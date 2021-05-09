In the last two decades, air-conditioners have become an integrated part of our life. Whether it is a professional workplace or your own home, an air conditioner helps you be comfortable on a hot and humid day.

Signs Of Your AC Unit Malfunctioning

Nothing can be worse than a malfunctioning AC system in the summers. There are many reasons for having to troubleshoot your AC unit. The most common reason for malfunctioning is the chronic lack of maintenance of the system. The signs of AC malfunctioning include-

AC is running but not cooling the house.

The compressor of the AC is not starting.

The AC blows warm air from the indoor part and cool air from the outdoor unit.

If your AC is giving out a foul odor.

Decrease in airflow.

If your AC is making noises while running.

Reasons Why Your AC Is Not Working Properly

Warm air from the AC unit is a prevalent problem faced by every individual each year. Many factors can contribute to it, and the most common factor is the lack of proper servicing. However, some other factors are:

1. Power Issues

It may sound trivial at first, but one of the most typical causes of AC blowing warm air is due to lack of sufficient electrical voltage. Electric Voltages are usually on the lower side during summer as the wire carrying the current heat up. Also, a decrease in voltage is seen if there is a cut or abrasion of the electrical cord connecting your AC to the mains.

2. Thermostat Malfunctioning

If the voltage is acceptable, then you should consider checking your AC’s thermostat settings. Try to reset the thermostat by pressing the reset button (present on the controller of the AC) as sometimes if there is an issue with the Thermostat, then also the AC unit starts blowing warm air through the indoor unit.

3. Excess Ice Deposit In The Machine Coils

The reason for ice build-up in the machine unit is the lack of a coolant or refrigerant in the compressor. If you see any ice build-up, then immediately turn off the AC and wait for the ice to melt. Never run your AC unit while there is ice build-up as it can damage the fan and the unit’s machine. Try cleaning up the air filters and also the coils present in the indoor unit with a brush and some water.

4. Clogging of Filters

Your air-conditioned unit is fitted with filters that filter out the dirt particles from the ambient air while working. If the filters are clogged, then the motor of the AC has to work harder to take in the air. This results in overheating of the machine and decrease its life plus the AC starts blowing warm air from the outlet.

5. Dirt In The Compressor

As the years pass, dirt and debris tend to accumulate and settle in and around the compressor. The compressor is an integral part of your AC system as it the part responsible for cooling the air. To avoid this problem, you should always try to cover your outdoor unit when it is not used for a long time, like during the winters.

6. Decrease In The Level Of Coolant

The coolant or the refrigerant is filled in the compressor and cools the ambient air. It is a common belief that the coolant doesn’t go wrong but, it is false as the coolant is prone to leakages. If the coolant level is low, then the compressor cannot cool the air properly and give out warm air. Even if the valves are intact there is a slow continuous leak of the coolant from the compressor. Replacement or refilling of coolant must be done by an HVAC professional as it is a complex task and the gases in it is inflammable and can lead to health complications.

7. Activation Of Air flow Switch

Certain AC units have a safety mechanism that enables it to trip when there is clogging of water in the indoor unit. This is a protective mechanism and when it is active the AC gives out warm air. If you find that the switch has tripped then just turn of your AC and wait for the pipe to clear up.

8. Clogging Of The Drain Pipe

The mechanism behind the effective working of an AC unit is the removal of moisture and cooling the ambient air by first taking it in and the out. In the above process the moisture is discharged from the AC unit through a drain in the form of water. Over time the drain can get clogged up by algae and it can result in shutting down of the unit or it can malfunction.

You can also avoid malfunctions by taking general care of your machine like cleaning the air filters every two week. You can also consider updating your machine under certain circumstances like:

If your AC unit is older than 8+ years.

If you are facing recurring problems.

If the cost of repairing is very high.

What To Do When AC Malfunctions?

Whenever you face a problem with your AC system, it is advisable to call a service expert so that there is no further damage to your AC unit. The executive will identify the problem based on the history you provide him. Try to have better communication with the HVAC professional as it will help him identify the problem more quickly. It is highly recommended that you call the expert as soon as you face any problem because a broken air conditioner can be hazardous to health.

For the best experience call the service providers who are professionals and are licensed technicians. You can contact ClimateExperts, and an HVAC repair technician will always listen to your complete problem. Getting your air conditioner assessed by an expert can provide you with an accurate estimate.

Diagnosing the problem within time is an important aspect of AC repair as it helps to curb the damage to a particular part. It will cause you less inconvenience and save your time and money.