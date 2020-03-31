For gamers, having a decent room with all the necessary equipment is crucial if you want to be good in all those games that require most recent gear and PC upgrades, along with your advanced skills. Since technology is progressing very fast, there is some futuristic gaming equipment, that provides you with the best experience.

There are many types of equipment that you can add to your gaming PC setup. Many people choose to have an additional monitor, gaming keyboard with lights, some attractive PC box, and many more. Also, it is necessary to have the latest processor, a lot of RAM, a new graphics card. Additionally, you will also need a decent PCIe Wi-Fi card, and you can find some of the best Wi-Fi cards on the market at on a website like this.

There are many ways to customize your gaming room. Many people choose to combine their PC with some console, which allows them to play more games. Here are some of the best examples of how you can customize your gaming room in 2020.

1. Corsair and ROG

ROG represents one of the best upgrades of PCs and laptops from ASUS, with high performances ana attractive design, this powerful machine is the first choice for many gamers. One of the best versions of ASUS ROG PC is Maximus 11 Hero, with i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and the RTX 2080 graphics card from GeForce.

One of the most attractive combinations for a gaming room is when you customize your ROG with some nice PC case, like Obsidian 500D from Corsair, or some similar case with LED lights and smooth design. This setup will allow you to play games in a dark room, but you will also need some keyboard with lights on it.

2. The Fish Box

For people who prefer the minimalistic design, this setup will represent the perfect choice. With some simple decor and rustic walls, it would be great to have some wooden table, smooth lights, and, of course, a powerful setup for your PC. You should choose some of the latest processors from AMD and Intel. Also, you will need a lot of RAM, and some good graphics like GeForce RTX 2080.

The biggest advantage of this type of design is that you can enjoy your free time and a peaceful ambient and having everything you need by the top of your fingers. You can also add some gaming console like Play Station, or X Box, wireless controllers, or some gaming steering wheel for the best possible experience of gaming.

3. Vertigo

The most passionate players of some good FPS, strategy, or RPG game require some good ambient with the high-quality monitor, keyboard, PC, and speakers. If you choose the Vertigo style, you are choosing a futuristic ambient, with two wide monitors of 4K resolution.

Additionally, you can customize one of the monitors, or both of them, and watch TV on them, which is particularly important for those who love sport besides gaming. Some alternative ways could add the ability to watch TV on your PC, and you should check thegigcity.com, if you are interested in some of the best cable alternatives.

4. Imperator Works

The Imperator Works represents one of the most powerful designs of gaming rooms, with three desktop and the latest wireless lighting keyboard and mouse. Also, with one of the most comfortable seats that are equipped with hydraulics that could give you even better and realistic experience while you are playing some good racing game, or some action.

However, this chair, the latest equipment could cost a real fortune, but all those gadgets are crucial for a real gamer since most of the new games require the latest upgrades for PC and new consoles. Moreover, some other additional devices are necessary for a gamer to ensure him with the best performances, ambient, and sound.

5. Business Casual

There are many remote workers today, and they all need a comfortable ambient that will resemble an office in their room. However, if you are also a gamer, you can equip your desk with a combination of office and gaming equipment.

The Business Casual room style has three wide monitors on a basic desktop, where you can place both PC, gaming console, and a printer that you need for your work. Also, there are many high-quality keyboards with minimalistic design, and you can buy some basic case in black color, that would fit perfectly in this design.

6. Ambidextrous

This type of setup is simple yet powerful, and all you need is good light in a room, one widescreen 4K monitor, and a decent PC. With Ambidextrous, you can also easily place the mouse on the left side, and our recommendation is to buy some good lightning mouse and keyboard for the improved experience in gaming.

This option is perfect for people who have smaller rooms, and you can also add some console under the table. Furthermore, you should buy some comfortable gaming chair, with sensors that could improve your gaming background and make it more realistic.

7. Snow White

When you equip your gaming room and redesign it into this style, you will get amazing, modern and artistic ambient, and it would be a real joy for anyone to sit in the front of a PC in a room like this. You will need a powerful machine with the latest upgrades of processor and graphics card for the newest games.

However, the ambient with white walls and a few plants on a white table will give a calm impression, and it is perfect for people who like some strategy games, or games that don`t require so much of action in them. Also, this style is perfect for people who work from home.

8. Shift Gaming PC

If you want to redesign your room to have a Shift style, you will need two monitors and some quality speakers. Also, the most impressive part of this style is that you will place the monitors horizontally, while the other is vertical. For a PC, it is expected to have the latest upgrades, along with other additional gadgets.

The Shift design is also perfect for music producers, editors of sound and videos, developers since double screen in this form provide them with better transparency of programs they are working with. Add some quality speakers and a good chair, and your perfect gaming room is ready.