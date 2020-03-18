What is cancer?

Cancer is a hazardous disease that is hitting the charts of the World Health Organization(WHO) from the last three decades. Due to this disease, many people lost their lives and some people are still suffering from this deadly disease. To inform people about this deadly disease, organizations are doing several activities. Most people are doing seminars and rallies to educate the generation about the disease.

Many organizations are conducting marathons regarding deadly disease awareness in which they usually keep the bracelet common and this thing gives the unique identity to the runners and volunteers.

Role of the marathon in awareness

An awareness marathon is organized by the different organizations that are serving the patients and recognizing the people about the deadly disease. In these marathons, thousands of people run and raise awareness about cancer in a particular city or place. The fund raised from these marathons is used in helping the patients who are suffering from the disease. Many officials, big businessmen, and celebrities are joining these marathons and raising a huge amount of funds for the people who are suffering from cancer.

Role of silicon band in awareness

They are used gradually in awareness of any disease or any event. And moreover made it easier for organizations as they can use bracelets to raise voice and aware people of the particular thing they want. They have been used for various gatherings and events like fundraising events, corporate events, awareness campaigns and many more.

A Brief History

Silicon bracelets have not much longer history; they are used by the organization from the last two decades.

They first appeared in 2003 when famous American professional road cyclist Lance Armstrong used a yellow bracelet for his foundation known as Livestrong. From there the trend started with silicone band that represents the deadly disease. Rubber bracelets have somehow become the norm when it comes to raising awareness when the Livestrong used it for the recognition of the deadly disease.

Why use it?

Some are using labels, pins and some are using ribbons but, nowadays these methods are outdated and silicon bracelets have taken the place of ribbons and pins.

How to be aware?

Public awareness can be done in various ways and it is one of the most important factors through which you can enlighten the future of people and be aware of any disease. Raising awareness activity involves a lot of things like posters, brochures, advertising on social media and campaigns. It would help people to give effective knowledge and guidance about the event.

Different bracelet colors for different types of cancers?

You can choose different straps of color to recognize the different types of cancer.

Yellow bracelet: This bracelet was first used by Lance Armstrong in 2003 to inform people about the deadly disease.

Amber color strap: The most common appendix cancer occurs when healthy cells in the appendix change and grow out of control. These cells form the tumor-like structure. To aware the people about these deadly disease chrome amber are used in the marathon.

Blue or purple color bracelet: It is one of the most typical and it affects older people. The common symptom is blood in the urine. To recognize people about it, purple bands are used.

Red color wristband: Red bracelet is used to aware of the most deadly and dangerous known as blood cancer.

White color wristband: This band is used to represent cervical cancer. It occurs in the cervix of women and it’s the most common among women.

Pink color wristband: Pink is generally known as the women’s color. The most common disease in women is breast cancer and the pink bracelet usually represents it.

Bracelet is used to represent carcinoid cancer. It is usually a slow type of tumor that can arise in several parts of the body.

Gold color bracelet: Cancer that arises in early childhood. The gold color bracelet is used to spread awareness about childhood cancer.

Orange color wristband: Orange bracelet is a unique strap that is used to represent kidney cancer in this deadly disease cell that grows out of control and forms a lump which is usually known as a tumor.

Teal wristband: This wristband is used in the awareness of ovarian cancer. This disease commonly occurs in the ovaries of women and the teal wristband is used to represent it.

Periwinkle color wristband: This bracelet is commonly used to represent stomach cancer. This develops slowly over the years. Before it develops, changes often start to occur in the inner lining (mucosa) of the stomach.

Orchid color strap: The orchid bracelet usually represents testicular cancer starts in the male gland known as a testicle or testis. Though it can affect a man or boy at any age, it is most often found in men aged 15 to 44 years.

Conclusion:

The wristband is a unique way to spread awareness about cancer disease. It gives a positive message when everybody in the marathon wears it and shows support for different causes. Colored silicone wristbands are used for a variety of purposes, but it’s an effective way to use them for deadly diseases.

Awareness through the wrist band is a unique criterion for the last two decades for several social and health issues. It is not as perfect for raising awareness but they are one of the perfect for raising support charities and promoting a business or managing the crowd in the events.