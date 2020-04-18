There comes a time when you need to tell yourself that life is not just a business, a mobile phone and email, it’s time for a break. I just want to enjoy the quiet, admire the beautiful scenery, ride the waves or swim the waters of the ocean all day. “And if that’s what you want, then you should get going!

With the heat coming in, we start turning heads: how great it would be to have your own pool at home, whether in the garden or on the patio. For those who are thinking of making this dream come true, we have prepared a quick guide. Let’s take a deep dive and find out what’s in it!

For those who love top-level water parties, we will discuss the lap pool. Since 1988, more than 20,000 buyers worldwide have been enjoying the benefits of exercising daily in the privacy and comfort of their homes, and now it’s your turn. These ones are simply designed for fitness and are mainly used for these purposes, in addition to offering many health benefits.

The benefits of exercising in water

It is not only a place for recreation and fun, but lap pools it can also help us exercise our body. In water, we can perform various exercises that will bring multiple benefits to our cardiovascular and muscular systems.

For starters, a lighter and more controlled workout exercise reduces the risk of injury and water limits the impact of exercise on the muscles and joints. For this reason, in the event of an injury, we can begin to regain muscle strength by exercising in the pool. Water offers controlled resistance against other types of equipment (resistance bands, weights, etc.), and the effect of gravity allows for improved range of motion and flexibility.

Other benefits these exercises bring to us are improvements to the cardiovascular and muscular systems and increased calorie burn, due to the fact that the resistance the body faces.

Here are some exercises you can do at it:

Skipping – This exercise is based on mimicking the gesture of a race, alternately lifting your knees to your chest.

Pedaling – This will be achieved with the help of hands and always placing the hip lower than the knee, so that the head and feet form an angle of approximately 90 degrees.

Chest and triceps – The upper body is exercised, and can be performed at the edge of it or using a flotation table. By sinking, pushing, and pulling the plate, we exert forces on the arms, chest, and back.

Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease

As stated above, it has been proven that the risk of cardiovascular disease is reduced, that most muscle groups develop, thanks to the resistance provided by water that allows all the muscles in the body to work at all.

Stronger joint tissues prevent possible injury, as the mobility of the joint improves in water due to the weightlessness supported in the pool glass, as well as the constant and uniform pressure of the water.

The key to health

Also, body posture, horizontal postures so common in the aquatic environment, as well as the phenomenon of weightlessness, presuppose extraordinary emptying of the spinal column, at the same time that the need to maintain posture will help to adequately tone all body muscles.

In addition, studies explain the improvement of the balance in the work of the pool, as it stimulates the nervous pathways and reduces painful processes and postural problems, because the aquatic environment has some physical properties typical of water such as urge, viscosity, pressure, absence of gravitational stress on the joints and muscles that make it easier to participate in balance exercises, which would be more complicated to perform on land.

It relaxes and releases tension

If we have accumulated stress and tension, physical exercise in the pool relieves tension, thanks to the relaxing effect caused by the activities in the pool water, muscle relaxation allows us to maintain adequate tone as it relaxes excessive muscle tone during everyday tasks, as experimenting in difficult situations will enhance the ability to move and improve motor patterns. Working in this environment creates relaxation that influences the achievement of an optimal level of psychological balance.

Hydrotherapy

Because these pools are long and narrow, most of them cite hydrotherapy as one of the biggest benefits. Hydrotherapy is an external application of water for the purpose of healing. Hydroprocedures are well controlled and reduce pain and have the best effect on: peripheral mechanoreceptors, decrease body weight due to thrust, reduce stress, load on joints. make movements easier to perform freely. The aquatic environment makes it easier to perform trunk and extremity movements (Archimedes Law), which is especially important after injuries and illness, when muscle strength is reduced so that the patient can perform movements that are out of water impossible.

Recreational swimming

Staying in the water can be supplemented by various activities, walking, swimming, jumping, running down slides, playing volleyball or basketball in the water…. Water activities such as swimming, which have moving swimming structures in their content can be: playing water polo, triathlon and sports recreational swimming.

Playing water polo, triathlon and swimming for recreational purposes improves the functional state of the organism, overall health, and therefore the overall working ability of man. Recreational swimming does not aim for a sport result, but developing motor skills and learning new movements (all swimming techniques). By mastering swimming techniques, swimming recreation becomes more diverse, more interesting and increases the positive effects on the human body. Also, recreational swimming can have a positive effect on the formation and development of personality traits: willpower, perseverance, confidence …

Recreational swimming is suitable for all ages, both men and women can practice. Recreational swimming is an extraordinary means of relieving stress, repairing moods and improving the health image of the entire human body. It is not said in vain that swimming is the healthiest sport.

It does not require too much space

It is most commonly used by only one person for recreation so that some architects integrate it as part of the practice room.

If the owner has limited space, nowralocalpools.com.au suggest lap pools is ideal solution. They are small in size and at one end have a built-in device that generates water, and the resistance thus produced allows swimming in place (like a bicycle in a gym).

Easy to maintain

Because of their simple design, they are ideal for those who do not have too much time to maintain the pool. Also, the shape allows for a variety of options such as the roof (you can also add showers and so clean your pool very easily), various water accessories that can highlight the shape of this pool. Then, the pools that are circular can be combined with a hot tub and get the best possible space to enjoy.

Conclusion:

You will not go wrong if you are considering installing this type of pool. In addition to all of these benefits, we are sure it would fit well into your yard or recreational area. Also, having a pool is one of the factors that maximize the value of a home.