page that can help you understand what kind of site it is. What matters is how much information there is, whether there is an address, a phone number, and whether they really belong to a given company. The more information provided, the more security it provides (provided the information is accurate). If there is only an email address in that part, or worse, if there is no contact information – run away!

4) Too much advertising

Advertisements are our reality. Wherever you go, you can’t avoid them. But if the site looks more like advertising space than a site, be careful. If you have to make a few clicks to break through persistent pop-ups and redirects to get to the page you want, then you’re probably on a fake site.

You should be extra careful if you have been watching live cams using your company’s mobile…

Many are mostly aware of the possibility of endangering their reputation, but not the security risk that could harm their personal data, but also the data of the company they work for, if they watch cam content on suspicious websites via their duty phone.

Nearly a quarter of mobile malware comes from pornographic websites. In other words, watching porn on a smartphone poses a much higher risk than watching the same content on a computer.

One of the signs you’ve been exposed to a session that was untrustworthy are also emails threatening to expose your “private” sessions to the wider public. This means you’ve caught some fishing malware during your am session.

As in life, there are many dangers lurking on the Internet. Be careful and you should not have many problems. Trust sites that have invested significant effort and resources in security, and be especially careful when you notice that something is not right. Never use the same password for several websites or services. To create strong, secure passwords and make them easier to remember, use a specific password management application. These can easily be downloaded from internet.