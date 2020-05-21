Winter and summer are the most complicated seasons for people who want to stay fit. During the summer it’s too hot to handle high-intensity exercises, and in winter, many of us are coping with a lack of motivation and laziness. It’s pretty normal and expected, especially when the day is shorter than the evenings and nights and we are sleepy and more tired. In the springtime, we are trying to lose some weight for the summer, and in autumn our motivation hits a high level, especially if it’s still not too hot.

This is understandable, but we shouldn’t stop our workout routine in winter. Just the opposite, we need to recognize the reason why we don’t want to exercise and try to overcome that. We need to stay healthy, safe, and fit through the whole year because our body deserves that.

Here are a few ways how to do that:

Continue with your healthy eating habits

During the winter, we have a lot of festive days and we eat more fatty and unhealthy food because we think it is allowed and our body burns the calories faster in order to warm itself up. But, that is so wrong mindset. We need to keep our healthy eating habits during the cold months. We can always add healthy fats and proteins to our meal plan. Eating a lot of meat, cakes, and pies are not allowed. We can eat a smaller serving or adjust the quantity to our plan, but we need to be reasonable when we choose what to bring in our stomach. If you think you need more calories, then use healthier alternatives or add proper supplements to your nutrition plan, that you can find on anabolicsteroidonline.com, that won’t allow losing energy because of the cold weather.

Set goals or join some challenges

What is your final goal? Losing weight or maintaining the current one? Depending on your answer you can join some challenge or set another goal and try to reach it step by step. Fitness challenges are good because a few more people will join and you can share and compare the results, or give an opinion for some exercising or eating plan. Use social media to find these challenges. They may last up to 30 days and you will target every muscle in your body, which will result in fewer kilograms and good shape even in the winter.

Indoor training sessions

The coronavirus crisis is teaching us that we can do almost everything from home, including exercising. There are a lot of YouTube videos with home workout theme, and you can find your favorite channel and follow it. When is too cold, people don’t want to go out, especially when it’s snowy outside. That may cause a lot of problems to arrive at the gym, so the home workout is still better than no workout. Find the plan that suits you the best and don’t wait for tomorrow. Start today and you will be surprised how good you will feel after the training session.

Winter sports are great

If you enjoy winter sports, they are a great way to stay fit during the season. If you are not into them, you can always put on proper boots and walk around. This activity also counts as winter exercising. You only need high-quality winter clothes, so your body stays warm during your long walk.

It’s always easier with a partner

When you have someone to join you, it will be easier for you to exercise a few times a week. That can be your friend, brother or sister, or some fitness pal from the gym. When you make a team, everyone is more enthusiastic to reach the goal. That will help you exercise regularly and not miss any session. You can also cook healthy meals together or make a promise that you will travel somewhere or do something you want if you reach the goals successfully.

Regular stretching and strengthening

These parts of your workout routine are a must. Don’t miss the stretching exercises never mind if it’s cold or hot outside. You always need to warm up your body so you can avoid injuries. When it comes to strengthening training, you need to repeat them two or three times a week, using your body weight and combine it with core exercises.

Don’t count the calories

Try to enjoy the beauty of regular exercise. Don’t count the past distance and the calories you burn while exercising. Practice mindful exercises too, stay calm, and improve your mental strength, so you can teach your body to hold even more intense workout sessions. Just stay careful about what you eat. Leave the burning for the spring.

Find what works best for you

There are many types of sports and activities, but you need to know what works best for you. Some people prefer running, others enjoy going to the gym, yoga, Pilates, aerobics, CrossFit, or some customized exercising plan. If you are a beginner, you need to consult a fitness trainer who will help you find the best activity for you.

Embrace the cold weather

This doesn’t mean you need to work out outside by any coast, but that there are plenty of fitness activities you can do while it’s cold outside. If it’s snowy, the number of exercises is getting bigger. You can search for video instructions for outdoor winter training. But, if it’s too cold for you, you can always exercise at home or choose a gym studio near you.

Staying in shape during the winter can be challenging for you, but it’s not an impossible task. You only need to find a motivation that will help you stick to your exercising schedule. But, more important is to be careful with your eating habits. Even though it seems normal to crave for cakes and greasy food, it’s always better to avoid them if you want to see a good result from your fitness routine.