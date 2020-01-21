New technology is changing the architectural industry. Animation, once used only in the entertainment world is now gaining popularity as a revolutionary tool for a wide variety of uses. With animation technology, architects can now show 3D walkthroughs, 360-degree virtual tours, and show every aspect of the interior and exterior of their designs regardless of the project.

These tools have slowly gained in popularity because of the many benefits they provide for everyone involved in any given project. With them, potential clients are able to visualize every aspect of the space for any given project as if they were experiencing the real thing, and professionals have found amazing results in improved communication because of them. Working with companies like GSW Animation has made it possible for many in the architectural and real estate industry to change the way they do business. Below are just some examples of how 3D animation can benefit your business.

An Effective Business Tool

Using 3D animation is now being used by both architects and real estate developers to help their clients to understand their proposed designs. Because these can be clearly seen before a project gets started, it has become one of the most effective business tools they can use. Many professionals have been able to demonstrate how to use the more difficult to explain details and concepts in a visual format that is easy to grasp. These features make it a highly effective marketing tool for any business, but especially in architecture and real estate.

Saves Valuable Time and Effort

The virtual model can help potential clients to identify each aspect of the construction process. Developers can quickly see where there are design flaws and have plenty of time to make any changes necessary well before the beginning of construction. This feature alone, not only saves them valuable time and effort but can also save an incredible amount of money. By being able to tweak even the smallest of details before the money is spent, you will find keeping the project within give budget parameters is about as easy as it gets.

Lower Costs

3D walkthroughs are also more affordable when compared to other services. This type of animation does not require extensive support from a number of different software programs making it much easier to set up than the traditional 2D. This keeps the costs down and can give your business a much better return on investment. In addition to cost savings on software, it also saves when you are collaborating with other professionals or service providers also expected to work on the project. Since no external labor is required and there are no additional expenses needed, you can better control the flow of money from your budget so it is spent in areas where it can be used more efficiently.

Increased Sales

Pre-selling is a key aspect of construction projects. However, it is not always easy to sell a building of any kind sight unseen. Prospective customers will be able to see the finished design and know with confidence that it will be as presented, well before the project has reached completion. With a 3D walkthrough presentation, the entire design complete with all the details will be clearly understood by everyone. They depict a more realistic rendering than a 2D design, and the customer will feel like they have experienced the finished product in real life, which will automatically cause a boost in sales.

Helps Communicate Design Features Better

It is much easier to get those non-experienced clients to understand your design concepts better. The virtual tour gives them the feeling of actually being there. The client will be able to clearly grasp the ideas behind the designs and functionality of every element and understand even the smallest details of it. This will help to facilitate better communication, which can save valuable time and assets that you can put to use in other areas of the project.

It Offers Better Analysis Among Professionals

A 2D plan is limited, only providing a basic outline of the finished project. 2Ds do not offer details about interior features, which can make it difficult for a client to understand the full scope of the project. It is also more difficult to understand the effects of any corrections that may need to be made. The 3D analysis makes it easier to detect flaws early and to see where and how changes can be made to improve the project. This can speed up the project development and make for a more cohesive team.

Enable Faster Alterations

One of the greatest benefits of 3D modeling is that it allows developers to make changes quickly. In most cases, the changes can be in real-time so as the clients make recommendations, they can see immediate results. Even before the start of a new project, the architect needs to be able to confirm the client’s needs and wants. These types of instant changes in 3D modeling means that there are fewer chances of misunderstandings or confusion.

It Saves on Resources

Because things can change quickly when working in construction, both realtors and architects do not have to wait for the implementation of each aspect of the project to see the results. Realtors can start immediately selling the property, even before they break ground, and start generating revenue. Architects can be clearer on their understanding of client needs, which will prevent many of the issues that once took up a great deal of time and money to produce in the past. Now that the scope and details of the project are clearly in the minds of all the people involved, fewer resources need to be dedicated to the project, which means more value for the customer and fewer resources needed in construction.

It is easy to get a good idea across when you are working in 3D. Aside from the benefits listed here, those involved will have more peace of mind as they know that they are getting the most out of their resources. This will improve their efficiency, effectiveness, and execution of the project in many ways.