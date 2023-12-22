Why You Should Add Curtains to Every Room in Your Home

Transform your home’s look with curtains in Melbourne. They’re versatile and can enhance any room’s aesthetics. Discover why Melbourne residents prefer curtains and how to select the perfect ones for your space.

Are you looking for a way to transform the appearance of your home? You can elevate the aesthetics of any room in your home simply by choosing the right curtains Melbourne residents use to cover their windows.

There are many types of window coverings, but curtains can be a winner in most situations. Find out why Melbourne locals are using curtains in every room in their homes and why you should too! We’ll also explain how to choose the right type of curtains for different types of rooms.

Curtains Add to a Room’s Colour Scheme

With the right colour curtains, you can make the most of your colour palette and theme.

Experts often add stunning contrasts to any room, by using curtains. For example, if you have grey walls, then crimson drapes will create an interesting backdrop in bedrooms and living rooms.

On the other hand, if you want to create a coastal-themed room, then navy blue and white curtains will go well with white walls and light brown wooden flooring. Choose cooler tones for your bedroom and warmer colours for your living room or lounge

If you choose curtains that have patterns on the fabric, make sure that they are cohesive with the accents in a room like rugs and artwork.

Curtains Can Regulate the Temperature in Your Home

Covering your windows with curtains is an excellent way to save on your electricity bill each month. Drapes made from heavier fabrics such as velvet or suede can function as an insulator. They prevent warm air from escaping through small openings, reducing energy consumption since you’ll use your HVAC less.

On the other hand, during summer lighter curtains made from sheer fabrics can block out the sun to keep rooms cooler which also reduces the load on your cooling system.

Curtains Function as Barriers

When you open your windows for some fresh air, you may get dust, bugs, and pollen that can fly through the openings. Curtains function as a barrier to prevent allergens and bugs from entering your space. The fabric of the curtains collects allergens, so they don’t settle on surfaces in your home.

What’s more, curtains also prevent moisture condensation from entering your home, which will help prevent mould growth.

Note: it’s important to wash your curtains regularly to remove all the allergens and dirt they’ve collected. You should wash your curtains every 3 to 6 months.

Curtains Provide Light Control

With the right curtains, you can control the natural light that enters a room and create an ambient environment. For example:

Dark curtains that are lined may block out sunlight completely, creating a cosy atmosphere. This is ideal for bedrooms or entertainment areas.

Sheer curtains diffuse natural light and create a soft, airy feel to a room which is perfect for dining areas.

Curtains are Low-Maintenance

One of the biggest advantages of curtains is that they’re low maintenance. You don’t have to wash them every day and you can get quality fabrics that are stain resistant. To keep a room smelling fresh you can spray perfume or a fragrant mist on the curtains, without damaging the fabric.

Whether you have looped curtains or ones that require hooks, you can take them down to wash easily. You can also use a hand vacuum to remove dust from your curtains if you don’t want to wash them every 3 months.

Adding Privacy to Each Room

If you live in a house that doesn’t have a perimeter wall, pedestrians and drivers can easily see into your home. This isn’t ideal for anyone wanting privacy. Also, it’s not very safe, since criminals can easily keep watch and monitor your comings and goings.

The main purpose of curtains is to add privacy to a room. Even if you hang sheer curtains, it will still be difficult for people to see into your house.

Practical tips:

Consider adding thicker curtains in your bedrooms because this is a place where you need the most privacy.

Add thinner curtains to lounges, kitchens, and dining room areas.

You can opt for motorised, automated curtains that open and close according to a timer. Set the curtains to close when the sun goes down.

How to Choose the Right Curtains for Your Space

Now that you know what all the benefits of curtains are, how do you choose the right ones for each room? Here are features to consider:

Fabric the curtains are made from

Texture of the fabric

Colour or patterns on the fabric

Whether you want looped or hooked curtains

The length and width of the curtains

Lining or no lining

The thickness of the lining

Whether you want custom or pre-made curtains

Extras such as curtains ties

Manual or automatic options

There are a variety of styles too such as rod pocket, pinch pleat, café, or grommet. Choose a style that complements the aesthetics of a room. You can even get lace curtains if you have a cottage-core-themed house.

Final Thoughts

It’s important to choose the right drapes so you can experience all the benefits they have to offer. For one thing, the right type of curtains will add to the theme of your home based on its features. Use the information in this post to help you find curtains that suit your personal preference, purpose and style.