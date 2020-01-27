In today’s trends, a lot of wants become needs. In a modernized perspective, technology is a means to progress. It’s also a fact that almost everyone has some gadgets with them.

Even kids today are almost always holding a tab or phone. You can also see adults holding their gadgets for communication or work. When you’re bored, just play on a portable Nintendo Switch. Whether we accept it or not, we can’t deny the fact that technology is part of our daily lives.

Life without technology is a dark future. When technology fails, life as we know it would become challenging. Here are some ideal gadgets that you should have nowadays:

Smartwatches

Smartwatches are one of the best innovations when it comes to fashion and technology. In the past, watches only told you what time or date it is. These watches would also act like an accessory or a fashion item. Today, smartwatches are revolutionizing looks and functionality.

In terms of capability, smartwatches can do almost anything. From pinpointing your location, monitoring your heart rate, calling for emergency response, a smartwatch can do it. Even it’s highly advanced; a smartwatch is also a fashionable item to wear.

There are lots of designs when it comes to smart watches. You can check out fantastic skeleton watches at Watch Shopping designs at , or even smartwatches that look like a diver’s watch. Wherever you are, always have a smartwatch with you.

Power Banks

Almost every gadget out there, whether portable or not, needs some energy source to run on. In the case of mobile gadgets such as phones, laptops, and tabs, these devices often require batteries to run.

Although a lot of batteries last long, it’s inevitable that a battery will get weak. When this happens, the battery won’t last as long. How many times have people suffered from losing valuable data due to gadgets losing battery?

This situation is where power banks come in. Power banks are portable batteries that can store energy and charge your devices via a USB cable. Most of the time, power banks are ideal for mobile phones. There are power banks with higher charging capacities that can power gadgets that consume more energy, such as a speaker or a laptop.

Portable Toaster

Everyone loves a piece of toast every morning, wherever you are. If you’re a person who is on the go all the time, chances are, you won’t be bringing a toaster for your toast.

Here comes the portable toaster. The concept is derived from the idea of Kim Been, a Korean designer. The device is small, easy to pack, and does quite an excellent job of bringing a hot toast to your meals, anywhere, anytime.

Digital Cutting Board

Jeong’s Almighty board is an impressive combination of a recipe display, chopping board, and scale for ingredients. When linked with smartphones, this digital cutting board provides directions on how to cook a meal with a particular recipe.

The Digital cutting board has sophisticated features such as prompting you to wash it properly, to avoid cross-contamination. It is one of the best kitchen products that not only give you convenience but ensures your health as well.

Any Google Android OS Gadget

Android is an operating system from Google, which is the preferred OS of almost any smart device out there. Designed not just for mobile phones, almost every android device can connect with other compatible devices. Android is an open-source and free mobile operating system that anyone can modify.

One of the advantages of the Android OS is that it is incredibly customizable. If you know how to tweak some settings, you can customize your device to your liking. Whether it’s for aesthetics or any purpose, the Android OS is exceptionally open for customizations, which makes it a favorite amongst today’s users.

Amazon Kindle

The Kindle app allows you to read millions of books. You can choose to read from a collection of more than a thousand books for free. Most of the time, these collections can also include new releases and best-selling works.

The device enables the user to read, browse, buy, and download e-books, magazines, and other digital media. The Kindle is a tab that specializes in reading e-books and other files. Since it’s a tab, you can use a power bank if you’re on the go, or you can quickly charge it with a cord and an external power source.

Drones

Ever wonder how photographers get amazing shots of challenging to reach places? The trick is that these photographers use drones to do the job. Drones are small, flying robots that can carry cameras. Due to their mobility, drones are a favorite gadget for any tourist wanting to see a place in a whole new perspective.

Most of the time, drones come equipped with HD cameras that can capture images with great quality. Some users also control their drones through their phones, instead of traditional controllers.

Of course, using a drone may need special permissions from the proper authorities. Do note that some countries such as Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kyrgyzstan, Barbados, etc. do not allow drone usage within their territories.

ORKA Smart Bottle

When you’re out exercising, the chances are that you might be too focused on your activity. When you exercise, you lose a lot of sweat. Again, you might be too concentrated on your exercising, and you might not rehydrate.

To help you with that problem, the ORKA Smart Bottle is here.

The ORKA Smart Bottle connects with your phone via Bluetooth. This smart bottle monitors your water intake. It also gives you an alert for possible dehydration. Considered as one of the best gadgets to have, the ORKA Smart Bottle helps you ensure that you are living a healthy lifestyle.

Takeaway

It’s no secret that the comfort we’re enjoying today is because of technology. In the past, watches could only tell you the date and time. Today, smartwatches can tell you where you are and can even monitor your heart.

Every aspect of our lives, technology is there. Whether it’s cooking, exercising, taking photographs, whatever you do, technology is always present. The trends that we are experiencing today due to these advances are only getting better each day.